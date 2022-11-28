ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New eating disorder treatment center opens in North Jersey

PARAMUS — A new treatment center for those struggling and suffering from eating disorders opened last month in Bergen County. An eating disorder is a group of mental and behavioral health diseases that many suffer from on a daily basis, said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO of Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
HIV/AIDS in New Jersey — how to prevent new diagnoses

The prevalence of HIV/AIDS has decreased significantly in New Jersey over the years, along with the number of new diagnoses each year. Still, tens of thousands of New Jersey residents are currently living with the potentially fatal virus, and certain populations are bearing the burden more than others. Dec. 1...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt

TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
One of the Best Places in New Jersey for Mac and Cheese is Located in Point Pleasant Beach

I'm pretty sure that I would be right to say a majority of people love a good dish of macaroni and cheese, or "mac and cheese" as it has become better known as. Delicious creamy cheddar cheese and tasty cooked-to-perfection pasta. Maybe a bit well down on the top and edges? I am getting hungry just thinking about a great bowl of mac and cheese.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Car In New Jersey?

Not all ice scrappers are created equal. Apply too much pressure in the wrong spot and snap its back to Target for a new one. Let’s just say that's your scenario, and it’s not that you are too cold or too lazy to thoroughly remove the snow and ice from your car. Is it legal to go on your merry way in New Jersey without removing it all?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
