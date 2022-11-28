LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.

14 HOURS AGO