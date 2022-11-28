Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Related
Malcolm Brogdon reveals what separates Celtics from other franchises amid historic start
BOSTON — The Celtics are the third team Malcolm Brogdon has been on during his NBA career. He’s risen from a second-round pick to a leading scorer in his previous stops in Milwaukee and Indiana before agreeing to take on a top reserve role with the Celtics this year.
Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla react to Prince William and Kate attending Celtics game
The Celtics organization brought out special treatment for Prince William and Kate on Wednesday night as The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Celtics-Heat matchup at TD Garden next to the Boston bench. The duo was greeted warmly on the Jumbotron by fans during the matchup and was seated...
Blake Griffin turns back clock in Celtics dominant win over Hornets
BOSTON — Blake Griffin has quietly embraced a new role with the Celtics this year at the end of the team’s bench but that didn’t stop him from turning back the clock for a bit on Monday night in the Celtics’ dominant 140-105 win over the Hornets.
Four takeaways as Celtics beat Heat 134-121 as Jayson Tatum (49 points) puts on a show for British Royalty
Jayson Tatum made sure British Royalty had something memorable to talk about after their visit to the TD Garden on Wednesday night. The All-Star forward finished with a season-high 49 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Celtics to their fifth consecutive win at TD Garden over the Miami Heat. Jaylen...
How Al Horford extension enhances Celtics trade, free agency options for title push | Brian Robb
Al Horford is playing some of the best basketball of his career for the Celtics at age 36 and is one of the most valuable players on the team’s roster. With the team poised to be a championship contender for the foreseeable future, it comes as no surprise that the big man wants to likely finish out his career in Boston. The Celtics and Horford came to terms on Thursday per league sources on a two-year $20 million extension that locks up the center through the 2024-25 season as ESPN first reported.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum should be ‘leading the MVP race,’ Malcolm Brogdon said
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum keeps putting up huge numbers and the Celtics keep winning games. That’s been the formula for success all season as the C’s improved to 18-4 after their 134-121 win over the Heat on Wednesday. Tatum did just about all he could in the...
How ‘sand castles’ keep Celtics, Jayson Tatum focused despite NBA-best record
BOSTON — Every time the Celtics spill into the film room to break down a game, coach Joe Mazzulla has a picture or video of an easily-destructible metaphor: Sand castles. As Jayson Tatum explained it, “you build the best sand castle on vacation, and when the times come up, it’s going to wash away.”
Prince William, Royal Couple visit Celtics’ game vs. Heat at TD Garden
BOSTON — British royalty is visiting Boston for the next few days, and both the Prince and the Princess of Wales were at TD Garden as the Celtics took on the Heat. Prince William and Princess Kate were in attendance and tweeted from their official account “let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” pregame with a photo of a few Celtics players warming up.
Al Horford, Celtics agree to 2-year contract to keep him in Boston
Al Horford will likely retire as a Celtic after signing a two-year, $20 million extension, a league source confirmed to MassLive. The news was first reported by ESPN. The contract will keep Horford through his age-39 season and includes a trade kicker if Boston moves him to a new team.
Rob Williams injury: Celtics center scrimmages with team as he nears return: ‘He’s progressing well’
Robert Williams III isn’t expected to return for the Celtics until late December but he took a big step in his recovery on Wednesday morning. The athletic center took part in a live 5-on-5 full court scrimmage with players and coaches at the Auerbach Center ahead of the team’s matchup with the Miami Heat Wednesday night.
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan waived by Lakers to open roster spot (report)
Former Celtics guard Matt Ryan will look to continue his NBA career with a new team after he was waived by the Lakers, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Ryan had impressed after making the Lakers roster out of training camp, and he hit a memorable 3-pointer against the Pelicans to force overtime.
How Celtics’ Blake Griffin, Payton Pritchard go way back to Oklahoma recruiting days
BOSTON — Way before Payton Pritchard was a Celtic, a first-round NBA draft pick and an Oregon Ducks legend, he was just a high schooler trying to figure out what college he wanted to go to. As a four-star recruit, he had plenty of offers as colleges lined up to try to sign the kid from West Linn, Oregon.
Berkeley Beacon
Bruins on Boylston: Why you should doubt the Bruins’ strong start
The Bruins have played 22 games in the 2022-23 season, roughly a quarter of the regular season matchups they’ll take part in before the postseason, for which they are an absolute lock. The Bruins, 19-3 since the season’s start, have looked like one of the best teams in the...
Boston Bruins 2023 Winter Classic jerseys available now; Where to buy, cost
The 2023 Winter Classic collection for the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins is now available on Fanatics just a month before the annual matchup on January 2, 2023. The Bruins will take on the Penguins for the annual Winter Classic on January 2 at Fenway Park. Fans looking to shop this collection can do so on Fanatics.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0