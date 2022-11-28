Read full article on original website
Related
NYC nurses demand hospitals do more to fill vacancies
NEW YORK -- Frontline health care workers say they are burned out and need help.Nurses rallied on the steps of City Hall on Wednesday demanding hospitals do more to fill existing vacancies.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, registered nurses have been leaving the workforce en masse. Even those who love their careers are being forced to make tough decisions."When you're short-staffed every shift you go in, it's impossible. We get burned out, we get sick, we can't show up, we have to care for our families," said a New York-Presbyterian nurse named Nicole.Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite being a...
SFist
In Test of Civil Liberties Law, the Mayor of New York Announces Sweeping Program to Remove Mentally Ill From Streets
It's likely to incite pushback from civil liberties advocates as well as plenty of outcry from residents of other cities like San Francisco who want to see more mentally ill, unhoused people involuntarily committed for treatment. On Tuesday, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a sweeping new policy that will...
NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays
Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
De Blasio was admonished by ethics board for using city staff and phone for politicking. His underlings weren’t so lucky.
Former Mayor Bill de Blasio violated conflicts of interest rules more extensively than previously known — but the city’s ethics board kept the breaches under wraps by admonishing him privately, documents obtained by THE CITY show. Twice in 2016 the Conflicts of Interest Board sent a letter to...
Demand for food and cash assistance in New York at highest levels in years
Albany, N.Y. — Demand for food and cash assistance for low-income residents in New York has spiked recently to levels not seen in years, state data shows. Experts said the rising need is likely fueled by inflation, effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy and workforce, and the winding down of many pandemic-assistance programs that helped keep some people fed and housed over the past two years.
New York: Who’s Receiving $1,200 in Property Tax Rebate?
You should be aware, if you live in New York, that up to $1,050 in property tax rebates have begun to be given to about 3 million homes in the state. In New York City, households received a return of $425 on average. You must fulfill the requirements listed below...
Gotham Gazette
To Truly Pursue Equity in Marijuana Rollout, Cannabis NYC Needs a Makeover
It’s no secret that the War on Drugs has disproportionately impacted people of color in the United States, leading to the scourge of mass incarceration. In 2010, the ACLU released an analysis on cannabis convictions, showing that Black people in New York state were 4.5 times more likely to get arrested for possession of cannabis than white people even though both groups use it at the same rate. Ten years later, this phenomenon hasn’t changed. In 2020, the NYPD’s crime statistics data reported that people of color in NYC made up 94% of arrests and summonses issued for low level cannabis violations.
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
‘Profile in courage’ – Gov. Hochul vetoes dozens of bills now that election is over
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has unleashed a spigot of gubernatorial rejection over the past week after going 11 months without vetoing a single standalone bill passed by the state Legislature this year. Records show her issuing at least 51 vetoes since the Nov. 8 election after refusing to take a stance on many touchy issues while courting support from voters and Albany Democrats as Republican challenger Lee Zeldin was breathing down her neck. Hochul critics say her decision to keep her veto pen in the drawer until after the election highlights a lack of political backbone, especially on hot topics like...
iheart.com
New York City Will Begin Involuntarily Hospitalizing Mentally Ill People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that city officials will begin involuntarily hospitalizing people with suspected mental illness in an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness. "The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent," Adams said, according to the New...
warwickadvertiser.com
Orange County’s population is the third-fastest expanding in New York State
Orange County has the third-fastest growing population in the state, increasing at a rate of 7.64% between 2010 and 2020, trailing only behind Kings County (9.24%) and Queens County (7.83%). While the natural birthrate is a factor, the population increase is influenced more heavily by people moving into the county,...
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
therealdeal.com
Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status
A new City Council bill would offer a window into the living arrangements of the chamber’s members, revealing which of them benefit from regulated rents. The legislation, proposed by Council member Robert Holden and referred to the Committee on Standards and Ethics last Tuesday, would require all members to disclose whether their primary residence is a rent-stabilized apartment.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $2.25 Million in Federal Funding to Improve Long Island Water Quality and Reduce Pollution
Governor Kathy Hochul and the Long Island Sound Study have announced an initial $2.25 million in new federal funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve the water quality of Long Island's north shore, in addition to the finalization of a critical plan to help Nassau County reduce nitrogen pollution. Building on major scientific pollution-reduction plans and State clean water infrastructure grants under the framework of the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, the two efforts will bring added resources to advance efforts to restore and protect Long Island's drinking water and bays.
WCAX
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels, state officials announced Wednesday. Once complete, the Champlain Hudson Power Express will...
Gotham Gazette
New York City’s Largest Group of Drivers is Being Left Out of the Electric Vehicle Conversation
A recently-launched pilot offers Uber, Lyft, and other for-hire-vehicle drivers the opportunity to trade their gas-powered vehicle in for an electric Tesla. An experienced, high-earning Uber driver, Angelis, jumped at the opportunity – but within a week returned the Tesla for a traditional black SUV. He loved driving the car and said his customers raved about it. But as a resident of the Bronx, it was not feasible for him to keep it — going electric meant he had to drive 35 minutes twice a day to a charging station and wait there for a charger to open. Because he drives so much, he spent almost as much on charging as he would on gas. So Angelis will be back in a gas-powered SUV until New York is ready to support his transition to an electric vehicle.
News 12
Gov. Hochul announces $46.5 million in funding for 3 Long Island colleges
Three Long Island schools are getting $46.5 million in funding from the state. Gov. Hochul made the announcement that will help create 158 new high paying science jobs and make Long Island a hub for technology and innovation. "Long Island is where the future is really being imagined," Hochul said....
brickunderground.com
Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more
Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
Under new NYC plan, more mentally ill people will be involuntarily hospitalized
Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative Tuesday to assist people with severe, untreated mental illness living on the city’s streets and subways.
