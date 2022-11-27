ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyyimby.com

Construction Still Pending at 1700 North Front Street in Fishtown

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is still pending at a five-story, 204-unit development proposed at 1700 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by NORR, the 172,844-square-foot building will offer 123,218 square feet of residential space, which will be split between 28 studios, 141 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom apartments, and a 5,264-square-foot amenity suite. The project will also feature 16,429 square feet of retail and parking for 70 bicycles.
phillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed for 6174 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for a four-story, 82-unit mixed-use development located at 6174 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. The building will feature a large, 17,290-square-foot commercial space at the ground floor. Residential space will total 72,573 square feet of space. No parking is planned within the development. The building...
phillyyimby.com

Renderings Revealed For 3801 Chestnut Street In University City, West Philadelphia

Renderings have been revealed for a large mixed-use development at 3801 Chestnut Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Perkins and Will and developed as a joint venture by Sterling Bay of Chicago and Botanic Properties of New York, the massive structure will hold 310,000 square feet. The 13-story building will include retail space at the ground floor, while the upper floors will contain lab and office space targeting life sciences.
penncapital-star.com

Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid

PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
CBS Philly

Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...
CBS Philly

Fire breaks out at Americhem warehouse in Bucks County

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A warehouse fire broke out overnight in Bucks County. Fire crews responded to the fire at Americhem on Progress Drive in Morrisville. CBS3 is told everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
Daily Voice

Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials

Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials. The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings...
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition

Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
WHYY

‘I’m just in survival mode’: UC Townhomes deadline looms as mother searches for affordable housing

Rasheda Alexander is waiting for her housing search to turn from burden to blessing. She’s no stranger to setbacks and overcoming obstacles, including the 11-month stretch in her early 20s when she was homeless with her then 2-year-old daughter after the end of a bad relationship left them with nowhere to live. Or the freak accident that came shortly afterward that sidelined her for years with unbearable back pain.
WHYY

Police searching for missing 4-month-old in Philadelphia

Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing baby boy. Authorities are searching for 4-month-old Kayden Sinick who was last seen with 29-year-old Jaquan Waugh in the area of Walnut Lane and Germantown Avenue back on November 26. Police say Jaquann Waugh is operating...
PhillyBite

Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
