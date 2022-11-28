ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

KTBS

Griffin's POTW: BJ Young

Natchitoches Central quarterback BJ Young has had his fair share of adversity in high school, but he’s making sure to appreciate every second in the classroom. "I try to take the time because I want to cherish these moments in class. I know I'm fitting to go college in a bit and so I want to look back on these moments and just want to be happy about them. I don't' want to just get them over with."
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Storms move through Natchitoches Tuesday

National Weather Cooperative Observer Wiley Butler shared this video of the storms passing through Natchitoches Tuesday, Nov. 28. Portions of Natchitoches Parish had severe weather conditions during Tuesday. Hail was reported at several locations in Natchitoches Parish. Hail was reported along Hwy. 6 about 4 miles east of Robeline at 4:15 PM, about 4 miles SE of Natchitoches, 1 mile north of Hagewood, penny size hail on Posey Road near the Old Bethal Church and just west of Natchitoches. Thunderstorm tree wind damage occurred just north of Sibley Lake along Hwy. 3191.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

A 70-year tradition in the season of giving

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The holiday season is typically rooted in tradition. For many families, the season begins by walking into a Christmas-tree-lined field (or a local home goods store) for the perfect Christmas tree. For the Pineville Lions Club, the act of buying a Christmas tree, specifically one from...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APD looking for missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Reed, 15. James is described as being about 5′8″ and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen around Sixth Street near the Fred Loop area. If you have any information or...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Holiday Express making stops in DeQuincy, Leesville

Enjoy A Railroad Town Christmas in DeQuincy. The Holiday Express pulls into town there on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. and then it chugs north to the joy of children and adults alike in Leesville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. The six-car train is outfitted, inside and...
LEESVILLE, LA
Natchitoches Times

Mariner’s to reopen Dec. 1

Nearly six months after a fire tore through the esteemed Natchitoches restaurant, Mariner’s is once again accepting reservations for its grand reopening Dec. 1. The restored venue will feature a new look along with the cuisine Natchitoches residents and visitors love. For diners who haven’t seen the restaurant since Ben and Keri Fidelak reopened it in 2020, the interior has been extensively reimagined with renovations to the Cove and main dining area and a “Bubbles Bar” for social libations.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria residents urged to prepare for potential severe weather

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The National Weather Service advises that the Alexandria area is at an enhanced risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. Rapides Parish is currently under a tornado watch until 7 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

DCFS hiring fairs in Alexandria and Shreveport rescheduled for January

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is announcing new dates for its hiring fairs originally scheduled for December 1 in Alexandria and December 7 in Shreveport. The Alexandria hiring fair has been rescheduled for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Shreveport hiring fair has been relocated to the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Rd. Bossier City, LA, and is now scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking individuals for questioning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a person wanted for questioning in regards to a current investigation, as well as the owner of a vehicle (see photo above). If you have any information on the person seen in the above photo, or the owner of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
LOUISIANA STATE

