Prince Harry and Meghan reveal never-before-seen photographs in new Netflix trailer
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan, which is expected to be released in 2023.In the trailer, which was launched on Thursday, fans get a glimpse of a number of candid black-and-white photographs of the couple, including selfies and pictures they have taken of each other in private.The first photograph in the trailer shows Harry serenading Meghan in a park...
Royal news: William and Kate greet fans in Boston amid race row and Meghan and Harry Netflix trailer – live
Prince William and Kate kicked off the second day of their US royal tour on Thursday amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Greentown Labs, the US largest clean-tech incubator in Boston, Massachusetts around 11am.The couple landed in Boston on Wednesday, two days ahead of the awards ceremony for the Earthshot Prize, founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators. The trip has been overshadowed by a racism scandal that erupted in...
Trailer drops for Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries
Prince Harry wanted to show “what’s happening behind closed doors” with his new documentary series. Netflix have released the trailer for ‘Harry and Meghan’, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s long-awaited fly-on-the-wall programme – which is expected to be released on 8 December – and the one-minute preview features previously-unseen black and white photos of the couple set to music.
Olivia Culpo learned lessons from her sister’s marriage
Olivia Culpo has learned important lessons from her sister’s marriage. The 30-year-old model is dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey, and Olivia has revealed that she’s learned lessons from Aurora’s split from Mikey Bartone. In a clip from ‘The Culpo Sisters’, Olivia explained: “The reality of the situation...
Andrea Bocelli says performing with his kids will be ‘incredibly moving’
Andrea Bocelli thinks performing with his children will be “an incredibly moving moment”. The 64-year-old tenor has joined forces with his two youngest kids to record a festive album, titled ‘A Family Christmas’, and Andrea has relished the experience. The award-winning star – who has Amos,...
Amber Riley wins The Masked Singer US
Amber Riley has won ‘The Masked Singer US’. The ex ‘Glee’ star took home victory on the eighth season of the secret star-studded singing competition – which sees celebs disguise themselves and the judging panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy trying to guess their identity underneath their costumes – after the “amazing experience” of performing as the fan-favourite Karp along fellow contestants comedian Nikki Glaser and country group Wilson Phillips on the Fox show.
Jenna Bush Hager went commando during dinner with King Charles
Jenna Bush Hager didn’t wear underwear when she had dinner with King Charles. The ‘Today’ co-host confirmed last month she usually goes commando because it makes for a “more pretty silhouette”, and she’s now been quizzed as to whether she made an exception when she and her husband Henry dined with the then-Prince of Wales in September, the night before Queen Elizabeth died.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn’t cry
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn’t cry. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn’t got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored Girlfriend Allison Hsu
It's a sad day for Simu Liu stans!
Will Smith joined by family for first red carpet appearance since 2022 Oscars
Will Smith was joined by his family as he made his first red carpet appearance since the 2022 Oscars. The ‘Emancipation’ actor posed at the event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (01.12.22) as he celebrated the release of his new film almost nine months after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The ‘Mask’ actress – who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 – had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn’t wait to put what she’d learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
Megan Thee Stallion felt ‘nervous’ releasing personal music
Megan Thee Stallion felt “nervous” about releasing deeply personal music. The 27-year-old rap star discussed a host of personal issues on her new album, ‘Traumazine’, and Megan has admitted to being anxious about being so honest with her fans. Megan – who released the album in...
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah’s luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was “so full” after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
Ukraine asks for more help; Apple Music reveals 2022 charts; ‘Die Hard’ actor dies; Tiger Woods talks future | Hot off the Wire podcast
NATO members met in Romania to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine called for more supplies of weapons to defend itself with, and quickly. The smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Stay” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists.
Will Smith was ‘going through something’ when he hit Chris Rock
Will Smith says he was “going through something” the night he struck Chris Rock. The ‘Emancipation’ actor walked on stage and hit the comedian after he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars, and now he has opened up about the “horrific night”.
Melanie Martin doesn’t want ‘bad blood’ with Aaron Carter’s family
Melanie Martin doesn’t want any “bad blood” with Aaron Carter’s family. The 30-year-old model insisted she doesn’t want there to be “any problems or stress” over the fact the ‘I Want Candy’ singer died earlier this month without a will, but hopes their 12-month-old son Prince will be taken care of.
I didn’t want children for a long time, says Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger “didn’t want children for a long time”. The 46-year-old actress – who has Nova, four, with Norman Reedus – actually thought “it was just too late” to have kids by the time she fell pregnant. She shared: “I didn’t want children...
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Had A Really, Really, Really, Really Bad Month
You hate to see it, folks. You really do.
