Memphis, TN

Comments / 8

Big Daddy
3d ago

They ain't looking for nothing and they haven't caught the ones from Walmart or the shoe store. Save that lie for someone else

Reply(3)
2
 

WREG

Suspected South Bluffs burglar arrested after homeowner follows him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say a South Bluffs resident became concerned Tuesday when a live feed from his home showed a stranger in a red jacket on his front porch trying to get inside. Officers said with the homeowner’s help, they were able to arrest the would-be burglar nearby on GE Patterson. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 suspects on the run after juvenile shot at Berclair home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say two suspects are on the run after a juvenile was shot at a home in Berclair. Police responded to the shooting at 5:55 p.m. at a home on Macon Road, where the victim was located and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man with gun, stolen vehicle caught on U of M campus: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police say a man in a stolen vehicle was arrested on the University of Memphis campus Monday after he hit a campus police car and was involved in another accident nearby. James Cohn, 34, of Hernando, Mississippi, was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, carrying a weapon on school property, and three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. FedEx confirmed the employee’s death in the following statement: “We can confirm the loss of one of our team members this afternoon and are deeply saddened. Our heartfelt thoughts are with our team member’s family, colleagues and all […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted in burglary of Whitehaven restaurant, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he broke into a Whitehaven restaurant and stole money earlier this week, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Eggxactly Breakfast and Deli on Marlin Road and found that a man had gotten into the restaurant after climbing onto the rooftop, police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shoplifting suspect involved in shooting on Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a woman with blonde braids wearing a white hat with hearts on it after a customer was shot inside a business on Summer Avenue earlier this month. Police said on November 3, the woman tried to steal something from CVS Pharmacy on Union but was caught in the act. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

TOSHA investigating after FedEx employee killed at Memphis' FedEx World Hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A FedEx employee has been killed at the FedEx World Hub at the Memphis International Airport, the company confirmed in a statement to ABC24 Tuesday. Wednesday, we learned a bit more from Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA). They said FedEx Express contacted TOSHA about a workplace fatality Wednesday at the facility at 2903 Sprankle Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Police arrest pair for gun, drug possession in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On November 29 at 1:15 p.m., Memphis Police Department made a traffic stop on a gray Honda in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Claybrook Street when they noticed the tags had expired in January. While officers were speaking to the driver the side passenger, Deterrius...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old arrested with DUI after crashing into MPD car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old boy was charged with driving under the influence after a three-vehicle crash including a Memphis Police Department car. MPD says the teenage boy had a strong smell of marijuana, failed a field sobriety test, and was arrested. He was transported to Juvenile Court. The...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigating shooting that leaves 1 victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon after a victim arrived at Methodist South with a gunshot wound in a private vehicle. The victim was later transported to ROH in critical condition. The shooting happened on South Third Street at 4:46 p.m. There is no suspect...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 suspects wanted in gas station robbery, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery at a gas station on Friday morning involving one victim and three suspects. The robbery happened at a gas station on South Perkins Road near Cottonwood at approximately 3 a.m., according to police. According to police, three male suspects...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two men wanted after lottery ticket robbery at Memphis store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted after lottery tickets were stolen from a Memphis business earlier this month, police said. On Nov. 20, one of the men grabbed a container of lottery tickets from the MAPCO store on Mt. Moriah Road and left without paying while the other man held the door for him and stopped customers from coming in, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
MEMPHIS, TN

