Family members and friends are asking Ketchikan residents to keep an eye out for a man who’s been missing for more than a week. Rex Sowell was last seen in Ketchikan on the night of Nov. 19 at the Arctic Bar. Sowell is a 32-year-old Black man about six feet tall with a full beard. He was wearing dark clothes: a brown T-shirt, a Carhartt coat, black pants, blue boots and a black and gray beanie.

KETCHIKAN, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO