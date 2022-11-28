ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klawock, AK

kfsk.org

Man Still Missing After Boat Lost at Point Baker

A man remains missing after a fishing vessel ran aground near Point Baker on Prince of Wales Island Sunday, November 27 in the afternoon. That’s according to Alaska Wildlife Troopers. The boat was the “Randi Jo.” There were two adults on the boat—a man and a woman.
POINT BAKER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Safety board urges FAA action after numerous flightseeing crashes near Ketchikan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that it wants to see the Federal Aviation Administration “issue aviation regulations specific to Ketchikan to require more conservative flight minimums and enhanced weather training for air tour pilots flying there.”. According to a press release from the...
KETCHIKAN, AK
alaskapublic.org

Ketchikan police, relatives looking for missing man

Family members and friends are asking Ketchikan residents to keep an eye out for a man who’s been missing for more than a week. Rex Sowell was last seen in Ketchikan on the night of Nov. 19 at the Arctic Bar. Sowell is a 32-year-old Black man about six feet tall with a full beard. He was wearing dark clothes: a brown T-shirt, a Carhartt coat, black pants, blue boots and a black and gray beanie.
KETCHIKAN, AK

