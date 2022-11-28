Actress Minka Kelly was spotted getting cozy and holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, confirming rumors that the pair are more than just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pair were seen out and about enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles on Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday. Kelly, 42, was previously romantically tied with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, 38. The couple's rumored reconciliation was squashed when the South African comedian was seen kissing pop star Dua Lipa, 27, in September 2022 — just a month after the couple reportedly got back together. The back and forth...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO