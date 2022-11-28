Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Humane Group’s annual Tree Jubilee brings two weekends of support
IPSWICH — The creative thinking of dozens of local businesses has descended upon Marini’s Farm once again this holiday season. Ipswich’s annual Tree Jubilee fundraiser benefits the Ipswich Humane Group (IHG). The shelter has found homes for more than 3,000 cats and dogs while it’s been in...
NHPR
Dam controversy: After Bow pond drained, some residents hope to leave the future up to beavers
On a Saturday afternoon walk, Kelly Schofield and her husband turned a corner onto a road near their house in Bow. They sensed something was wrong with the beaver pond before they saw it. “You could smell it. It was pretty strong. And then when we got down to the...
thelocalne.ws
Jingle Bell Walk — and Santa — to connect all ages this holiday season
IPSWICH — As is his wont, Santa Claus is coming to town. In addition to his usual overnight gig Christmas Eve, the bearded one will drop by Ipswich on December 10. On that day, he will take part in the annual Jingle Bell Walk organized by Ipswich High School’s Interact Club.
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you...
WCVB
Massachusetts seeing heavy rain, damaging winds during Royal visit on Wednesday
BOSTON — A strong storm system has arrived in New England, bringing a period of heavy rain and strong to potentially damaging winds to Massachusetts on Wednesday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Wednesday as an Impact Weather Day. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the entire state...
thelocalne.ws
From the editor: Too many names
Your email may have been heaving under the weight of Giving Tuesday appeals this week. If you don’t know what that is, it’s the time of year when all the poor days around Thanksgiving are stuck with an extra moniker. Black Friday started the rot back in 1951,...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Fair & Yeager exits prime downtown space; Maine Girl Cupcakes coming to town; Agostino’s for lunch; Shopper’s Find closing
Fair & Yeager Insurance Agency, which launched in 1898 and has been a Natick Center mainstay on Main Street, has quietly moved to Needham at the headquarters of an outfit called Provider Group. This according to a sign on the business’s door. No word about the change on the Fair...
thelocalne.ws
Electric Light Department wants to brighten up your life with discount for old lights
IPSWICH — No, the Electric Light Department is not handing out discounts on LED lights as part of some dastardly plot to drive up electricity sales. If it was, the evil genius behind the scheme didn’t do his homework, because LED lights are more energy-efficient. Nor is it...
Body of 70-year-old missing woman found in Merrimack River
The woman appears to have abandoned her car on I-95 near the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. First responders recovered the body of a Beverly woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport on Tuesday. The missing woman was first reported by Massachusetts...
Is Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Flooded out Lowell residents still can’t go home
LOWELL -- Monday’s water main break in the Acre neighborhood was repaired in a matter of hours. But residents of a mid-rise Lowell Housing Authority building still can’t go home -- because of damage to basement utilities. Many residents of the 192-unit structure are elderly and/or disabled. “We’ve...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
universalhub.com
Walpole Mall goes the way of the Dedham Mall, only slower, but the arcade remains
Like its counterpart down Rte. 1 in Dedham, the Walpole Mall used to be a bustling indoor mall. But unlike the Dedham Mall, whose owners just shut what was left of the inside mall quickly and turned it into a collection of big-box stores, the Walpole Mall has been slowly suffocating for years.
thelocalne.ws
Charlotte Winslow obituary
Charlotte Holt Lindgren Winslow, 98, of Auburndale, formerly of Ipswich, died on November 26, 2022. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Boston University emeritus professor Dr. Donald J. Winslow. Born in Ipswich on January 5, 1924, to Hilmer H. And Grace (Whittier) Lindgren, she graduated from Ipswich High School...
NECN
‘That's What Neighbors Are for': People Help Disabled Woman After Nasty Note
After a rude note was left telling a disabled woman to clean up her yard in Billerica, Massachusetts, community members came together in support. Kristene Whitehouse says her heart sank when she received a note in her mailbox Monday night. The message read, "Clean up your yard leaves they blow...
whdh.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southern NH
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of New Hampshire until 7:15 p.m. The warning is for parts of Cheshire, Hilsboro, and Rockingham counties. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published,...
Comments / 2