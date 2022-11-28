Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it. A new event has been released to celebrate the game reaching 10 billion visits and 1 million subscribers on their YouTube. If you want to know how to grab yourself some confetti in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.

21 HOURS AGO