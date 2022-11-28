ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record

The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
One Chiefs stat puts them in Super Bowl company

The Chiefs are accomplishing something so far this season that hasn’t been done in decades. Earlier this season, it was bold to state that the Kansas City Chiefs were the favorite out of the AFC to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills were reeling and had beaten the Chiefs in mid-October creating questions about how dominant the Chiefs really were.
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday

Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
Can David Njoku become the Browns’ Travis Kelce? A skunk, a roadrunner and ‘The Dibber’: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we talk about the start of the Deshaun Watson era for the Browns, discuss the Cavs at the quarter-pole of the season, look at the Guardians’ catching options for 2023, and answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
