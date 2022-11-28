Read full article on original website
Fire crews escort residents from Sioux City house fire
A Sioux City home caught fire Thursday morning with crews able to safely escort the occupants outside.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County Board still looking at local pipeline reviewing processes
SIOUX CITY — After directing staff to create setback distances for CO2 pipelines, the Board of Supervisors received an update on the work. Dan Priestley, the zoning coordinator, updated the Board Tuesday regarding a zoning commission meeting on the topic which ended in no setbacks at this time. He said the commission prefers the process currently in place.
Sioux City asking residents to avoid de-icer for sidewalks, driveways
Sioux City’s Engineering Division is asking residents who have new sidewalks and driveways to use sand instead of de-icer as impending snowfall has been predicted.
Video: Dead birds along Missouri River near Yankton
Monte James was out looking for pheasants on public land along the Missouri River Sunday afternoon when he noticed a lot of white along the shoreline.
Marijuana dispensary opens in North Sioux City
What started as an effort to lobby for South Dakota marijuana turned into a boots on the ground operation that will soon open its doors.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.28.22: Wintry weather on the way to Siouxland
Woodbury County is one seven NW Iowa counties that will experience wintry weather tomorrow. Forecasters say Iowa’s northwestern half on Tuesday will get 2-4 inches of snow and it will mean slow-going for traffic, along with a light glazing of ice. The City of Sioux City Engineering Division is...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Human Rights Commission announces 2022 War Eagle honorees
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will honor local individuals and organizations for outstanding public service in promoting civil and human rights at 12 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. The commission announced in a statement that the 2022 War...
Sioux City Journal
Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City restates guidelines for snow removal, parking
SIOUX CITY — In preparation for Tuesday's winter weather, the City of Sioux City directed residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service said snow and freezing drizzle were expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation turned into all snow...
Sioux City Journal
Company: Nearly 60% of Iowa landowners sign easements for CO2 pipeline
GALVA, Iowa -- Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva. "We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice president...
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City gives warning about using de-icers on new sidewalks and driveways
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City is warning residents about the use of de-icers on newly installed sidewalks or driveways. The city said in a statement that those who have installed sidewalks or driveways during the 2022 construction season should use plain sand as ice melt this winter.
Former Woodbury Co. Sheriff withdraws name from consideration as board supervisor
Former Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew told KCAU 9 he is going to withdraw his name from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.
kiwaradio.com
Payloader Destroyed In Fire Near Inwood Tuesday Evening
Inwood, Iowa– A payloader was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, near Inwood. According to Inwood Fire Chief Troy Van Beek, at about 5:20 p.m., the Inwood Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fire at 2301 240th Street, five miles east of Inwood.
Sioux City Journal
City of Sioux City reminds residents about snow removal procedures ahead of Tuesday weather
SIOUX CITY -- In preparation for winter weather, the City of Sioux City is directing residents to sioux-city.org/snow to find information about parking, snow removal, ticketing and towing. The National Weather Service says snow and freezing drizzle is expected early Tuesday morning, before the precipitation becomes all snow after 9...
Christmas Acres opens for 26th year
For 26 years, the Scheitlers have decked out their property with over 150,000 lights, numerous inflatables, and other holiday displays, drawing folks from all over the tri-state area.
Sioux City Journal
Snow and gusting winds to make for a blustery Tuesday in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland may see up to three inches of snow before it tapers off Tuesday afternoon, said Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "Snow plus falling temps plus a northwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph will keep Sioux City quite...
Law enforcement’s K9 unit scans South Sioux City high school
South Sioux City High School and local law enforcement officials conducted a K9 scan as part of school policy on Monday.
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
