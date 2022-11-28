Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Assasssin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Assassin's Creed Mirage Crossover Quest
Prior to the release of Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023, Ubisoft has today added a new quest to the most recent installment in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, that ties in with the forthcoming title. In a general sense, Mirage is already going to have direct connections to Valhalla as the former's main protagonist, Basim, plays a major part in the story of Valhalla. Now, to make those connections between entries even more overt, Ubisoft has added even more new content to Valhalla via the game's latest title update.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Reveals New Season Alongside New Trailer
A new Pokemon Go season is set to begin on December 1st, and Niantic has finally pulled back the curtain. The new season is called Mythical Wishes. While Pokemon Go has put a big emphasis on content from Pokemon Sun and Moon over the last year, it seems the new season will look back to Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. That game was a remake of the third Pokemon generation, with some significant changes. Most notably, it added new Mega Evolutions for several Hoenn Pokemon, including Blaziken, Swampert, and Sceptile. Groudon and Kyogre also received "Primal" forms that acted mostly in the same way.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch addresses some of the RPGs' bugs
Nintendo announced the first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet patch is incoming, a meaty 1 GB patch set to release sometime on Dec. 1, 2022, and fix some of the monster-catching RPG’s many problems. The Redmond-based company announced the update on Twitter and reassured fans there and in the accompanying blog post that they were taking feedback and not ignoring the games’ issues.
ComicBook
Nintendo Addresses Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Performance Issues in New Update
A new update is coming to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it will bring the Nintendo Switch game up to version 1.1.0. The update includes some bug fixes and begins Season 1 of the game's Ranked Battles, but the patch notes also specifically talk about the numerous performance issues players have encountered. In the patch notes, Nintendo includes a statement that it's taking player comments "seriously," and notes that improvements are on the way. That should come as very good news to players! Full patch notes from Nintendo's official website can be found below.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Report Has Disappointing News for PS5 Fans
A new report about Marvel's Wolverine -- the upcoming PS5 game from Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank -- has some disappointing news for Marvel fans on PS5 pertaining to when the game may release. Since its announcement on September 9, 2021 there's been radio silence about the title from Insomniac Games and Sony. And as you may know, there's still no word of a release date. Technically, this means it could release next year, but a new report has already gone ahead and rained on this parade.
ComicBook
The Witcher Remake Release Window Detailed by CD Projekt
CD Projekt has shed more light on when its newly-announced remake of the original The Witcher will be releasing. When first unveiled just a little over a month ago, CD Projekt didn't have much to say about The Witcher Remake. Outside of confirming the title's codename (Canis Majoris) and revealing that Fool's Theory would be the studio behind the project, not much else was given about this new version of the classic RPG. Fortunately, thanks to some new information that has now come about, we have a better idea of when to expect The Witcher Remake.
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Applaud [SPOILER] for ‘Graceful’ Exit: ‘Pure Class’
'The Amazing Race' Season 34 fans are praising one team for the 'graceful' way they accepted elimination in episode 11.
ComicBook
LeBron James Celebrates God of War Ragnarok Success
LeBron James is celebrating the immense success of God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated PlayStation game was released earlier this month after nearly five years of waiting. It was announced just ahead of the PlayStation 5's release in 2020, allowing plenty of time for Sony to drum up hype, though it didn't really need to. Fans were already chomping at the bit after the excellency of the previous game and when Sony went quiet for nearly a full year and then repeated that once more ahead of the game's launch in 2022, people were losing their minds. Many were so desperate for some news that any prolonged period without any had some worrying that the game would be bad.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Getting Star Wars, The Walking Dead Games and More in December
Xbox Game Pass revealed this week the first wave of December's games that'll join the Game Pass catalog, games that include hits from The Walking Dead and Star Wars series as well as some day-one releases. These reveals follow a tease from Wednesday that suggested we'd be getting a Star Wars game – Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to be exact. It turns out that the predictions based around that tease were correct with 10 more games also confirmed for Xbox Game Pass for the first weeks of December.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Now the Anime's Top-Grossing Film
Dragon Ball Super has done it again. Just when you think the series has peaked, it finds more ways to rake in dough. Earlier this year, that was made clear when Toei Animation walked about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero with Gohan at the lead. And now, the latest box office numbers have confirmed the movie is the anime's top-grossing feature to date.
ComicBook
Planet Hulk: Worldbreaker #1 Review: A Smash Worthy Sequel
"Planet Hulk," and its follow-up "World War Hulk," changed the game when it came to Marvel Comics' un-jolly green giant, with pieces of the arc making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Ragnarok. Jettisoning Bruce Banner into outer space, Marvel's Illuminati took it upon themselves to give the Hulk a peaceful life but accidentally did the opposite. With Hulk's days on Sakaar long past, writer Greg Pak has returned to the alien war world with an interesting tale for both Hulk and his son, Skaar.
ComicBook
Naruto: Sakura VA Chie Nakamura Announces Indefinite Hiatus Over Health Issues
Today, the Naruto fandom is sending love to one of their own as a star from the anime has announced a temporary leave from the series. Chie Nakamura announced through their talent agency Axl One they are stepping back from acting. This decision comes after the voice actress was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, and Nakamura's team says the actress will be out of work for a yet-known period of time.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Is On Sale For Cyber Monday
There have been a lot of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, but if you are in the market for a mini fridge shaped like an Xbox Series X, then today is the day you've been waiting for. The meme turned real product launched at $100 last year, but what appears to be a smaller version can be ordered here at Walmart for only $55 (down from $75 or $99 depending on when it was offered) if you are lucky enough to snag one before they sell out.
ComicBook
Fallout Boss Says Fans Will Be "Blown Away" by Amazon TV Series
Longtime Fallout director Todd Howard believes that Amazon Prime Video's upcoming TV series based on the video game franchise will be a big hit with fans. Broadly speaking, Amazon still hasn't revealed much about Fallout, but we do know that the show is now in the process of filming. And while a release window isn't currently known, Howard thinks that whenever the series lands on Prime Video, it's going to be adored.
ComicBook
The Elder Scrolls 6 Director Todd Howard Gives New Update on Release Date
Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda's upcoming RPG The Elder Scrolls VI, has said that he has a general idea of when the game will end up releasing. Currently, Howard and those at Bethesda Game Studios are focused on developing Starfield, which is set to come to Xbox Series X and PC in the first half of 2023. Beyond this, the studio has already confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will end up being its next project afterward. And while there's still essentially nothing that we know about the sixth mainline Elder Scrolls title, Howard has now spoken a bit more about the game's current development.
ComicBook
The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released
The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
ComicBook
PS5 Update Adds Long Overdue PS4 Feature
A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles has added an overdue feature that was previously seen on PlayStation 4. Ever since the PS5 launched back in late 2020, Sony has slowly been improving the platform, especially in regard to its UI and accompanying features. And while there are still a number of new additions to the PS5 that fans have been requesting, Sony has at least now made its current-gen console more similar to its last-gen hardware.
