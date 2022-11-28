Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch addresses some of the RPGs' bugs
Nintendo announced the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is incoming, a meaty 1 GB patch set to release sometime on Dec. 1, 2022, and fix some of the monster-catching RPG’s many problems. The Redmond-based company announced the update on Twitter and reassured fans there and in the accompanying blog post that they were taking feedback and not ignoring the games’ issues.
Polygon
Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either
Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
CNET
Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Video games are always a great gift to give in the holiday season and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together a list...
hypebeast.com
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Will Add New Modes, Story and Playable Characters in 2023
As revealed by Sega, the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers indicates three updates for the year, which includes exciting new gaming modes, additional playable characters, and a story expansion. According to the Twitter announcement, the first update will introduce features such as Jukebox and Photo mode for players to...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok - About 40% Players Have Completed the Game After Purchasing It as It Dominates in Sales
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that has managed to mesmerise the entire gaming community. In the latest instalment of the Norse Saga, players see Kratos and Atreus take on a new adventure that marks the end of the two game-long chapter. Players get to experience a riveting story...
hypebeast.com
The Official 'Elden Ring' Art Book Has Been Released
The official Elden Ring art book collection has just been released. Published by KADOKAWA Co., Ltd., the two-volume set covers all aspects of the game with beautiful illustrations. Split into six chapters, the series starts with Opening Art, then moves to The Lands Between concept art, Characters: Tarnished and Others,...
hypebeast.com
Surprise queue: There's a line to play Warhammer 40K: Darktide
Thankfully, Darktide's queue seems to be moving fast.
CNBC
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says cost-cutting review revealed the economy is 'more uncertain' than previously thought
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said uncertainty about the economy pushed the company to commence sweeping layoffs, the largest in its history. Jassy, speaking at The New York Times DealBook conference, said after a wide-ranging review of costs, Amazon leadership "felt like we needed to streamline our costs." Speaking at The...
'Super Mario Bros. Movie' releases epic official trailer
The epic official trailer for the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" introduces Princess Peach, Donkey Kong and more.
EA patent proposes AI system to punish you for fraternising with the enemy
The invention would use player data to make sure love never blooms in Battlefield.
