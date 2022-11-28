ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County Board still looking at local pipeline reviewing processes

SIOUX CITY — After directing staff to create setback distances for CO2 pipelines, the Board of Supervisors received an update on the work. Dan Priestley, the zoning coordinator, updated the Board Tuesday regarding a zoning commission meeting on the topic which ended in no setbacks at this time. He said the commission prefers the process currently in place.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kwit.org

Newscast 11.28.22: Wintry weather on the way to Siouxland

Woodbury County is one seven NW Iowa counties that will experience wintry weather tomorrow. Forecasters say Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday will get 2-4 inches of snow and it will mean slow-going for traffic, along with a light glazing of ice. The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City restates guidelines for snow removal, parking

SIOUX CITY — In preparation for Tuesday's winter weather, the City of Sioux City directed residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service said snow and freezing drizzle were expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation turned into all snow...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Company: Nearly 60% of Iowa landowners sign easements for CO2 pipeline

GALVA, Iowa -- Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva. "We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice president...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Payloader Destroyed In Fire Near Inwood Tuesday Evening

Inwood, Iowa– A payloader was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 5:20 p.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fire at 2301 240th Street, five miles east of Inwood.
INWOOD, IA
Sioux City Journal

Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Monday, November 28

A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA

