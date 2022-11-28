Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Patrick Mahomes rescues Matt Nagy’s reputation with an incredible NFL Draft story
Patrick Mahomes revealed an absolutely legendary story about how he ended up being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs that does a lot of work rebuilding Matt Nagy’s reputation. Like hash marks between the down-and-distance, nuance is what makes the NFL more than just a game. Hearing anecdotes about...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
Rose Bowl might opt out of Ohio State for not taking it seriously enough
The Rose Bowl is considering spurning Ohio State for Penn State because the Buckeyes didn’t take the game seriously enough last time. Remember how Ohio State had a bunch of players opt out of the 2022 Rose Bowl Game against Utah?. Now the Rose Bowl is thinking about opting...
Could Ohio State Football make a kitchen sink offer to Mike Vrabel?
A lot of Ohio State football fans are angry. They’re angry because the Buckeyes lost to TTUN for the second straight year for the first time since the ’99-’00 season. It’s the first time a lot of Buckeye fans have had to feel this sort of pain that they didn’t even know existed.
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft
The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
Dallas Cowboys: Odell Beckham, Jr can be what Deion Sanders was in 1995
As the Dallas Cowboys approach the softest part of their schedule, the news gets even better with the expectation of All Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, and wide receiver, James Washington, rejoining the team after suffering significant injuries in the preseason. Those two will be a welcoming addition to improve the Cowboys offensive line and wide receivers’ corps.
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach
UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Willson Contreras on his way to Astros?
When it comes to the Houston Astros, most baseball fans can agree that it’s easy not to like the reigning World Series Champions. For Chicago Cubs fans, that sentiment might only grow here in the near future. Sure, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Cubs fan or not. There...
Ohio State Football: CFP expansion coming in 2024
It’s official. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams starting in 2024. I wrote back when it was announced this was possible and that it was good for the Ohio State football team. This year is a great example of why expansion is good for fans of the Buckeyes.
Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
