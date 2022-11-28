Natchitoches Central quarterback BJ Young has had his fair share of adversity in high school, but he’s making sure to appreciate every second in the classroom. "I try to take the time because I want to cherish these moments in class. I know I'm fitting to go college in a bit and so I want to look back on these moments and just want to be happy about them. I don't' want to just get them over with."

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO