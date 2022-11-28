BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO