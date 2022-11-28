Al Horford is playing some of the best basketball of his career for the Celtics at age 36 and is one of the most valuable players on the team’s roster. With the team poised to be a championship contender for the foreseeable future, it comes as no surprise that the big man wants to likely finish out his career in Boston. The Celtics and Horford came to terms on Thursday per league sources on a two-year $20 million extension that locks up the center through the 2024-25 season as ESPN first reported.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO