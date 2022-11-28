ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thelocalne.ws

From the editor: Too many names

Your email may have been heaving under the weight of Giving Tuesday appeals this week. If you don’t know what that is, it’s the time of year when all the poor days around Thanksgiving are stuck with an extra moniker. Black Friday started the rot back in 1951,...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston

Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River

The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home

LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
LOWELL, MA
thelocalne.ws

Charlotte Winslow obituary

Charlotte Holt Lindgren Winslow, 98, of Auburndale, formerly of Ipswich, died on November 26, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Boston University emeritus professor Dr. Donald J. Winslow. Born in Ipswich on January 5, 1924, to Hilmer H. And Grace (Whittier) Lindgren, she graduated from Ipswich High School...
IPSWICH, MA
whdh.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
HILLSBORO, NH

