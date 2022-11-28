Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Amber Riley wins The Masked Singer US
Amber Riley has won ‘The Masked Singer US’. The ex ‘Glee’ star took home victory on the eighth season of the secret star-studded singing competition – which sees celebs disguise themselves and the judging panel of Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy trying to guess their identity underneath their costumes – after the “amazing experience” of performing as the fan-favourite Karp along fellow contestants comedian Nikki Glaser and country group Wilson Phillips on the Fox show.
Billy Porter Broke Barriers on Stage and on TV. Now, He’s Shifting His Focus to His ‘Original Dream’
Billy Porter is three decades into a career he was repeatedly told would never happen. A Black, queer artist with a booming voice and indelible screen and stage presence, Porter has ascended to extraordinary heights by defying those expectations. “It’s been a wild, unexpected, glorious ride to get to this place of knowing and living what was possible then to what is possible now,” he tells Variety. “Who I am now was an impossibility then.” Now a Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning legend, the 53- year-old will be honored on Dec. 1 with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The “Kinky Boots”...
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored Girlfriend Allison Hsu
It's a sad day for Simu Liu stans!
KXLY
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The ‘Mask’ actress – who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 – had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn’t wait to put what she’d learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
KXLY
Mariah Carey gives fans the chance to book visit to her NYC home
Mariah Carey is offering two fans the chance to book a visit to her home in New York City. The pop superstar has teamed up with Booking.com to curate a festive trip to the Big Apple which includes the once-in-a-lifetime chance to go to Mariah’s luxury penthouse in Manhattan and enjoy cocktails as well as take part in a professional Christmas card photoshoot on the roof terrace.
Here's What "Disenchanted" Cast Looked Like Before Starring In The Film
It's like no time has passed at all.
KXLY
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79
Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star “passed away peacefully” in a hospital on Wednesday morning (30.11.22) following a “short illness”. In a statement on Facebook, her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.
KXLY
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was “so full” after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
Kate Hudson Said What It's Like Coparenting With Three Different Dads
"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit."
KXLY
Sir Rod Stewart’s second brother dies
Sir Rod Stewart’s brother Bob has died. The musician confirmed Bob passed away on Tuesday (29.11.22) just weeks after the singer’s eldest sibling Don died and Rod shared his agony in a heartfelt statement in which he declared he has lost two of his “best mates in the space of two months.”
KXLY
Olivia Culpo learned lessons from her sister’s marriage
Olivia Culpo has learned important lessons from her sister’s marriage. The 30-year-old model is dating NFL star Christian McCaffrey, and Olivia has revealed that she’s learned lessons from Aurora’s split from Mikey Bartone. In a clip from ‘The Culpo Sisters’, Olivia explained: “The reality of the situation...
KXLY
Megan Thee Stallion felt ‘nervous’ releasing personal music
Megan Thee Stallion felt “nervous” about releasing deeply personal music. The 27-year-old rap star discussed a host of personal issues on her new album, ‘Traumazine’, and Megan has admitted to being anxious about being so honest with her fans. Megan – who released the album in...
KXLY
I didn’t want children for a long time, says Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger “didn’t want children for a long time”. The 46-year-old actress – who has Nova, four, with Norman Reedus – actually thought “it was just too late” to have kids by the time she fell pregnant. She shared: “I didn’t want children...
Comments / 0