Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)Tom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane AsylumJulesPhiladelphia, PA
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillyyimby.com
Construction Still Pending at 1700 North Front Street in Fishtown
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has revealed that construction is still pending at a five-story, 204-unit development proposed at 1700 North Front Street in Fishtown, Kensington. Designed by NORR, the 172,844-square-foot building will offer 123,218 square feet of residential space, which will be split between 28 studios, 141 one-bedroom units, 35 two-bedroom apartments, and a 5,264-square-foot amenity suite. The project will also feature 16,429 square feet of retail and parking for 70 bicycles.
phillyyimby.com
Renderings Revealed for 6174 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia
Renderings have been revealed for a four-story, 82-unit mixed-use development located at 6174 Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, Northwest Philadelphia. The building will feature a large, 17,290-square-foot commercial space at the ground floor. Residential space will total 72,573 square feet of space. No parking is planned within the development. The building...
phillyyimby.com
Renderings Revealed For 3801 Chestnut Street In University City, West Philadelphia
Renderings have been revealed for a large mixed-use development at 3801 Chestnut Street in University City, West Philadelphia. Designed by Perkins and Will and developed as a joint venture by Sterling Bay of Chicago and Botanic Properties of New York, the massive structure will hold 310,000 square feet. The 13-story building will include retail space at the ground floor, while the upper floors will contain lab and office space targeting life sciences.
Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1
Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.
penncapital-star.com
Philly’s Africatown project to get $9M in state aid
PHILADELPHIA — A community development project in Southwest Philadelphia named Africatown recently celebrated two major milestones: an official groundbreaking and the announcement of millions in additional state funding. At the groundbreaking event, state Rep. Jordan Harris and state Sen. Anthony Williams, both Philadelphia Democrats, announced that the African Culture...
Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...
Police ID 3 Philly men charged in armed robbery of Voorhees Verizon store
Three Philadelphia men have been charged with robbery and kidnapping after tying up Verizon store workers and stealing $40,000 worth of merchandise.
Police investigating video connected to shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer
The video shows the suspect walking up to the 37-year-old male PPA officer from behind and shooting him in the ear and shoulder.
phillyvoice.com
Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say
Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees...
Nicetown’s Zion Annex has sat neglected since 2014. An $11 million renovation aims to bring it back to life
Growing up on Lennox Street, in the shadow of Zion Baptist Church of Philadelphia at Broad and Venango, Michael Major spent much of his free time at the Zion Educational Annex. There, he would keep busy with college prep classes, summer day camp, and Boy Scout troop meetings. But since...
Fire breaks out at Americhem warehouse in Bucks County
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A warehouse fire broke out overnight in Bucks County. Fire crews responded to the fire at Americhem on Progress Drive in Morrisville. CBS3 is told everyone inside got out safely. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Back-To-Back Fires Displace 18 In Philly, Say Officials
Around 18 people were displaced by a pair of fires in north Philadelphia during the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 29, according to officials. The "back-to-back" blazes broke out in Germantown and Tioga-Nicetown before sunrise, the Philadelphia Fire Department said on Twitter. Firefighters rescued two people from the buildings...
CBS News
Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police
NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition
Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Decapitating Woman on Kitchen Floor of a Northeast Philadelphia Home
A man is accused of decapitating a woman inside a Northeast Philadelphia home. Ahmad Shareef, 34, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of corpse. Police responded to a home along the 300 block of Magee Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after...
‘I’m just in survival mode’: UC Townhomes deadline looms as mother searches for affordable housing
Rasheda Alexander is waiting for her housing search to turn from burden to blessing. She’s no stranger to setbacks and overcoming obstacles, including the 11-month stretch in her early 20s when she was homeless with her then 2-year-old daughter after the end of a bad relationship left them with nowhere to live. Or the freak accident that came shortly afterward that sidelined her for years with unbearable back pain.
Police searching for missing 4-month-old in Philadelphia
Police in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing baby boy. Authorities are searching for 4-month-old Kayden Sinick who was last seen with 29-year-old Jaquan Waugh in the area of Walnut Lane and Germantown Avenue back on November 26. Police say Jaquann Waugh is operating...
fox29.com
Police: Suspects steal items for Strawberry Mansion mini mart, point gun at employee when confronted
PHILADELPHIA - The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects in connection with a robbery at a store in Strawberry Mansion, according to police. Authorities say two men wearing ski masks walked into a Sunoco Gas Station Mini Mart...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
PhillyBite
Cafe Carmela Wins Best Cheesesteak in Philadelphia Area
Philadelphia, PA - The Championship Match, Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. The Championship Match - Judge’s Bracket: Lillo’s Tomato Pies vs. Cafe Carmela. Cafe Carmela represents the left side of the bracket, Philadelphia and Delaware County regions. 2 of the last 3 March Cheesesteak Madness Champions came out of the Delco region. Philly is the capital of the cheesesteak world. Many cheesesteak pundits may be surprised to see Cafe Carmela representing this side of the bracket, but she had a great tournament and earned her spot in the championship match.
