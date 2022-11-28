Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO