Collin Gosselin candidly speaks about his family drama, his past, and what he hopes the future will hold when it comes to his relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin. The 18-year-old former reality star, who is one of the Gosselin sextuplets, sits down with ET's Kevin Frazier for an exclusive one-on-one interview, where he reflects on his experiences starring on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 as a child along with his seven siblings and parents, and his falling out with his mom. Jon & Kate Plus 8 ran for several seasons from 2007 to 2017, and was later called Kate Plus 8 after Kate's split from Jon Gosselin.

3 DAYS AGO