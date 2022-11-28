Read full article on original website
KUTV
BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
KUTV
Cox orders security review at state agencies after government building break-in
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An intruder broke into a state government building, stole security badges, and accessed secure areas belonging to the Attorney General’s office, KUTV 2News has learned. Now, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered all state agencies to review their security plans so this doesn't happen...
KUTV
How making small donations at the store checkout helps Utah charities
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's the most giving time of year and many charities ask for donations at the store checkout hoping you'll donate to them when you pay for your purchase. Some stores will ask you want to round up your purchase amount to give a few...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday winds giving way to Friday snow for early-morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The latest snowstorm will begin late Thursday and is expected to affect the early-morning commute on Friday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. Thursday, noon update: 50 MPH+ Gusts This Afternoon, Evening.
KUTV
Salt Lake woman spreads warmth to unsheltered with candle stoves
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake woman is spreading a little warmth this winter. Susan Keene is making candle stoves to help the homeless keep warm during the season's cold temperatures. "I just really wanted to do something," Keene said. For over a year, she has developed...
KUTV
3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
KUTV
Suspect in custody after cameras located in University of Utah bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating after cameras were located in bathrooms in the Student Life Center at the University of Utah. One person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. Officials said someone found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor...
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
KUTV
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
KUTV
Driver, dog critically hurt after collision with TRAX train in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A 78-year-old man and his dog were both critically hurt after officials said he drove into the path of an oncoming TRAX train in West Valley City. The incident happened at 3360 South and 2700 West on the Red Line around 12:15 p.m....
KUTV
Winter storm could add another 24 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods
SNOWBIRD, Utah (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Monday's storm. While that is concerning for driving conditions, it's great news for the amount of water the storm could potentially drop. The Cottonwoods stood out to make out very well from...
KUTV
Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
KUTV
GALLERY: San Juan Puerto Rico Temple welcomes public in open house
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The San Juan Puerto Rico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will open to the public in December for an open house. The temple’s open house will run from Dec. 1 through Dec. 17, except on Sundays. Admission is free.
KUTV
Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
KUTV
Check Your Health- Joy and Wellness Cancer Program
Treatment for cancer is often physically and emotionally draining, but a creative program at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City is easing the emotional challenges for bone marrow transplant patients. The treatment for these cancer patients often requires prolonged isolation for weeks at the hospital, away from everyday life,...
KUTV
Another business reopens, one remains closed over a month after Sugar House apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Another business has finally reopened 33 days after a massive fire destroyed an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House. “We thought we’d be closed a few days,” said Shere Brunjes, owner of Sport Clips. “We did not expect it to be more than a month.”
KUTV
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
KUTV
Suspect in hospital after call of suspicious vehicle ends with shots fired on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Southbound I-15 was shut down completely Wednesday morning as multiple law enforcement vehicles converged on a the highway during an officer-involved shooting near Hill Field Road. Police said a 28-year-old suspect is currently in the hospital after being hit in the leg during gunfire exchange...
KUTV
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
