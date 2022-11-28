Read full article on original website
Michael Imperioli Almost Blew His White Lotus Audition
Michael Imperioli came close to bombing his audition for The White Lotus. The TV vet admitted to the Los Angeles Times that he was encouraged by his manager to re-tape his audition after a first attempt. "They wanted me to tape two scenes," Imperioli recalled, confessing he hadn't been familiar with show creator Mike White's work previously. "Which I understand because they might not have seen me in anything for a while — they want to see what I look like and where I’m at."
Jennifer Grey to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in Lifetime Movie
Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to step into Gwen Shamblin Lara's shoes. The Dirty Dancing star will play Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. The news comes after Sarah Paulson was announced to be leading HBO's adaptation of its own docusieres, The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin.
Supernatural Star Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, best known for her recurring role in Supernatural, has passed away. She was 47 years old. Aycox had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments while battling leukemia in recent months, chronicling her journey on Instagram. Her sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed Aycox's passing in a Facebook post last week. "My...
The White Lotus Season 2 Needs Its Own Sydney Sweeney
It’s curious that Mike White has described The White Lotus Season 2 as “a bedroom farce with teeth,” as the anthology’s sophomore run feels decidedly toothless. White’s emphasis on privileged characters lacking in self-awareness remains the same, but amid the shift from class issues to marital strife, the show’s once-biting satire has been muted. What Season 2 really needs is a character like Sydney Sweeney’s Olivia Mossbacher, who outwardly reflected viewers’ disdain for the trappings of wealth, even as she so clearly refused to live without them.
Emily in Paris Takes on a Love Triangle & Life Choices in the Season 3 Trailer
Our leading lady has some big decisions to make in the Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer. It's been a year since Emily (Lily Collins) uprooted her American life and moved to Paris for her dream job, and now she's hit a complicated fork in the road. With big decisions regarding her love life and her career looming, Emily must make difficult choices and consider her future in Paris and beyond.
Hunters Canceled at Amazon
Hunters will end with its second season. The alternate history drama will conclude after its final episodes debut on Prime Video in January. Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Kate Mulvany, Louis Ozawa, and Tiffany Boone, the series imagines a world where an unlikely group bands together to exterminate Nazis hiding out in the 1970s.
Tim Allen's The Santa Clause Gets the Series Treatment, Finale Time for AHS: NYC
Nearly 30 years after Scott Calvin first brought holiday cheer to the big screen, Tim Allen reprises the iconic role in a sequel series for Disney+, The Santa Clauses. Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz will reprise their roles from the film series alongside newcomers Kal Penn and Laura San Giacomo.
Why Valentina Is The Most “Mike White” Character on The White Lotus
She’s a supporting player in this season of The White Lotus, but Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is still part of an artistic dynasty. Let’s call them Mike White’s social misfits. In all his movies and TV shows, there are characters who simply can’t blend into the society around them. They violate decorum. They stun people into silent disbelief. Yet they just keep singing or screaming or bluntly assessing someone’s fashion sense.
Jay Duplass Cast as Hades in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
The cast of Percy Jacskon and the Olympians continues to grow. Jay Duplass (Transparent, The Chair, Industry) and Timothy Omundson (Psych) are the latest additions to the cast of the Disney+ series. They will star as Hades and Hephaestus, respectively. Per the official character descriptions, "Hades feels like an outcast...
Dolly, Mariah, and Ralphie: Our Guide to 2022's Best Holiday Specials, Movies, and Shows
Holiday lovers are in for a treat with this year’s lineup of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s specials and premieres. Nostalgia is on the menu as Tim Allen reprises his role as Scott Calvin a.k.a. Santa Claus in the Disney+ original series The Santa Clauses. Fans of A Christmas Story will be treated to the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in HBO Max's A Christmas Story Christmas. Even the Walton family is back for a second holiday special on The CW.
Trevor Noah Shows Off His Presidential Impressions in the Trailer for I Wish You Would
Trevor Noah is back with a new Netflix special. In the first trailer for I Wish You Would, the soon-to-be former host of The Daily Show posits that all one needs to win a United States election is a "strange voice". He then shows off impressions of John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.
Noah Centineo is An Unlikely CIA Spy in the Trailer for The Recruit
Noah Centineo is ditching his teen rom-com crown for a little more action. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout stars as Own Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer just getting his footing when he discovers a threatening letter from a former asset. With top secret information on the line if the asset (Laura Haddock) is not exonerated of her crimes, Owen finds himself enmeshed in a world of trouble, high stakes, and more danger than he ever expected to encounter as a lawyer.
Stranger Things Creators Say Their Pitch for the Final Season Got 'Executives to Cry'
The final season of Stranger Things is set to be an emotional one. At an event in Los Angeles this weekend, Stranger Things creators Ross and Matt Duffer revealed that the upcoming final season of the Netflix original is "full steam ahead" - and that it's going to elicit some serious tears.
Wednesday Takes the Iconic Sullen Tween and Sends Her to Hogwarts
Wednesday Addams was television's original weird girl, which meant she had her own private lane when The Addams Family premiered on ABC in 1964. By the early '90s, when her oddball clan made the jump to movies, alt-girl outcasts were in vogue, but even there, Wednesday had a spooky-scary vibe that set her apart from the Darias of the world. But here we are in 2022, where there’s no niche so specific that it hasn't been populated many times over, and the young woman who’s too weird to fit in with her surroundings is an archetype all her own. Sometimes she’s murderous and medieval (Arya Stark), sometimes she’s the scion of Satan (per the latest incarnation of teenage-witch Sabrina), and sometimes she’s an affectless tween clad in black whose parents are really into flamenco dancing and physical affection. The point is, it's hard these days for a Wednesday Addams-type to stand out, and as the new Netflix series Wednesday proves, it's a lot harder when you put her into a depressingly typical "mystery at the Outcast Academy" storyline.
Kate Winslet & Real-Life Daughter Mia Threapleton Clash in the Trailer for I Am Ruth
Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton will star as mother and daughter in upcoming special I Am Ruth. Winslet stars as Ruth, a mother who becomes concerned about her troubled teenage daughter Freya (Threapleton) as she sinks deeper into a social media addiction. The trailer sees the duo clash as mothers and daughters are wont to do, but things come to a head when Ruth takes Freya's phone and makes her get professional help. "It's what's making you ill," Ruth tells the distraught teen after she confiscates her phone.
Three Pines Is a Mystery Series Worthy of Jessica Fletcher
It’s strange to say about a show with so much killing, but Three Pines is a pleasure to watch. In the spirit of Murder, She Wrote, it’s a mystery series set in a quirky small town, where bloodshed is balanced by meals at the local bistro and visits with a poet who cradles her pet duck like a baby. Even some of the deaths have wacky panache, like when a woman gets electrocuted at a curling match or an heiress gets flattened by a statue of her own father. Jessica Fletcher herself couldn’t ask for more whimsical crimes.
The Walking Dead Signs Off, Elite Delivers Fresh Drama, and GBBS Gets Festive
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and countless spinoffs, The Walking Dead comes to an end this weekend. In order to give the beloved zombie drama a proper sendoff, AMC will be hosting a live red carpet event before the finale, plus a special edition of Talking Dead breaking down the episode.
A Christmas Story Christmas Kicks Off Holiday Movie Season, FX Bows Fleishman Is in Trouble
It wouldn’t be the holiday season without A Christmas Story — and this year, HBO Max revives the classic with a new sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas. Peter Billingsley reprises his role as Ralphie, who sets out to recreate the Old Man’s Christmas magic for his own children.
Natasha Rothwell Comedy How to Die Alone Coming to Hulu
Natasha Rothwell is taking her talents to Hulu. Rothwell, known for series like Insecure and The White Lotus, will star in, write, and co-showrun How to Die Alone, a comedy that has received a series order from the streamer. Per Hulu and studio Onyx Collective, the half-hour comedy is set...
