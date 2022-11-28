An all-new UltraBOOST 22 silhouette has been presented by adidas for its “Made with Nature” line, and it’s belongs at one with the great outdoors. This new sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the new UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — which is a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.

1 HOUR AGO