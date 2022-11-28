MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO