Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
q101online.com
Three Bridgewater Women’s Soccer players earn All-Region honors
KANSAS CITY, M0. – Three Members of the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team have been named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region teams, the association announced on Tuesday. Hanna Randolph took home first team honors for the second consecutive season and landed on the all-region honor roll for...
q101online.com
Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
q101online.com
First Friday’s featuring 16-holiday theme events
Sixteen Harrisonburg venues will host mostly holiday-themed exhibits and performances as part of the December First Fridays of the Valley. Most events will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at localities like Arts Incarnate, the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and the Friendly Fermenter downtown. A full breakdown of...
q101online.com
Crash sends woman to UVA
A head on collision on a rain covered Erikson Avenue this morning sent a Harrisonburg woman to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Harrisonburg police say the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when an east bound vehicle crossed the center lane and struck the woman’s car head-on. The driver of the east bound, as well as a passenger in the other car were treated for minor injuries.
q101online.com
Waynesboro man missing
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s. assistance in locating a missing Waynesboro man who was last seen in mid-November. 46-year-old James William Painter was last seen at the Sheetz in Waynesboro on November 20th. He is a white man standing 5-foot-7, and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
q101online.com
DMV Connect coming to Elkton
DMV Connect is on the move. The mobile unit provides all D-M-V transactions at various parts of the state each day. By mid-week, the mobile unit will be available in Elkton. More information can be found online and that site includes hundreds of helpful driving-related guides if folks are looking to get a license or register on a vehicle.
q101online.com
Winchester man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Shenandoah County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the accident happened at around 4:30 Saturday morning at the 270 mile-marker. A 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it collided with a 2003 Honda Accord...
q101online.com
Broadway man killed in weekend crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend in Rockingham County. Sergeant Brent Coffey reports the crash occurred Saturday afternoon at around 4:30 pm along Route 724, which is Melrose Road. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, 53-year-old Dwain Gillispie of Broadway died at the...
q101online.com
Staunton mans case delayed
Another hearing and another delay in the case of a Staunton man accused of pointing a gun at an Augusta County’s Sheriff’s deputy. According to online records, a hearing scheduled yesterday afternoon for Allen Dale Kisamore was postponed until December 6th in the General District Court. It is the fourth time such a hearing has been continued.
q101online.com
Comment period closing on solar facility proposal
Time is running out for the public to comment on a proposed solar energy facility in Rockingham County. The Endless Caverns South project would occupy 142 acres near the intersection of Craney Island Road and Mountain Valley Road in New Market. The project has been approved by the Board of...
q101online.com
HFD seeks public’s assistance following intentionally set structure fire
HARRISONBURG, Va – The Harrisonburg Fire Department is seeking the public’s assistance in providing information relating to a structure fire that occurred last week at a local business. Firefighters responded for a reported structure fire at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in the 700 block of...
Comments / 0