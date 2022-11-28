ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our patients come first:’ Atlanta healthcare workers share what they are thankful for

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA, Ga. — Healthcare workers told Channel 2 Action News what they are thankful for this year.

At a time when emergency rooms are having to add tents to deal with a high number of patients, healthcare workers in the Emergency Room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Scottish Rite campus took the time to share what they are thankful for this year.

“I’ve been at children’s almost 20 years, and this is the highest volume I’ve seen,” Michelle Clark, an ER Nurse at CHOA Scottish Rite, told Channel 2′s Lori Wilson. “I’ve been a nurse for 25 years, and I think I’m just thankful that I can take care of sick kids.”

Clark is the administrative resource nurse in the Emergency Department at Scottish Rite. She told Channel 2 that even though she had seen some of the worst viruses in the past few years, her coworkers are grateful for one another.

Clark said in addition to being grateful for her coworkers, they are also thankful for the support they get from their higher-ups.

Other things the staff said they are grateful for include their families and a four-legged member of their ER team named Lotus.

“We just check on each other to make sure each other is doing great,” Clark said. “Even if we’ve had a really bad trauma or a really bad emergency, there is nothing like having a dog coming to the ER and us just sitting there and petting it. It just helps us move from one thing to the next.”

It takes a lot of dedication and love to do what these nurses and doctors do and when all you have is words, all we can say, is thank you.

“Our patients always come first; meetings can always wait,” Clark said. “It is a calling, and I think when you get out there and do it, there is nothing else you’d rather be doing.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

