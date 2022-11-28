Are there any roles you’d specifically like to play or genre of film you’ve not yet done? Buffalo666. I’ve always wanted to be a Bond villain or an action hero baddie. Then I got to play Alpha in the Walking Dead, so that box was ticked. I’ve always wished I spoke other languages, like Russian or Polish or French, so that I could be in foreign language cinema. I’m on Duolingo at the moment. Working in a country and a culture that’s unfamiliar would be really educating and amazing.

17 MINUTES AGO