Matty Healy has claimed The 1975 "worked on" a version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' that didn't come to fruition. The 'I'm In Love With You' hitmakers appeared on Kroq’s 'DTS Sound Space' to be interviewed in front of a live audience and Matty was asked if he got to hear the pop megastar's latest album before it was released, to which he let slip: “Yeah. We actually worked a bit on that. But then [that] version of it never came out.”

2 DAYS AGO