HipHopDX.com

Don Newkirk, Former Def Jam Artist & De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56

Don Newkirk, the artist, musician and producer perhaps best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has died at the age of 56. News of Newkirk’s death came via a Facebook post by Rahiem of the Furious Five on Friday (November 25). “It is with...
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
hotnewhiphop.com

Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album

Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
CBS News

Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress known for "Fame" and "Flashdance," dies at 63

Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday. Cara, a New York native, was 63. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Minka Kelly Spotted Holding Hands With 'Imagine Dragons' Singer Dan Reynolds Weeks After Trevor Noah Breakup

Actress Minka Kelly was spotted getting cozy and holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, confirming rumors that the pair are more than just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pair were seen out and about enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles on Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday. Kelly, 42, was previously romantically tied with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, 38. The couple's rumored reconciliation was squashed when the South African comedian was seen kissing pop star Dua Lipa, 27, in September 2022 — just a month after the couple reportedly got back together. The back and forth...
LOS ANGELES, CA

