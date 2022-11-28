ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Gunn answers the question you’ve probably been wondering after the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

By Erielle Sudario
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn admits how little the studio cares about canon as a surprising MCU star is lined up as the next James Bond

We have a strangely James-themed special for you in the world of Marvel news today. For starters, James Gunn has been busy unpacking the ins and outs of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on social media, which includes admitting something about how Marvel Studios works that we always kind of suspected. Elsewhere, X-Men‘s James McAvoy dishes on a potential MCU return while an unexpected franchise veteran is the new favorite to play James Bond.
wegotthiscovered.com

In bad news for haters, ‘She-Hulk’ star planning to stick around the MCU until she ‘looks like a ball sack’

So far, Loki remains the one and only Marvel Cinematic Universe series to be renewed for a second season on Disney Plus, with the comic book company playing its cards very close to the chest regarding the rest of the franchise’s episodic output. The jury remains out on whether or not She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will return, then, but one star is hoping to hang around for a long time.
Entertainment Weekly

George Takei says Star Trek cast didn't get along with 'cantankerous' 'prima donna' William Shatner

George Takei and William Shatner's decades-long feud continues with more biting words. In a new interview with The Guardian, Takei responded to Shatner's recent remarks about him by calling his former Star Trek costar a "cantankerous old man." Takei starred opposite Shatner as Lieutenant Hikaru Sulu in the 1966 Star Trek series and other TV and film variations that followed, and while he said the camaraderie onboard the Starship Enterprise was often reflected on set, he also alluded to a certain "prima donna" that was the exception.
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveals what happened to forgotten Marvel character

A throwaway line in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has revealed the fate of a minor MCU character.The special, released on Disney Plus on Friday 25 November, is set after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and sees Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.James Gunn, who directed the first two films in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, as well as the forthcoming Vol 3, returned to direct the festive-themed special.Minor spoilers follow for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...The line in...
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds’ most underrated movie is a jet-black horror where he plays against type, and that’s not a coincidence

We’re not here to argue with the methods behind Ryan Reynolds‘ success, and we’re not even talking about the business empire that’s seen him spread his wings into soccer team, mobile service provider, gin, and marketing company ownership. No, we’re referring to the well-known fact the actor and producer has a habit of playing himself almost every time you see him onscreen.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Marvels’ star is shooting for a ‘spicy’ romance with the MCU’s most powerful Black hero

While it’s still unclear whether Carol Danvers’s love life could be explored in next year’s The Marvels, one of Brie Larson’s co-stars in her upcoming sequel as the Avengers’ biggest gun has already made it known that she would love to embark on a “spicy” romance with one of the most powerful heroes in Marvel lore, who fans are hoping is about to enter the MCU themselves very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Harry Potter’ wouldn’t have been as successful without the original ‘Willow,’ says showrunner

The sprawling Harry Potter fandom may have Willow to thank for the magical fantasy franchise. The 1988 film set the stage for Harry Potter‘s success, and may have served as a major inspiration, according to the executive producer for the film’s upcoming spin-off. Jonathan Kasdan, a writer and executive producer for Disney Plus’ upcoming Willow, revealed the supposed connections in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
wegotthiscovered.com

A ‘Wednesday’ Easter egg we guarantee you missed calls back to one of Tim Burton’s best movies

Unsurprisingly for a series that is the latest chapter in a beloved franchise stretching back to the 1960s (or the 1940s, if you include creator Charles Addams’ original New Yorker cartoons), Wednesday is a show that’s as drenched in Easter eggs as its eponymous morbid heroine was drenched in blood during the Rave’N dance in episode four. But, aside from the many callbacks to Addams lore, the latest Netflix smash-hit also slots in a sly nod to the history of its director, Tim Burton. And we guarantee you missed it.
wegotthiscovered.com

M.O.D.O.K. faces double trouble as Captain America’s ally, The Winter Soldier, arrives in ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

The Winter Soldier is here. Marvel’s Avengers‘ newest recruit, The Winter Soldier, received his very own launch trailer on Nov. 29. Offered as a free update for owners of Marvel’s Avengers, the inclusion of The Winter Soldier character also adds the ‘cloning lab’ omega-level threat mission. On Nov. 29, developers Crystal Dynamics announced that the Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.7 would be made available. Introducing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, and an entirely new four-player Omega-Level Threat mission, Cloning Lab, the 2.7 update allows players to team up and take on a newly revitalized M.O.D.O.K. in one of the game’s toughest end-game challenges. This update will be made available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Plus (Extra and Premium), Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Steam.
wegotthiscovered.com

Life imitates art as one of the most influential action movies ever made endures as a priceless gem

What do a seemingly unconnected and wildly different on almost every level bunch of blockbusters including Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy, The Mask of Zorro, Sahara, Fool’s Gold, Six Days, Seven Nights, Knight and Day, The Lost City, and even Aquaman all have in common? Every single one of them owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Romancing the Stone.
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy