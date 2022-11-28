Who are SBLive Sports’ Florida Football Top Performers of the region finals?

These athletes will be featured in the Florida Athlete of the Week Poll early this week. Come back and vote for who you think should be the Athlete of the Week.

This list is not intended to be comprehensive

Anthony Colandrea, Lakewood

Colandrea is back on this list for the second week in a row and for all the statistical reasons, he should be. The Virginia commitment threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns in Lakewood’s 63-42 win over Calvary Christian.

Christopher Tooley, Jones

In a rematch, you need someone to breakout and be the star. Tooley was that stud for the Jones Fightin’ Tigers as he threw for 198 yards and rushed for another 68, with three total touchdowns in a 42-13 win over Edgewater.

Carter Smith, Bishop Verot

The Vikings locked up a trip to the Class 2S state semifinals in a 39-21 win over Frostproof, but in the meanwhile also had a county record set. The Bishop Verot quarterback threw for 213 yards, giving him 2,878 for the season, which is now a single-season Lee County record.

Mark Fletcher, Plantation American Heritage

When the Patriots decided it was going to be an all out ground attack at Cardinal Gibbons, Fletcher led the way. The tailback rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 win over the Chiefs in a Class 2M region final.

Blake Boda, Cocoa

The Tigers made it look easy in a 35-7 romp over South Sumter Friday night and it came via the passing attack led by Boda. The Cocoa quarterback threw for 339 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ victory.

Noah Grubbs, Lake Mary

Yes, we recognize great efforts in losses as well. Especially by a freshman nonetheless. The Lake Mary quarterback had himself a night against a very tough Apopka defense, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-23 loss.

Asaad Waseem, Ocoee

The Ocoee wide receiver went wild against the East Lake secondary in the Knights’ region final win. Waseem had nine catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in sending Ocoee to the state semifinals.

Keyondray Jones, Ocoee

Now Waseem had himself a night in catching passes and getting a lot of yardage, but Jones wasn’t too shabby either. The quarterback had 238 yards rushing to lead the Knights in a 43-19 win over East Lake.

Jayce Brown, Choctawhatchee

The Kansas State commit did it on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in the Indians’ loss to Columbia. Brown had five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns and also nabbed two interceptions.

Creed Whittemore, Buchholz

In avenging the regular season loss to Bartram Trail, Whittemore was going to need a special performance. He saved it for the Bears and scored three touchdowns in a 21-20 upset win, sending Buchholz back to the state semifinals once again.

Preston Wright, Ocala Trinity Catholic

The Celtics are heading back to states and Wright was a big reason why they’re returning. Wright had 207 total yards and two touchdowns in a 48-7 rout of P.K. Yonge in the Class 1S, Region 2 final.