Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
HipHopDX.com
Don Newkirk, Former Def Jam Artist & De La Soul Collaborator, Dead At 56
Don Newkirk, the artist, musician and producer perhaps best known for his collaborations with De La Soul and 3rd Bass, has died at the age of 56. News of Newkirk’s death came via a Facebook post by Rahiem of the Furious Five on Friday (November 25). “It is with...
"Shang-Chi" Star Simu Liu Called Out Quentin Tarantino And Martin Scorsese For Their Criticisms Of Marvel: "I Loved The 'Golden Age' Too...But It Was White As Hell"
"They don't get to point their nose at me or anyone."
Elizabeth Taylor's older brother only died recently but he was known as the founder of a hippie commune
Baby Elizabeth Taylor with her mother and brother Howard in 1934Credit: Francis Taylor ?; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor (1932 - 2011) had a beloved older brother, Howard Taylor (1929 - 2020).
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Jennifer Lawrence Says She 'Should Have Listened' To Adele About Turning Down This Role
"Wait, who decided that this was a good movie?” the actor said.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
womansday.com
See Dolly Parton, 76, Stun in Head-to-Toe Leather at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend. To accept the honor (and perform her first rock song), she dressed the part, wearing head-to-toe leather. She had previously withdrawn from the nomination, but had a change of heart. Just a few months ago,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Zoe Saldaña Said a Producer Once Told Her ‘I Hired You to Look Good in Your Underwear Holding a Gun’
Here's a look at sexism Zoe Saldaña has dealt with in her acting career, including one standout moment where a producer only wanted her to 'look good in your underwear'.
Dazed
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Record Label Reveals New Details About the Shooting
The record label for Migos rapper Takeoff is sharing new details surrounding his death. Takeoff, 28, was shot at a Houston bowling alley. Now, Quality Control Records says it was a stray bullet that killed him. The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness...
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer and actress known for "Fame" and "Flashdance," dies at 63
Irene Cara, known for singing the title tracks to "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced on Saturday. Cara, a New York native, was 63. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," read the statement on Cara's Twitter page posted by her publicist, Judith A. Moose. "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home."
Minka Kelly Spotted Holding Hands With 'Imagine Dragons' Singer Dan Reynolds Weeks After Trevor Noah Breakup
Actress Minka Kelly was spotted getting cozy and holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, confirming rumors that the pair are more than just friends, RadarOnline.com has learned. The pair were seen out and about enjoying each other's company in Los Angeles on Sunday, following the Thanksgiving holiday. Kelly, 42, was previously romantically tied with The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, 38. The couple's rumored reconciliation was squashed when the South African comedian was seen kissing pop star Dua Lipa, 27, in September 2022 — just a month after the couple reportedly got back together. The back and forth...
Selena Gomez threw herself a 'wedding' for her 30th birthday because she thought she'd be married by now
Selena Gomez turned 30 in July, and she threw herself a wedding-inspired party for the occasion. Gomez told Rolling Stone she did it because she always thought she'd be married by 25. Attendees were people she knew in her 20s, including Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, and Cara Delevingne. Selena Gomez...
Will Smith Just Made His First Red Carpet Appearance Since The Oscars Incident And He Brought His Entire Family
Will Smith hasn't stepped out for an event since the Oscars in March.
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored Girlfriend Allison Hsu
It's a sad day for Simu Liu stans!
