kmvt

It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range. And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters. Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?

Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

A big snowmaker to impact our mountains

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Chobani’s favorite events of the year is taking place this Saturday. The 8th annual yogurt giveaway is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd. The event is a drive-through style, where people can drive-through and pick up two cases of yogurt per...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories declared for East Idaho

A major winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the dangerous road conditions that will be caused by the storm. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

‘IT WASN’T JUST A STORE’: East Idaho woman restoring Swan Lake’s historic Thomas Mercantile

The history of the Thomas Mercantile Co. is one that weaves through three generations of lives, two world wars, the Great Depression and more. It features strong family ties, tragedy, heartache, love and community. It begins with Samuel Thomas riding into the tiny hamlet of Swan Lake in south Bannock County on a bright and sunny morning in 1909 and purchasing a little store. For more than a century, three generations of the Thomas family kept the business — which area residents referred to as...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
kmvt

RSV surge is putting capacity constraints on local hospitals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is seeing a spike of respiratory virus activity, due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Here in the Magic Valley one is causing more concern than the others. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing be forewarned,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Creating Unique Cards and Gifts for the Holiday Season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holiday season in full swing, families may be looking for fun craft projects to have some holiday fun without leaving the house. Craft host Jaclyn Friedlander has ways to create your own holiday cards as well as fun crafts for the whole family.
