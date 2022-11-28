Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Landry Locker on possible attendance for Browns - Texans: I don't expect a sellout, I expect a lot of Browns fans honestly
Landry Locker on what to expect for Deshaun Watson’s return to Houston. Expectations for Watson’s first start for the Browns. Locker on why Watson wanted to leave the Texans before the legal issues.
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
Deshaun Watson accusers expected to attend his Browns debut against Houston Texans in a suite with Tony Buzbee: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn how many women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault are expected to be at his Browns debut in...
Mike Tomlin: “I have no response” to 19-3 Monday night record
The Steelers have always been a tough out under Mike Tomlin, who’s now in his 16th year as head coach and has a .631 regular-season winning percentage. But Tomlin’s teams have been particularly good on Monday Night Football. With the Week 12 victory over Indianapolis, Pittsburgh is 19-3 on Monday nights since Tomlin took over in 2007.
Fox’s Brady Quinn Takes Nasty Shot at ESPN’s Booger McFarland
Brady Quinn took Booger McFarland to task over his Zack Wilson analysis.
Ohio State Football might lose Brian Hartline to head coaching job
When you are an elite college football program, you tend to lose assistant coaches to other programs. Programs poach your team to get assistants to become head coaches. The Ohio State football program already had to deal with that when Jeff Hafley was poached by Boston College. Another assistant coach...
Patrick Mahomes rescues Matt Nagy’s reputation with an incredible NFL Draft story
Patrick Mahomes revealed an absolutely legendary story about how he ended up being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs that does a lot of work rebuilding Matt Nagy’s reputation. Like hash marks between the down-and-distance, nuance is what makes the NFL more than just a game. Hearing anecdotes about...
Mike Tirico Pulls Back The Curtain on ‘Sunday Night Football’ Flex Scheduling
What does NBC’s Mike Tirico think of Colts-Cowboys not being flexed out this week?
One Chiefs stat puts them in Super Bowl company
The Chiefs are accomplishing something so far this season that hasn’t been done in decades. Earlier this season, it was bold to state that the Kansas City Chiefs were the favorite out of the AFC to represent the conference in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills were reeling and had beaten the Chiefs in mid-October creating questions about how dominant the Chiefs really were.
NFL World Crushing Mike Greenberg On Monday
Mike Greenberg had a pretty big swing and a miss during the 2020 NFL Draft. The ESPN host roasted the Philadelphia Eagles for taking quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Greenberg explained that he liked Hurts as a player, but didn't get the fit...
Can David Njoku become the Browns’ Travis Kelce? A skunk, a roadrunner and ‘The Dibber’: Terry’s Talkin’ (podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time for this week’s edition of the Terry’s Talkin’ podcast with cleveland.com and Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto, and host David Campbell. On this week’s podcast, we talk about the start of the Deshaun Watson era for the Browns, discuss the Cavs at the quarter-pole of the season, look at the Guardians’ catching options for 2023, and answer some Hey, Terry! questions.
