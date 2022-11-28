ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Deer harvest down compared to last year

LINCOLN, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are showing that the 2022 statewide deer harvest for the November firearm season is down compared to last year. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, harvest was down 9% during the 2022 nine-day season compared to the 2021 season. Officials said while...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Pillen announces details of inaugural ball

OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Former Husker interim head football coach arrested by LPD

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, 54, was arrested at a separate location on charges of strangulation and third degree domestic assault.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Farming Today with KRVN: November 30, 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - As Americans Slash Christmas Spending, One Surprising Category Is Spared. - National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest results. - Lammers, Bohuslavsky appointed to the United Soybean Board.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Waterfowl found dead at state recreation area

LINCOLN, Neb. — Officials are warning the public to be careful at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after several waterfowl were found dead. Nebraska Game and Parks said they have collected the birds and are testing them for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Inmate missing from Lincoln facility

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate has been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. The Department of Corrections said Richard Reynolds, 37, left his work location early Thursday morning. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Sutton man ordered to pay fines for charges related to deck collapse

FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton man has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for charges. deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, was ordered to pay $750 in fines on each of four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor.
FILLMORE COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy