Buffalo, NY

Bills vs. Patriots Practice Report: Will Illness & Injury Key AFC East Showdown?

By Mike D'Abate
 3 days ago

The Buffalo Bills continue to have health concerns heading into their Thursday night matchup with the Patriots in New England.

The Buffalo Bills saw both significant returns and notable absences for Sunday’s practice as they began preparations for Thursday’s night’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Center Mitch Morse, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Greg Rousseau all returned to the field during the team’s 90-minute workout in the fieldhouse. Morse missed the Bills’ 28-25 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving day with an ankle injury. Edmunds has been out of action for the past two games with a groin injury, while Rousseau has been out for Buffalo’s last three games with an ankle injury.

Rousseau’s potential availability at defensive end is particularly important for the Bills, as linebacker Von Miller (knee) has already been ruled out for this week’s game in Foxboro.

After sustaining the injury in the second-quarter of Thursday’s win , Miller was originally feared to have suffered a torn ACL. However, he was diagnosed on Friday with a lateral meniscus tear, per the results of an MRI . The twelve-year veteran will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days to determine his next course of action. Though Miller will inevitably undergo surgery, Bills coach Sean McDermott confirmed that his star linebacker will gauge his progress over the next week and "see where it goes from there."

Playing with a brace remains a possibility, as does surgery, which would put his availability for the remainder of 2022 in some doubt.

Miller has been Buffalo’s premier pass rusher this season, having compiled eight sacks, 21 tackles (10 for loss), two passes-defensed and one forced fumble in 11 games. As a result, the Bills are tied for 12th in total yards allowed per game and rank fourth in pass defense.

While losing a player of Miller’s caliber is clearly a significant loss for the Bills, it is not the team’s only concern. Buffalo was also missing eight players due to illness.

Cornerback Siran Neal, safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyler Matakevich, safety Jaquan Johnson, running back Nyheim Hines, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris all were out with an undisclosed malady.

Still, McDermott was determined to make the most of his time, as well as the players present.

“We're gonna get in what we can with the pads on today and get through individual and then one period of team [practice] and then just work separately,” McDermott said before practice.

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins sat out Sunday’s practice and was spotted wearing a walking boot as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, which caused him to miss the second-half of Thursday’s win over Detroit. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) and guard Rodger Saffold (rest) also did not practice. Epenesa, however, was observed working with trainers on the side.

Lastly, the Bills opened the 21-day practice window for offensive lineman Ike Boettger, who has been sidelined following Achilles surgery last season. If the team does not activate Boettger within the three-week-time period, he will revert to season-ending injured reserve.

The Bills and Patriots will release their first official injury report on Monday, Nov. 28, as they move closer to their 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday, Dec. 1 from Gillette Stadium.

Buffalo, NY
