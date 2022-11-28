Read full article on original website
Related
Why are NJ hospitals suddenly filling up with adults and kids?
As we head into the home stretch of 2022, hospitals across New Jersey are filling up with patients suffering from many different illnesses. Officials are watching the numbers very carefully. Cathy Bennett, the president and CEO of the NJ Hospital Association, said the Garden State is getting slammed with a...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
New eating disorder treatment center opens in North Jersey
PARAMUS — A new treatment center for those struggling and suffering from eating disorders opened last month in Bergen County. An eating disorder is a group of mental and behavioral health diseases that many suffer from on a daily basis, said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
HIV/AIDS in New Jersey — how to prevent new diagnoses
The prevalence of HIV/AIDS has decreased significantly in New Jersey over the years, along with the number of new diagnoses each year. Still, tens of thousands of New Jersey residents are currently living with the potentially fatal virus, and certain populations are bearing the burden more than others. Dec. 1...
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
New Jersey wines being featured at Count Basie holiday festival
RED BANK — Six wineries operating right here in the Garden State are the star of a holiday wine festival scheduled for early December at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Cheers!, a 21-and-over event, is pairing wine with holiday vendors and entertainment on Dec. 4. Wine sampling...
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach
I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
Old Bridge, NJ hit and run drags victim 100 feet — cops need your help
OLD BRIDGE — A driver struck a female who was crossing the street, then dragged her approximately 100 feet before fleeing the scene, according to authorities. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and the Old Bridge Police Department are seeking the public's help in getting answers related to the hit and run.
More warehouses are taking over NJ farms — Could laws stop them?
TRENTON – State lawmakers are developing a bill to address the loss of farms to warehouse development, though it appears unlikely to advance quickly and its ambition isn’t yet clear. The Assembly agriculture committee heard testimony on the topic for approximately two hours Wednesday, and despite the panel’s...
Manalapan, New Jersey is Home to a Cute Little Christmas Wonderland
This may be the cutest Christmas Tree Farm I've ever seen. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is officially on. New Jersey is home to so many amazing holiday activities, but this is definitely one of the best looking ones I've seen. I was browsing TikTok when I...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?
Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
Stop Porch Pirates! This Is How To Keep Your Packages Safe In New Jersey
Cyber Monday has become almost as popular as Black Friday. Don't you love that we can stay in the comfort of our own homes (preferably with a glass of red wine) and shop for all the best deals?. Apparently, New Jersey really brought the online shopping numbers this week. More...
Christmas Tree Prices in New Jersey Could Be More Expensive This Year
Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, many are ready to set up their Christmas tree. Unless you are in a group of people who have already set up their tree, and decorations (inside and outside), and have had non-stop Christmas music on. You will most likely find that...
Princeton, NJ man missing for three weeks, may be in Hamilton
PRINCETON — The search is on for a resident who has not been seen for three weeks. Princeton police Lt. Chris Tash said Emmanuel Lafontant, 60, was last seen in the area of Johnson Avenue in Hamilton. Tash said officers are investigating why Lafontant may have been in Hamilton.
The Best French Toast In New Jersey Can Be Found Near The Jersey Shore
French Toast is a breakfast staple when done right. Trust me when I say I've had my fair share of bad french toast. Too much egg, not enough crunch on the outside, and just an overall lack of flavor. Fortunately for us living near the Jersey Shore, we have a...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0