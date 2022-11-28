Read full article on original website
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Mayor Sylvester Turner spars with Third Ward residents over controversial bike lane expansion
A proposed street rejuvenation became a point of contention during Tuesday's Houston City Council meeting.
Houston boil water order resulted from ground trips at power plants
Over 2.3 million people are being affected by the notice that's expected to last until Tuesday. Mayor Turner provided a timeline of what happened.
Where to get your Mediterranean food fix in Houston
The murky Gulf Coast doesn't exactly conjure images of the Mediterranean, but being the foodie city that it is, Houston sure puts its footprint on the region's staple fare. Greek-style chargrilled octopus? Houston has it. Street eats from lamb gyro and falafel to za'atar spiced flatbreads? Houston has it. Impossibly smooth, oh-so dreamy hummus? Houston has that, too. The Bayou City's finest Mediterranean restaurants have it all.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Houston residents question the timing of the boil order almost 6 hours after system failure
Residents are verbalizing their dissatisfaction with the city and the timing of the notification, which was given almost 6 hours after a water treatment plant outage.
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
Houston issues boil water notice for 2.2 million customers
The city of Houston is under a boil water notice after a Sunday morning power outage at one of its water treatment plants. Houston ISD schools will be closed on Monday.
Governor Abbott sends immediate resources to Houston as city remains under boil water notice
TEXAS – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to send all necessary resources to the city of Houston after a boil water notice was issued following a power outage that impacted three water treatment plants.
Private wells may be affected after wastewater spills due to sustained rainfall in Baytown
You might need to boil your drinking water if you have a private well in Baytown. City officials assure residents that this is unrelated to Houston's boil water advisory.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
Classes still canceled at Houston-area ISDs after lifting of boil water notice
Classes at a number of Houston-area school districts will remain closed despite the City of Houston lifting its boil water notice Tuesday morning. The following districts will not hold classes Tuesday:. Aldine ISD: All facilities will be closed. Houston ISD: All employees will work remotely. Pasadena ISD: Staff must report...
School districts announce closures amid boil water notice in Houston area
HOUSTON - Houston ISD announced they will be closing schools and facilities due to the water boil notice. On Sunday evening, the City of Houston issued a boil water notice for the City's main water system. Houston Public Works advised the public to not drink water without boiling it first to ensure all harmful bacteria and microbes are killed. Bring all water to a boil for at least two minutes, then let it cool before using.
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
17 Fantastic Things to Do Alone in Houston, Texas (2022)
Houston, Texas for solo travelers is a fantastic idea!. This major metropolitan Texas city has it all, from beautiful bike rides to breweries where you can blend in, and if you’re looking for things to do in Houston alone because your travel companions have bailed, don’t worry. You’ll...
Houston Billionaire Hosts a Political Kickoff Party Like No Other — Tilman Fertitta Orchestrates the Launch of John Whitmire’s Mayoral Campaign
State Senator John Whitmire announces his candidacy for Houston Mayor with his finance committee chairman Tillman Fertitta and the powerhouse host committee at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) All that was missing in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom were balloons and confetti as...
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
