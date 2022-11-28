ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party

Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Broncos-Chiefs Week 14 game moved from night game to afternoon

The start time of the Dec. 11 game between the Broncos and the Chiefs has been changed by the NFL. Instead of a Sunday Night Football matchup, the two AFC West opponents will now play in the afternoon in Denver, with a 2:05 p.m. kickoff. This will be the first of two meetings for Denver (3-8) against Kansas City, which currently has a 9-2 record. The Week 14 game takes place at Empower Field at Mile High and the Week 17 game at Arrowhead Stadium. Watch both games on CBS News Colorado.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Deebo tweets message to Mostert after his 49ers critique spreads

Six days remain on the calendar before the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. The anticipation just keeps building. In light of former 49ers running back Raheem Mostert’s recent comments about the 49ers, star “wide back” Deebo Samuel tweeted some advice to his former teammate.
NBC Sports

Terrance Knighton, Corey Campbell leaving Panthers to join Matt Rhule at Nebraska

A couple of Panthers assistants will be joining former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Nebraska coaching staff. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reported on Sunday that assistant defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and assistant strength coach Corey Campbell would be leaving the Panthers immediately in order to move to Lincoln with Rhule. Both Knighton and Campbell have changed their Twitter bios to reflect their new employer.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

McDaniel cracks perfect joke about facing Shanahan, 49ers

Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. It's a matchup that has been a long time coming, as the two coaches first crossed paths in the NFL on the 2006 Houston Texans. Shanahan was a 27-year-old wide receivers coach and McDaniel was a 23-year-old offensive assistant under Gary Kubiak.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Receive Tough Injury Update On Young Cornerback

The Minnesota Vikings came into the 2022 offseason knowing that they needed to make some upgrades in their secondary. They struggled mightily in 2021 slowing down opponents’ passing games as their secondary had numerous underperforming players. So, with the 42nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Vikings...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Could Eagles get best version of Cox down the stretch?

As Jonathan Gannon talked about Fletcher Cox on Tuesday morning, he paused briefly. “I don't know if he knows,” Gannon said. “He'll get a game ball. He was lights out on Sunday night.”. The Eagles could use more of that. In Sunday’s 40-33 win over the Packers on...
NBC Sports

Jenkins responds to calls for his return to Eagles' roster

Eagles great and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins caused a bit of a stir online this week during an interview on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, leaving the door slightly ajar when asked if he'd be willing to unretire if Howie Roseman picked up the phone. Jenkins explained...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

How JK's changed mindset leads to 'best game' of Dubs career

DALLAS -- The final seconds ticked off the clock Sunday in the Warriors' 23-point victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center and there stood 20-year-old Jonathan Kuminga and coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines. With Kerr's arm around Kuminga, the young forward listened intently as he smiled from ear to ear.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Chiefs add veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams for stretch run

Defense still wins championships. Or maybe it helps keeps a team with a great offense from losing them. Regardless, the high-octane Chiefs are adding veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the practice squad as the stretch run approaches, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Per the report, Wiliams had been waiting...
KANSAS CITY, MO

