Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Trailer drops for Duke and Duchess of Sussex's docuseries
Prince Harry wanted to show "what's happening behind closed doors" with his new documentary series. Netflix have released the trailer for 'Harry and Meghan', the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's long-awaited fly-on-the-wall programme - which is expected to be released on 8 December - and the one-minute preview features previously-unseen black and white photos of the couple set to music.
Black Hills Pioneer
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘proud’ of partnership giving 500 handbags to women searching for work
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is “proud” of a partnership with an accessories brand donating 500 handbags to women searching for work in Britain. She spoke as it emerged on Monday (28.11.22) American firm Cuyana is donating its structured tote bags, which usually cost £205, to clients being supported by the Smart Works charity, for which the duchess has been a patron since 2019.
Black Hills Pioneer
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'are very in love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend "have a deep connection and are very in love". The 37-year-old model and John, 43, have been married since 2013, and their romance remains as strong as it ever has been.
Black Hills Pioneer
Katherine Heigl 'never' saw her daughter while filming Grey's Anatomy
Katherine Heigl "never saw" her daughter while working on 'Grey's Anatomy'. The 44-year-old actress - who starred as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC medical drama from 2005 until 2010 - is married to singer Josh Kelley and adopted daughter Naleigh, now 14, with him in 2009 but worried she had "missed" her chance to bond with the little one once she had returned to work.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mila Kunis: I'm the queen of annoying my husband
Mila Kunis is the "queen of annoying" Ashton Kutcher. The 39-year-old actress has been married Ashton since 2015, and she relishes annoying her husband whenever they're in their shared office.
TikTok Body Positivity Influencer ‘Suddenly’ Dies at 21
Canadian TikTok influencer Megha Thakur has “suddenly” died at the age of 21, her family revealed on social media. “Megha was a confident and independent young woman,” her parents wrote. “She will be dearly missed.”Thakur had more than 900,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted videos promoting body positivity and self-confidence while documenting her fashion and influencer lifestyle. She died “unexpectedly” on Nov. 24, her parents wrote on her Instagram Nov. 28. A cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.Fellow influencer Gina Shkeda commented, “This can’t be true oh my god.”“Megha knew how much of a force she was in...
'Today' co-host Al Roker returns to hospital after scare with blood cots
'He's resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him,' Hoda Kotb said of 'Today' colleague Al Roker, who is back in the hospital.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kim Kardashian 'focuses on being a good co-parent'
Kim Kardashian is determined to be a "good co-parent" after finalizing her divorce. The 42-year-old star recently reached an agreement with Kanye West over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.
Black Hills Pioneer
Matty Healy reveals The 1975 worked on another version of Taylor Swift's Midnights
Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition. The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmakers appeared on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' to be interviewed in front of a live audience and Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released, to which he let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”
Black Hills Pioneer
Gwendoline Christie felt 'beautiful for the first time on screen' in Wednesday
Gwendoline Christie says playing Principal Larissa Weems in 'Wednesday' was the "first time she's ever felt beautiful" on screen. The 44-year-old actress portrays the Nevermore Academy head in the Netflix series based on the titular Addams Family character - who is played by Jenna Ortega - and she has thanked director Tim Burton and the hair and makeup team for making her feel good about her appearance.
Black Hills Pioneer
Dolly Parton shed tears over Jeff Bezos' donation
Dolly Parton "cried on the phone" when she received a $100 million donation from Jeff Bezos. The 58-year-old billionaire - who founded Amazon - recently awarded the eye-watering sum of money to Dolly, who has been told that she can give the cash to charities of her choice.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jessica Brown Findlay gives birth to twin boys
Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys. The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her baby boys on November 5, which is also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.
Black Hills Pioneer
'I'm the girl who's too shy to dance in a nightclub...' You'll never guess which stars are actually painfully shy introverts
Turns out you don’t actually need to be an extrovert and high self-esteem to be successful for these stars have made it so far in Hollywood without.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rita Ora enjoys 'health-conscious birthday celebrations'
Rita Ora celebrated her 32nd birthday by taking a trip to the French Alps. The 'Your Song' hitmaker - who is married to filmmaker Taika Waititi - jetted off to the Alps earlier this month to celebrate the landmark at a luxurious chalet, which featured a private gym and a swimming pool.
Comments / 0