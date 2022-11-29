Cyber Monday gaming deals live: all the biggest discounts across PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC

Update: November 29

With the two 'official' days of the sales season now behind us, the biggest waves of gaming deals and discounts have ended, and with it, our live coverage of the Cyber Monday gaming deals. However, you may still find that a lot of the deals we highlighted on this page are still live and that the quick links will serve you very well still, getting you to the right place promptly. So if you find yourself on this page today - after Cyber Monday - then have a gander through the deals we highlighted yesterday and check out the links. Just be wary that our live coverage has ended and not all the deals will still be active, of course. Good luck!

Cyber Monday gaming deals are still going strong in this late hour of the season of sales, with big discounts shaving down the prices on Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and PS5 games, hardware, and accessories. Do keep in mind that you have precious little time to take advantage of these offers (our friends across the pond have already turned out the lights on Cyber Monday), so act quick!

Whether you're kitting out a whole new setup or simply expanding your collection, there's something for everyone in this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals. Finding the true gold in a sea of discounts is a tricky affair, though. That's why we're combing the aisles for you, scouring the web for all the latest offers and bringing you our favorites here live. That means we're weeding out all the discounts that aren't quite worth your time, and only bringing you the offers we would genuinely grab ourselves.

So sit back and relax as we guide you through this year's Cyber Monday gaming deals . We'll sale-hunting all the way through the main event, so stay tuned as we drop all our treasures right here.

Cyber Monday gaming deals are gearing up for round two now, so we're kicking off our own coverage of this second wave of discounts. Join us as we embark on a journey of record low prices and rare savings, all to find you the biggest and brightest offers on the web right now. We'll be here rounding up all the latest savings today and tomorrow, so stay tuned for all the treasure we uncover.

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $239.99 at Amazon

We're kicking things off with the Xbox Series S this afternoon. Why? Because Amazon is offering an additional $10 off the $249 rate we saw over Black Friday. You'll find the budget console available for just $239.99 (was $299.99) right now, for a full $60 off the original price. We first spotted this extra discount right in the final hours of Friday's sale, but it's still going strong this weekend.

UK: £249 £189 at Very

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $299 at Walmart

This is a real turn out for the books. This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle was sold before even Black Friday began last year, but it's holding its position on Walmart's shelves as we round the corner to Cyber Monday in 2022. That's excellent news for anyone after the biggest bundle of the year - you're grabbing a standard console, a copy of Mario Kart, and a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription for just $299 here . That's a saving of more than $60.

UK: £259.99 at Very

Meta Quest 2 | Beat Saber | Resident Evil 4 | $349.99 at Amazon

Another one of Friday's offers still marching on into Cyber Monday gaming deals; the Meta Quest 2 is still available with a $50 discount and two free games at Amazon. That means you're getting the 128GB headset as well as Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 all for just $349.99 . Considering the headset by itself is usually $399.99 that's an excellent offer. If you're after more storage, you'll find the 256GB model available with the same free titles for $429.99 - $70 off the $499 MSRP.

UK: £399 £349 at Amazon

Sony DualSense Controller | $69.99 $49 at Amazon

The Sony PS5 DualSense controller is still available for a record low $49 sale price this weekend, which means there's still time to save $20 on this rarely discounted gamepad. We've previously only seen these buttons available for $59 at their cheapest, so this offer is well worth jumping on. We're not seeing as many colorways available at this price (and things are moving even quicker in the UK) so this won't might not last much longer.

UK: Certain colours £64.99 £39.99 at Very

MSI Leopard RTX 3080 gaming laptop | $2,399 $1,569.99 at Walmart

We were previously seeing this RTX 3080 MSI Leopard for just $1,399 in Friday's offers, but that has jumped back up to $1,569.99 ahead of Cyber Monday. That's still an excellent offer, though - and one we wouldn't have seen before this week's sales. If you're in the market for a high-end GPU without breaking the bank, we would recommend jumping on this $830 discount before that price rises any further.

Elden Ring | $59.99 $35 at Walmart

This is one of our favorite discounts for anyone on the hunt for this year's games this Cyber Monday. We had only ever seen Elden Ring drop to $49.99 in previous sales, which makes this $35 price all the more impressive. You're saving a full $25 on either the Xbox version of Elden Ring at Walmart, though we're already seeing the PS5 version running off the shelves so we don't know how long this one is going to last.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) | $64.99 $39.99 at Walmart

These Xbox Wireless Controllers have been flying off the shelves all weekend, which means the only gamepad still available at this record low $39.99 price is the Pulse Red model. You'll still find others on sale for $44.99 at Walmar t, but if you're after the best price possible you'll be switching colorways right now. If that bold crimson looks good to you, we wouldn't wait too long - it's only a matter of time before this price joins the others. We're still seeing a range of options on sale in the UK, though.

UK: £54.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West | $69.99 $35 at Walmart

One for the PlayStation fans now - we're still seeing a $35 price tag on Horizon Forbidden West at Walmart as well. That means you've still got time to secure a record low price on the next instalment of one of Sony's biggest names on the roster. With a full 50% off the $69.99 MSRP, this is a must-see deal - especially considering prices have generally hovered at $50 before now.

UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Currys

Backbone One |

The Backbone One is one of the best mobile controllers on the market right now, and it's taking a solid $25 price cut at Best Buy right now. That's excellent news if you're looking to take your mobile gaming a little further this holiday season - especially considering we haven't seen a discount on this $99.99 iPhone gamepad before this year's sales. You'll find both the standard black model and the PlayStation White version available for $74.99 right now (with up to four months of Apple Arcade for free no less), but we'd be careful about which one you pick up.

If you're more of a PS5 fan, definitely go with the latter. You're getting unique features here that really push your remote play to the next level. However, Xbox users should stick with the original black version - you'll secure yourself a free month of Game Pass Ultimate straight out the box.

UK: £99.99 £74.99 at Very

Razer BlackShark V2 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

You're saving $30 on the Razer BlackShark V2 at Amazon, and picking up an excellent set of cups for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC for just $69.99 . We've only ever seen a price cheaper than that once before, back in July, but generally these headphones stick to an $80 sale price. If you're looking to kick things up a notch, though, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is also available for $80 off its $179.99 MSRP - dropping things down to just $99.99 .

UK: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $29 at Walmart

This is one we saw hopping on and off the shelves once Friday's offers really started heating up, so we're surprised to see it back and ready to ship on Walmart's shelves this weekend. You can pick up The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $29 right now - $30 off the regular $59.99 MSRP. This is a rare offer, and one we don't expect to last long at all. The launch title held onto its original price for a considerable amount of time, and only really started seeing discounts in the last year. Still, we've never seen it this cheap before.

Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro controller | $50 Dell gift card | $159.99 $109.99 at Dell

Not only are you saving $50 on one of the best controllers for PC and Xbox here, but you're also securing yourself a free $50 gift card on top. That's stunning value for the Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro, bringing the final price down to $109.99 but the overall value of your savings hitting $100. Considering we've only ever seen this gamepad on sale for $130 before this week's offers, that's a fantastic result.

UK: £149.98 £114.98 at Scan

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

What the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 drops in footprint it more than makes up for in speed. If you're after a super-fast gaming keyboard that still leaves plenty of space for those wilder mouse swipes, you'll find excellent value in this $40 discount at Amazon. You're grabbing the Origins 60 with HyperX Red switches for just $59.99 right now (was $99.99). That's a record low price on an excellent 60% deck.

Deathloop | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on Deathloop in Best Buy's Cyber Monday gaming deals this week - that means you're scoring a record low price on one of last year's biggest releases. Linked here is the PS5 version, but you'll also find the Xbox copy available at the same $19.99 sale price as well.

Sony Pulse 3D headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

We're sticking with Best Buy now, because this is the only retailer where you'll still find the PS5 Pulse 3D headset available for its record low $69.99 sale price . Both Amazon and Walmart have now run out of this particularly cheap stock, so we'd recommend jumping in on this offer sooner rather than later. You're saving $30 on the $99.99 headset here, with both the white and Midnight Black versions available.

UK: £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 $40 at Amazon

This $40 sales price on the Razer Wolverine V2 is brand new for Cyber Monday - we didn't even see this $59.99 discount over Friday's sales event. That means you're getting a record low price on the Xbox and PC gamepad - perfect if you're after those satisfying mecha-tactile action buttons and extra customization options.

Yeston GeForce RTX 3080 10GB | $1,099 $769 at Newegg (+$75 promo card)

This is legitimately one of the best RTX 3080 deals available right now, sitting pretty at $769 , and it's also one of the few that are in stock. But there are a few caveats. Firstly, this is a 10GB GPU, not a 12GB. That lost VRAM really isn't a big deal in practice, but it does affect the price a fair bit.

Secondly, the base price for this card is above-average without a lot to show for it on the technical side, so the discount is a little misleading. That said, this discount is so big, and with an added $75 promo card on top (offer by Yeston), that it still drops to an appealing $694 total. Thirdly, this card technically isn't out yet, but pre-orders will ship in just a few days on November 30 – with free shipping direct from Yeston, which is nice.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, your eyes do not deceive you: this is an honest-to-god waifu graphics card. Yeston is well-known for this particular GPU wrap, and there's no getting away from it here. If you like the backplate art of, for lack of an official name, GPU-chan, this could well be a plus for you. If you resent the idea of an anime girl in a wedding dress dancing on the back of your video card, you can always bite the bullet, get the savings, and hide the card as long as your case doesn't have a side window. It's certainly no uglier than the chocolate-colored Noctua fans I have in my PC, and those were worth it for the performance, too.

Xbox Series S | $299.99 $239.99 with a $40 credit at Amazon

We've already highlighted this Xbox Series S price, but Amazon is sweetening the deal. The console is still $239.99 at Amazon , but that price now includes a $40 digital credit applied to your Amazon account for future purchases from the retailer when you use the code 'XBOX' at checkout. An machine for effectively $200 is an excellent entry point into new-generation console gaming.

Morning everyone! Now that the Cyber Monday gaming deals are officially here, we're back again for another round of discounts. Although many of these are leftovers from Black Friday, the key now is to move quickly - many start to wind down as the event goes on, so don't hesitate to hit that checkout. You aren't likely to get a better offer, so now's the time to strike.

Sony Pulse 3D headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Seeing as it's one of the best headsets for PS5 and has never been cheaper, there's no way I could avoid giving a shoutout to this offer. The Pulse 3D is available for a record low of $69.99 at Best Buy , and because rival retailers have run out of stock, we'd definitely snap it up while you still can. You're saving $30 in total, FYI.



UK: £89.99 £69.99 at Currys

Samsung Odyssey G7 1440p 240Hz curved gaming monitor | $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon

We're still seeing an excellent $549.99 sales price on the Samsung Odyssey G7 at Amazon right now, which means you can grab the 32-inch QHD model for $250 off the $799.99 MSRP. If you're after maximum immersion that 1000R curvature offers up plenty of screen space, all with a smooth 240Hz refresh rate. Those are some premium specs, and excellent to see at this upper mid-range price.

UK: £599.99 £479.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED | Switch Sports | £341.99 £299 at Very

We're hopping over to the UK right now, because Very has one of the best Switch OLED bundles on the shelves right now. At £299 , you're not only saving £10 on the usual £309.99 price of the latest console, but also picking up a free copy of Switch Sports as well. That's excellent value (Switch Sports usually retails at £39.99, but is on sale right now for £29.99), with around £40 worth of savings included.

Xbox Mini Fridge | $99 $55 at Walmart

It's here. The Xbox Series X mini-fridge is down to $55 in Walmart's Cyber Monday gaming deals - perfect whether you've had your eye on this viral accessory for a while now, or you know someone who has. The eight-can fridge measures in at 14.3-inches tall, 7.3-inches deep, and 7.3-inches wide, so be sure to clear some space in your setup.

Asus ROG Strix Arion portable SSD enclosure | $59.99 $36.66 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Strix Arion is a small enclosure that does big things. Simply throw in any old SSD stick and you've got yourself a portable external drive that can easily plug and play with your console, PC, or even smartphone. That means easy swaps, and a super flexible approach to keeping all your games and files in one place.

Plus, the thermal heat pads inside keep things cool and the screwdriver-free design means you can simply snap a new SSD in without faff. Amazon's Cyber Monday gaming deals have just dropped a brand new record low price on this gadget today, kicking that $59.99 MSRP all the way down to $36.66 .

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 RTX 3060 gaming laptop | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

This isn't the latest Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, but it is one of the best value gaming laptop deals on the shelves this Cyber Monday. You're picking up the 2021 version with a still incredibly capable Ryzen 7 5000 Series processor, 16GB RAM, and an RTX 3060 GPU for just $899.99 here . That's an incredible price, and one we really don't see every day. Down from $1,399.99 you're saving a total of $500 - on one of the most popular models on the market right now.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X / S | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Razer's quick charging stand for the Xbox Wireless controller is 25% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday gaming deals. That means you're saving $10 on the $39.99 MSRP, and grabbing the slick dock for just $29.99 . What's more, there are a massive range of colorways and designs taking part in this offer right now as well. We've only ever seen these chargers dip by a further $2, so you're getting an excellent offer here.

Blue Yeti USB microphone | $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

You're saving $50 on this Blue Yeti mic in Amazon's latest sales, bringing the $129.99 MSRP down to $79.99 . That's a record low price on the plug and play device, and one we've only seen since the start of the weekend. Whether you're kickstarting a streaming hobby or upgrading your existing setup, this is an excellent offer.

Drop CTRL hot-swappable mechanical gaming keyboard | $220 $158 at Amazon

If you're after a premium hot-swappable keyboard but don't want to break past that $200 barrier, Amazon has the offer for you. The Drop CTRL deck is now down to a record low $158 - a fantastic price for a durable, quality TKL deck with all the programmable macros and RGB you could ask for. This model doesn't take discounts too often either. We're used to that $220 MSRP being the standard going rate, aside from a few small dips to $184.99 earlier this year.

The Last of Us Part 1 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Whether you've played previous remasters or you're diving into The Last of Us now that you've got yourself a PS5, you'll be glad to know you can save $20 on the new remake in Amazon's latest Cyber Monday gaming deals. The Last of Us Part 1 is now $49.99 (was $69.99) - that's the cheapest we've ever seen the PlayStation Studios / Naughty Dog 2022 release.

UK: £64.99 £41.99 at Very

Asus TUF 15.6-inch RTX 3050 gaming laptop | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

This RTX 3050 Asus TUF gaming laptop is $200 off at Best Buy right now, but the most exciting part is that final $599.99 sale price . We often see machines running this GPU bottoming out at $699, which means you're saving an additional $100 in today's sales. You are dropping down to an Intel i5 processor and 8GB RAM, which is to be expected this cheap, but there's still a 512GB SSD under the hood. That's impressive considering we generally see 256GB models at this price point.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope | $10 Amazon gift card | $69.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Not only are you saving $10 on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope here, but there's also a free $10 Amazon gift card up for grabs as well. That's $20 worth of value overall - perfect if you're looking to pick up a few other bits in today's Cyber Monday gaming deals. You'll find this bundle available for $59.99 at Amazon today.

Microsoft Game Pass Ultimate | $1 for one month ($14.99 per month after)

That's right friends, perhaps one of the best deals going right now is what is essentially: 'hundreds and hundreds of games for precisely one dollar'. Game Pass is a pretty spectacular deal at the best of times at any of its usual rates, but having the chance to dive in for just a single dollar is beautiful stuff. If you've ever been wondering about a bunch of games, or whether or not you'd get your money's worth with the subscription, then this is the time to try it and find out!

UK: £1 for one month (£10.99 per month after)

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $37.81 at Walmart

It's a smaller saving compared to some of Walmart's other Cyber Monday gaming deals, but you're still getting a slightly lower price on Super Mario Odyssey here than we saw last year. With $22 off the $59.99 MSRP, this platforming launch classic is down to just $37.81 right now . Considering we've only ever seen it drop to $39.99 in the past, that's a particularly strong offer.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless gaming headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've seen the SteelSeries Arctis 1 all year, with a $30 discount at Amazon dropping that $99.99 MSRP down to $69.99 . Sale prices have generally stuck at around $90 over the course of the last 12 months, so while this did randomly dip down to $54.99 in the summer of 2020 you're still getting an excellent offer. Linked above is the wireless PS5 version, but you'll also find the Xbox model available at the same price .

Logitech G203 Lightsync wired gaming mouse | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon

One for the budget hunters now, the Logitech G203 gaming mouse was already well-priced at $39.99, but a $20 discount at Amazon has brought that price down to just $19.88 today . Considering there's six programmable buttons, a solid 8K DPI sensor (the vast majority of us will never need anything more than that), and plenty of on-board memory for your presets, there's excellent value for money up for grabs here.

UK: £39.99 £16.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future)

After something from Razer instead? The Razer DeathAdder V2 comes in a little more expensive than Logitech's budget mouse but you're boosting things to a 20K DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons. If you're looking to keep a good grip, the rubberized sides here will also be far better for longer sessions as well. We've only ever seen the Razer DeathAdder V2 $2 cheaper in the past, so today's 55% discount is well worth a look. You'll find this pointer available for $31.58 , $38.41 down from its $69.99 MSRP.

Astro A10 wired gaming headset for Xbox | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

With $40 off the final price, this Astro A10 gaming headset represents excellent value for anyone on the hunt for budget Xbox audio this Cyber Monday. You're picking up a solid set of cups for just $19.99 here , down from the original $60 MSRP. What's more, you'll find that classic Xbox green running through this design to boot.

PS5 DualSense charging station | $29.99 $22.99 at Best Buy

It's a small saving, but the PS5 DualSense charging station was only $29.99 to begin with. You're saving $7 on this official accessory in Best Buy's final round of Cyber Monday gaming deals, and grabbing the dual charging dock for $22.99 . Considering we rarely see discounts on this cheaper peripheral, that's a solid offer.

HyperX Pudding Keycaps | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

We've never seen the HyperX Pudding keycaps set cheaper than this $19.99 sale price at Amazon. A $5 discount takes us just under that $20 threshold - it's a smaller discount, but if you're sweeping up some of the more affordable offers on the shelves right now this represents excellent value. The full 104 key set is designed with an OEM profile and a translucent underside to allow those LEDs to shine through.

Roblox Digital Gift cards | 20% off at Amazon

Amazon is taking 20% off a range of Roblox gift cards right now, which means you can save when you top up your virtual wallet this Cyber Monday. The cheapest card taking part in this offer nets you 2,200 Robux for $20 (was $25), but the highest value is 3,600 Robux for $32 (was $40). Whether you're gifting or stacking up, that's an excellent offer.

Today's best Cyber Monday deals under $25

After something to round out that order? You'll find plenty of Cyber Monday gaming deals under $25 right now, and we've picked out our favorites from this year's sale just below.

Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse | $39.99 $19.88 at Amazon

Save $20 - We're just a single cent away from a record low price on this Logitech G203, which means you're getting excellent value on a wired gaming mouse with six programmable buttons and a solid 8K DPI. If you're after a budget pointer under $25 this Cyber Monday, this is your best bet.

Death Stranding Director's Cut | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Another oldie coming in at a great price here. Death Stranding Director's Cut is at $19.99 at Best Buy as well, with a larger $30 saving on the original $49.99.

Astro A10 wired gaming headset | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - If you're after a cheap gaming headset tailor-made for Xbox, look no further than the Astro A10. Not only can you save $40 on this particular set of cups, but that's down from an already budget-friendly $59.99, leaving us at just $19.99.

PowerA Enhanced Wired controller (Pikachu Arcade Edition) | $27.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $8 - If you're after a budget gamepad and don't mind plugging in, this Pikachu Arcade Edition of the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller is down to $19.99 at Best Buy right now. That's an $8 saving from the already reasonable $27.99.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $59.88 $20 at Walmart

Save $40 - Mass Effect Legendary Edition is down to just $20 at Walmart right now, thanks to a $40 discount. Whether you were there the first time around, or you're keen to play through a piece of Xbox history, this is an excellent offer.

Turtle Beach Recon 50 gaming headset | $44.85 $24.95 at Walmart

Save $20 - You're grabbing the already affordable Turtle Beach Recon 50 for an even lower price in Walmart's Cyber Monday deals today. With $20 off the final price, this $44.85 set of wired cups is down to just $24.95.

Razer Cynosa V2 gaming keyboard | $59.99 $26.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $33 on one of Razer's cheapest keyboards here at Best Buy, leaving us with an even better $26.99 sale price . This is a membrane keyboard so you're not getting the crisp clack of a mechanical switch, but considering there's macro programmability, per-key RGB lighting, and onboard media controls there's plenty of value in this deck.

Corsair MM700 RGB extended mouse pad | $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $10 on this Corsair RGB mouse pad, with Best Buy offering up the best price we've seen all year on the extended model. While we have watched those prices drop down to $39.99, that was a discount reserved for last year's holiday sales, and it hasn't appeared since.

The Last of Us Part II | $39.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has The Last of Us Part II up for just $9.99 right now, that's excellent news if you're jumping on the Naughty Dog hype late. Whether you've just finished the Part 1 remake or you've been holding out for a discount on the latest chapter, this is a fantastic offer. This is a PS4 title, but it's been enhanced with a free update for PS5.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

$49.99 was already pretty strong for a wireless gaming mouse with a 120 hour battery life and a 12K DPI sensor, however Amazon is sweetening the deal even further in these last few hours of Cyber Monday. You'll find a $15 discount on this Logitech G305 Lightspeed model right now, dropping that $49.99 MSRP all the way down to just $34.99 .

Harvestella | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Square Enix's life sim/RPG hybrid is already $10 off for Cyber Monday, so if you've been meaning to check it out, now's not a bad time. I should note that there's a free demo available on Switch, so you might want to download that first and try it if you haven't already. That said, if you like it, you probably won't find a better deal than this for a while.

The Quarry | $69.99 $25 at Amazon

The Quarry is so good that I'm not even mad that I paid $70 for it just this past Summer... OK, I'm a little upset about it, but it's still a really solid multiplayer horror game. If you're a fan of Until Dawn, the Dark Pictures anthology, or even just campy horror with good writing, you'll probably dig The Quarry - especially when it's only $25 freakin' bugs. A similar deal gets you the PS5 version for $30 , which is also a solid Cyber Monday gaming deal.

Asus ROG Strix XG43UQ | $999 $799 at Amazon

This enormous 43-inch 4K monitor is down to $799 after a healthy $200 discount. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, it's fast enough for any game, and its sheer size also makes it suitable for PC gaming at a desk or console gaming on a couch. It's a gorgeous, ultra high-def monster, and it's selling out fast.

Persona 5 Royal | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

A portable console sure makes the idea of playing through a 100-hour RPG a lot more feasible. Fans have been asking for Persona 5 on Switch for years, and now it's here complete with all the bonus content from the Royal version. The Switch port launched just over a month ago, and it's already down to $29.99 at Best Buy , an excellent deal for a deep, stylish game.

Xbox Series X Fridge | $99 $55 at Walmart

Now that we're in the final hours of Cyber Monday and the deals season more broadly, I wanted to take a moment to remind you that the Xbox fridge has been massively discounted. This little fridge can cool about eight regular sized cans of your preferred drink, and it's also a great gag gift to buy for someone with an Xbox Series X on their list who you'd never spend $500 on. Grab the Xbox fridge for $44 less than its normal price for Cyber Monday.

A month of Game Pass for $1

There probably isn't a better 'bang for your buck' Cyber Monday gaming deal than this one right here. Play a massive selection of games for a whole month without spending more than a dollar. It's unclear how long this deal will last, so if you aren't subscribed to Game Pass, it's hard to imagine how you'd go wrong snatching this deal up while you still can.