NebraskaTV
Deer harvest down compared to last year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are showing that the 2022 statewide deer harvest for the November firearm season is down compared to last year. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, harvest was down 9% during the 2022 nine-day season compared to the 2021 season. Officials said while...
NebraskaTV
Pillen announces details of inaugural ball
OMAHA, Neb.—On Wednesday, Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced the upcoming inaugural ball. It happens at CHI Health Center Jan. 7. “Time for us to celebrate all the incredible things the state has done and what together we can do in the future years," Pillen said. The theme is "Nebraska: Day...
NebraskaTV
Former Husker interim head football coach arrested by LPD
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, 54, was arrested at a separate location on charges of strangulation and third degree domestic assault.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: November 30, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - As Americans Slash Christmas Spending, One Surprising Category Is Spared. - National Collegiate Livestock Judging Contest results. - Lammers, Bohuslavsky appointed to the United Soybean Board.
NebraskaTV
Waterfowl found dead at state recreation area
LINCOLN, Neb. — Officials are warning the public to be careful at the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after several waterfowl were found dead. Nebraska Game and Parks said they have collected the birds and are testing them for cause of death. Due to the size of the lake and the number of snow geese currently utilizing it, additional birds may be affected or found over the holiday weekend.
NebraskaTV
Inmate missing from Lincoln facility
LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate has been reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. The Department of Corrections said Richard Reynolds, 37, left his work location early Thursday morning. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.
NebraskaTV
NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
NebraskaTV
Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland this spring
ASHLAND, Neb. (KPTM) — Life-like robotic dinosaurs are set to roam the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland in the Spring of 2023, according to a press release from the park. The dinosaurs will be some of the world's largest and most realistic animatronics. "The handmade animatronics...
NebraskaTV
Sutton man ordered to pay fines for charges related to deck collapse
FILLMORE COUNTY, Neb. — A Sutton man has been ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for charges. deck collapse at a pool party that injured multiple people in July 2021. According to Fillmore County Court records, Cameron Kleinschmidt-Rouse, 21, was ordered to pay $750 in fines on each of four counts of procuring/selling alcohol to a minor.
