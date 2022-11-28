ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pistons News: Jaden Ivey plummets in Ringer re-draft

The Detroit Pistons are just over 25 percent through the 2022-23 season, and so far there hasn’t been much to be excited about. They have the worst record in the NBA, Cade Cunningham could be out for the season and Detroit has regressed defensively to the bottom of the league.
DETROIT, MI
Dallas Cowboys: Odell Beckham, Jr can be what Deion Sanders was in 1995

As the Dallas Cowboys approach the softest part of their schedule, the news gets even better with the expectation of All Pro left tackle, Tyron Smith, and wide receiver, James Washington, rejoining the team after suffering significant injuries in the preseason. Those two will be a welcoming addition to improve the Cowboys offensive line and wide receivers’ corps.
WASHINGTON STATE
UAB football hiring Super Bowl-winning QB as head coach

UAB football had the biggest stunner of the college football coaching carousel with news they’ll hire Super Bowl-winning QB Trent Dilfer as head coach. Despite numerous Power Five head coaching vacancies needing to be filled and even with Auburn forgetting history and hiring Hugh Freeze, perhaps the wildest hire of the early coaching carousel came from UAB football on Tuesday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Ohio State Football: CFP expansion coming in 2024

It’s official. The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams starting in 2024. I wrote back when it was announced this was possible and that it was good for the Ohio State football team. This year is a great example of why expansion is good for fans of the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cardinals: These two prospects have the tools to breakout in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals are boasting some of the most exciting prospects in baseball at the moment. The much anticipated debut of Jordan Walker will happen in 2023, who is already looking like a future star. Three other names from that same 2020 Draft are looking like studs as well in shortstop Maysn Winn, right-handed pitcher Tink Hence, and OF/DH Alec Burleson, who has already made his big league debut.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
