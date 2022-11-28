Tems and Wizkid have landed the top spots on Billboard‘s inaugural year-end charts for Afrobeats artists and songs, further establishing the pair as trailblazers within the genre. The Grammy Award-nominated songstress was listed at No. 1 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Artists ranking, while she and Wizkid shared pole-position on the publication’s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart for their collaborative hit “Essence.” In addition to “Essence,” Tems landed three more entries on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, including “Free Mind” (No. 4), “Higher” (No. 7), and “Found,” featuring Brent Faiyaz (No. 10). Falling behind her on the Afrobeats Artists chart is Burna...

