NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm to bring hazardous travel
NBCMontana
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
NBCMontana
Winter storm arrives tomorrow; travel impacts expected through Friday
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains from 5 AM Wednesday through 6AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region from 11 PM to midnight Thursday night. Heavy...
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow coming to Wyoming; up to 2 feet Thursday–Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy snow is expected in areas of Wyoming, with a storm set to move into the west on Thursday morning and into the southeast by Thursday night, according to National Weather Service offices covering the state. Snow is likely in central areas like Casper Mountain overnight Thursday and on Friday.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads this morning, next weather maker arrives Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys-Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until 9 AM. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Butte/Blackfoot Region until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Flathead/Mission Valleys until 9 AM. Additional snow accumulations...
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Exploring weather impacts from atmospheric rivers
When you hear the term “river,” your thoughts might go to the Clark Fork or Bitterroot River. But did you know there is a river in the sky that you have probably heard about? Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs describes this phenomenon and how it impacts western Montana weather. These...
NBCMontana
Road hazards reported across Western Montana for morning commute
MISSOULA, Mont. — Numerous road hazards are reported this morning as a winter storm arrives in Western Montana. I-90 WB at MP 0 (Lookout Pass) Disabled plow truck blocking the westbound on ramp. I-90 EB at MP 2.5. Spun out truck & 5th wheel partially blocking the driving lane.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Science of snow bands
Snow is nothing new in Montana, and recent weather events have reminded us that winter has arrived. Snowfall can occur in many ways, but one feature that is particularly interesting is snow bands. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs explains more in the video above. Snow bands are narrow weather features dictated by...
NBCMontana
Green lights alert drivers to watch for snowplows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Motorists can expect to see new warning lights on snowy roads. Montana Department of Transportation snowplows are now equipped with new flashing green lights, which follows a measure passed by last year's legislature. NBC Montana production team member Caleb Klaus noticed the lights on Interstate 90...
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Serious snowfall on our mountain passes
We expect extremely difficult travel conditions over our mountain passes Saturday night and Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. It will be a major headache on what promises to be a busy Sunday after Thanksgiving out on our highways. At least 8 inches...
NBCMontana
More ski areas open soon in Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Snowbowl outside Missoula finally is giving us a hint of opening day. A new post says the ski hill is looking at Dec. 9 to start cranking up the lifts. Today is the deadline for getting your pass photo in, if you would like to...
NBCMontana
Multiple systems to impact western Montana over the next week; the first arrives today
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM Friday through 8 AM Saturday for the Kootenai/Cabinet, West Glacier, and Lower Clark Fork Regions. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. 2 to 4 inches over Lookout and Marias Passes.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
NBCMontana
Montana airports pleased with start to holiday travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont — Montana airline agencies are grateful for a smooth start to the holiday travel season. We reached out to two Montana airline agencies to see the number of Thanksgiving travelers going in and out of the airports. Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had 62,000 inbound and outbound travelers.
NBCMontana
FWP announces deadline for pheasant release applications
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the application deadline for 2023 pheasant release program through the Upland Game Bird Enhancement Program. The program allows pen-raised ring-necked pheasants to be released in suitable areas to help bolster wild pheasant populations. Landowners interested in releasing the pheasants can...
Big game hunting season ends with mixed results in Northwest Montana
The general deer and elk hunting season concluded with game check stations in northwest Montana reporting mixed results.
agupdate.com
Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana
EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
NBCMontana
1st flu death reported in Yellowstone Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The first influenza death of the season is being reported in Billings. An elderly, unvaccinated Yellowstone County man passed away at a Billings hospital over the Thanksgiving weekend. The following was sent out by RiverStone Health, in conjunction with the Montana Department of Public Health and...
