It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho wildlife
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many neighborhoods in southern Idaho are in areas considered to be a part of the wildlife winter range. And as the temperature dips, it’s important you prepare your home for potential wildlife encounters. Idaho Fish and Game is urging the public to take a...
Soldier Mountain opens Magic Carpet and Tubing Hill for 2022-23 ski season
FAIRFIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski season is getting underway here in Idaho, and that includes one local mountain, who has just opened its magic carpet and tubing hill. Last Friday, Soldier Mountain located in Fairfield, kicked off its magic carpet for the season. The tubing hill is also open...
Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date
With the recent onslaught of snow, Pebble Creek Ski Area announced its earliest opening date on record. The post Pebble Creek announces earliest opening date appeared first on Local News 8.
Are Idaho Shoppers Stealing And Not Realizing It?
Look, I get it - Idaho doesn't need more "rules". I'm the last person who wants extra things to remember and to be the one who breaks the "tradition" of the way things have been done for so long. However, I was recently made aware of a disagreement between a couple and it begs a serious question...
Post Register
A big snowmaker to impact our mountains
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.
Health advisory raised for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir and Murtaugh Creek
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District (SCOHD) is raising the public healthy advisory for Salmon Falls Creek Reservoirs and Murtaugh Lake after tests showed concentrations of microcystin, a toxin by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are now at safe levels. Dangerous algal...
Historic cold and wet start to the winter season
November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. The post Historic cold and wet start to the winter season appeared first on Local News 8.
Which One of Idaho’s Attractions is the Biggest “Tourist Trap?”
Idaho is home to many incredible attractions, but would you say any of them are “tourist traps?”. BestLife seems to think there’s at least once tourist trap in Idaho — let’s find out what they think it is! 👇. Earlier this year, Craters of the Moon...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Not to smoke: Insulation from hemp will soon be manufactured in Jerome County
JEROME — A startup business in southern Idaho that will use industrial hemp to create environmentally friendly insulation is about to get rolling. It also has an extra $500,000 in its pocket. Hempitecture, based in Sun Valley, has announced its 33,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Jerome County is expected to...
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Chobani’s favorite events of the year is taking place this Saturday. The 8th annual yogurt giveaway is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd. The event is a drive-through style, where people can drive-through and pick up two cases of yogurt per...
Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories declared for East Idaho
A major winter storm is forecast to dump several inches of snow on East Idaho starting Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the dangerous road conditions that will be caused by the storm. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Thursday school closures: Snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Thursday, Dec. 1 after a snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas. Spokane got 6"-10" of snow in Wednesday's storm while some areas further north and east got even more. Major...
U.S. Forest Service advises North Idaho residents drive carefully on forest service roads ahead of storm
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service in North Idaho has issued a warning to drivers to be careful on forest service roads during Wednesday's snowstorm. The service says that obstacles such as boulders and downed trees will be likely through the storm. Drivers should also expect longer wait times for rescue and recovery services.
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
‘IT WASN’T JUST A STORE’: East Idaho woman restoring Swan Lake’s historic Thomas Mercantile
The history of the Thomas Mercantile Co. is one that weaves through three generations of lives, two world wars, the Great Depression and more. It features strong family ties, tragedy, heartache, love and community. It begins with Samuel Thomas riding into the tiny hamlet of Swan Lake in south Bannock County on a bright and sunny morning in 1909 and purchasing a little store. For more than a century, three generations of the Thomas family kept the business — which area residents referred to as...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
First big snowfall of the year means a busy morning for local Snowplow Drivers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Southern Idaho experienced the first big snowfall of the year. Meaning Monday morning saw road conditions that were less than favorable. Typically, the first big snow fall is a wakeup call for local divers. Officials say it takes time for motorists to remember how their vehicles handle the snow.
RSV surge is putting capacity constraints on local hospitals
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The United States is seeing a spike of respiratory virus activity, due to the so-called “tripledemic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Here in the Magic Valley one is causing more concern than the others. If you hear someone coughing or sneezing be forewarned,...
Creating Unique Cards and Gifts for the Holiday Season
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the holiday season in full swing, families may be looking for fun craft projects to have some holiday fun without leaving the house. Craft host Jaclyn Friedlander has ways to create your own holiday cards as well as fun crafts for the whole family.
