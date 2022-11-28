Read full article on original website
Related
‘I was owned by the state’: Samantha Morton on foster care, political carnage and the time Robbie Coltrane paid for her curry
Are there any roles you’d specifically like to play or genre of film you’ve not yet done? Buffalo666. I’ve always wanted to be a Bond villain or an action hero baddie. Then I got to play Alpha in the Walking Dead, so that box was ticked. I’ve always wished I spoke other languages, like Russian or Polish or French, so that I could be in foreign language cinema. I’m on Duolingo at the moment. Working in a country and a culture that’s unfamiliar would be really educating and amazing.
Comments / 0