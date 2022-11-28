ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Al Horford extension enhances Celtics trade, free agency options for title push | Brian Robb

Al Horford is playing some of the best basketball of his career for the Celtics at age 36 and is one of the most valuable players on the team’s roster. With the team poised to be a championship contender for the foreseeable future, it comes as no surprise that the big man wants to likely finish out his career in Boston. The Celtics and Horford came to terms on Thursday per league sources on a two-year $20 million extension that locks up the center through the 2024-25 season as ESPN first reported.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Prince William, Royal Couple visit Celtics’ game vs. Heat at TD Garden

BOSTON — British royalty is visiting Boston for the next few days, and both the Prince and the Princess of Wales were at TD Garden as the Celtics took on the Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate were in attendance and tweeted from their official account “let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” pregame with a photo of a few Celtics players warming up.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Bruins on Boylston: Why you should doubt the Bruins’ strong start

The Bruins have played 22 games in the 2022-23 season, roughly a quarter of the regular season matchups they’ll take part in before the postseason, for which they are an absolute lock. The Bruins, 19-3 since the season’s start, have looked like one of the best teams in the...
BOSTON, MA
