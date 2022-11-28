Read full article on original website
Big Daddy
3d ago
They ain't looking for nothing and they haven't caught the ones from Walmart or the shoe store. Save that lie for someone else
Reply(3)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In MemphisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
Related
Man arrested in string of car burglaries after app tracks stolen iPad
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in connection to a string vehicle burglaries after authorities found him with a stolen iPad. On Nov. 13, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Shady Ridge. Deputies told the homeowner there were multiple vehicle...
Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
Porch Pirate Alert: Memphis Police searching for East Memphis package thieves
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Holiday Season ramps up across the Mid-South, so too are package thefts. Memphis Police are looking for two people who they said stole multiple packages from the front porch of an East Memphis home. MPD said on November 28 at 3:33 pm, officers responded...
Man, woman take shots after failed shoplifting attempt, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after shooting and striking a man at a Memphis business in a failed shoplifting attempt, according to the Memphis Police Department. MPD said it started in the 2100 block of Union Avenue and ended in the 3400 block of Summer...
actionnews5.com
2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Man with gun, stolen vehicle caught on U of M campus: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police say a man in a stolen vehicle was arrested on the University of Memphis campus Monday after he hit a campus police car and was involved in another accident nearby. James Cohn, 34, of Hernando, Mississippi, was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, carrying a weapon on school property, and three […]
15-year-old boy shot at Memphis Sonic next to Kirby High School, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen was hit by gunfire at a popular Memphis fast-food restaurant just feet away from a high school, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at a Sonic on Kirby Parkway around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. That Sonic is right...
Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. FedEx confirmed the employee’s death in the following statement: “We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all […]
Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
Shoplifting suspect involved in shooting on Summer Avenue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman with blonde braids wearing a white hat with hearts on it after a customer was shot inside a business on Summer Avenue earlier this month. Police said on November 3, the woman tried to steal something from CVS Pharmacy on Union but was caught in the act. […]
Investigators describe panic, destruction in trial of man accused of deadly Walmart shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — New photos were presented Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of a deadly shooting at the Southaven Walmart in 2019. Prosecutors said that Montez Abram killed two people and wounded a police officer in the shooting. FOX13 was in the court on the third...
TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Wednesday, we learned a bit more from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA). They said FedEx Express contacted TOSHA about a workplace fatality Wednesday at the facility at 2903 Sprankle Avenue.
Man shoots multiple apartment buildings, drags police officer with car, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, among other charges. On Nov. 23 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Covington Police responded to a shots fired call at the Broadmeadow Apartments, on Peeler Road. When officers arrived, witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots near...
actionnews5.com
Police arrest pair for gun, drug possession in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On November 29 at 1:15 p.m., Memphis Police Department made a traffic stop on a gray Honda in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street when they noticed the tags had expired in January. While officers were speaking to the driver the side passenger, Deterrius...
actionnews5.com
17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car. MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court. The...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition. The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m. There is no suspect...
actionnews5.com
3 suspects wanted in gas station robbery, according to police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery at a gas station on Friday morning involving one victim and three suspects. The robbery happened at a gas station on South Perkins Road near Cottonwood at approximately 3 a.m., according to police. According to police, three male suspects...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Memphis on Saturday. The accident happened near Shelby Drive and Interstate 55. Police confirmed that one person died at the scene.
Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
No indictment against Oakland, TN officers accused of beating Black driver during arrest
A Fayette County grand jury declined to indict Oakland, Tennessee police officers who chased, tased and beat a man inside his house after he allegedly ran a stop sign, the county's district attorney said Tuesday.
Comments / 8