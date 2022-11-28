ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primetimer

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Michael Imperioli Almost Blew His White Lotus Audition

Michael Imperioli came close to bombing his audition for The White Lotus. The TV vet admitted to the Los Angeles Times that he was encouraged by his manager to re-tape his audition after a first attempt. "They wanted me to tape two scenes," Imperioli recalled, confessing he hadn't been familiar with show creator Mike White's work previously. "Which I understand because they might not have seen me in anything for a while — they want to see what I look like and where I’m at."
Primetimer

Jennifer Grey to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime Movie

Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to step into Gwen Shamblin Lara's shoes. The Dirty Dancing star will play Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. The news comes after Sarah Paulson was announced to be leading HBO's adaptation of its own docusieres, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.
TENNESSEE STATE
Primetimer

Supernatural Star Nicki Aycox Dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring role in Supernatural, has passed away. She was 47 years old. Aycox had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments while battling leukemia in recent months, chronicling her journey on Instagram. Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed Aycox's passing in a Facebook post last week. "My...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Primetimer

The White Lotus Season 2 Needs Its Own Sydney Sweeney

It’s curious that Mike White has described The White Lotus Season 2 as “a bedroom farce with teeth,” as the anthology’s sophomore run feels decidedly toothless. White’s emphasis on privileged characters lacking in self-awareness remains the same, but amid the shift from class issues to marital strife, the show’s once-biting satire has been muted. What Season 2 really needs is a character like Sydney Sweeney’s Olivia Mossbacher, who outwardly reflected viewers’ disdain for the trappings of wealth, even as she so clearly refused to live without them.
Primetimer

Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer

Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Primetimer

Hunters Canceled at Amazon

Hunters will end with its second season. The alternate history drama will conclude after its final episodes debut on Prime Video in January. Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa, and Tiffany Boone, the series imagines a world where an unlikely group bands together to exterminate Nazis hiding out in the 1970s.
Primetimer

Why Valentina Is The Most “Mike White” Character on The White Lotus

She’s a supporting player in this season of The White Lotus, but Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is still part of an artistic dynasty. Let’s call them Mike White’s social misfits. In all his movies and TV shows, there are characters who simply can’t blend into the society around them. They violate decorum. They stun people into silent disbelief. Yet they just keep singing or screaming or bluntly assessing someone’s fashion sense.
Primetimer

Jay Duplass Cast as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The cast of Percy Jacskon and the Olympians continues to grow. Jay Duplass (Transparent, The Chair, Industry) and Timothy Omundson (Psych) are the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series. They will star as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, "Hades feels like an outcast...
Primetimer

Dolly, Mariah, and Ralphie: Our Guide to 2022's Best Holiday Specials, Movies, and Shows

Holiday lovers are in for a treat with this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s specials and premieres. Nostalgia is on the menu as Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa Claus in the Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses. Fans of A Christmas Story will be treated to the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas. Even the Walton family is back for a second holiday special on The CW.
MONTANA STATE
Primetimer

Noah Centineo is An Unlikely CIA Spy in the Trailer for The Recruit

Noah Centineo is ditching his teen rom-com crown for a little more action. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout stars as Own Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer just getting his footing when he discovers a threatening letter from a former asset. With top secret information on the line if the asset (Laura Haddock) is not exonerated of her crimes, Owen finds himself enmeshed in a world of trouble, high stakes, and more danger than he ever expected to encounter as a lawyer.
Primetimer

Wednesday Takes the Iconic Sullen Tween and Sends Her to Hogwarts

Wednesday Addams was television's original weird girl, which meant she had her own private lane when The Addams Family premiered on ABC in 1964. By the early '90s, when her oddball clan made the jump to movies, alt-girl outcasts were in vogue, but even there, Wednesday had a spooky-scary vibe that set her apart from the Darias of the world. But here we are in 2022, where there’s no niche so specific that it hasn't been populated many times over, and the young woman who’s too weird to fit in with her surroundings is an archetype all her own. Sometimes she’s murderous and medieval (Arya Stark), sometimes she’s the scion of Satan (per the latest incarnation of teenage-witch Sabrina), and sometimes she’s an affectless tween clad in black whose parents are really into flamenco dancing and physical affection. The point is, it's hard these days for a Wednesday Addams-type to stand out, and as the new Netflix series Wednesday proves, it's a lot harder when you put her into a depressingly typical "mystery at the Outcast Academy" storyline.
Primetimer

Kate Winslet & Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton Clash in the Trailer for I Am Ruth

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will star as mother and daughter in upcoming special I Am Ruth. Winslet stars as Ruth, a mother who becomes concerned about her troubled teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she sinks deeper into a social media addiction. The trailer sees the duo clash as mothers and daughters are wont to do, but things come to a head when Ruth takes Freya's phone and makes her get professional help. "It's what's making you ill," Ruth tells the distraught teen after she confiscates her phone.
Primetimer

Three Pines Is a Mystery Series Worthy of Jessica Fletcher

It’s strange to say about a show with so much killing, but Three Pines is a pleasure to watch. In the spirit of Murder, She Wrote, it’s a mystery series set in a quirky small town, where bloodshed is balanced by meals at the local bistro and visits with a poet who cradles her pet duck like a baby. Even some of the deaths have wacky panache, like when a woman gets electrocuted at a curling match or an heiress gets flattened by a statue of her own father. Jessica Fletcher herself couldn’t ask for more whimsical crimes.
Primetimer

Natasha Rothwell Comedy How to Die Alone Coming to Hulu

Natasha Rothwell is taking her talents to Hulu. Rothwell, known for series like Insecure and The White Lotus, will star in, write, and co-showrun How to Die Alone, a comedy that has received a series order from the streamer. Per Hulu and studio Onyx Collective, the half-hour comedy is set...
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy