Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch addresses some of the RPGs' bugs

Nintendo announced the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is incoming, a meaty 1 GB patch set to release sometime on Dec. 1, 2022, and fix some of the monster-catching RPG’s many problems. The Redmond-based company announced the update on Twitter and reassured fans there and in the accompanying blog post that they were taking feedback and not ignoring the games’ issues.
Polygon

Xbox’s Games With Gold for December are... well, we’ve never heard of them either

Xbox Live’s Games With Gold subscription benefit limps to the end of the year with two Xbox One games we’ve never written about: Colt Canyon and Bladed Fury. Colt Canyon, which launched in 2020 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One, is a top-down roguelite shooter with cooperative multiplayer support. Imagine a spaghetti western at lower resolution than the NES’ Gun.Smoke and you’re halfway there. Here’s a YouTube video to fill in the rest.
hypebeast.com

‘Sonic Frontiers’ Will Add New Modes, Story and Playable Characters in 2023

As revealed by Sega, the 2023 content roadmap for Sonic Frontiers indicates three updates for the year, which includes exciting new gaming modes, additional playable characters, and a story expansion. According to the Twitter announcement, the first update will introduce features such as Jukebox and Photo mode for players to...
hypebeast.com

The Official 'Elden Ring' Art Book Has Been Released

The official Elden Ring art book collection has just been released. Published by KADOKAWA Co., Ltd., the two-volume set covers all aspects of the game with beautiful illustrations. Split into six chapters, the series starts with Opening Art, then moves to The Lands Between concept art, Characters: Tarnished and Others,...
hypebeast.com

adidas Adds a New UltraBOOST 22 to Its "Made with Nature" Line

An all-new UltraBOOST 22 silhouette has been presented by adidas for its “Made with Nature” line, and it’s belongs at one with the great outdoors. This new sneaker continues to call time on conventional materials and design and looks toward a brighter future through the use of natural and renewable resources. With this in mind, the new UltraBOOST 22 features a knitted upper with 40% of it being crafted with lyocell — which is a material created with cellulosic fibers made from sustainably-grown wood.
hypebeast.com

Here Are the Nike Footballverse Experiences Taking Place in Dubai this Month

Nike FC heads to Dubai to host a number of football-focused experiences designed to inspire young football fans and players. So far, the “Footballverse” campaign has already seen an exclusive panel talk with footballing legend Ronaldo, Champions Soccer Academy UAE director Dan Jacob and sports consultant Budreya Faisal, where they came together to discuss the sporting icon’s prolific career and the growing youth and women’s game in the region.

