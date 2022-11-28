ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc....
PROVO, UT
KUTV

3 historic Salt Lake buildings to undergo renovations starting in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three historic buildings in downtown Salt Lake City will begin undergoing renovations in 2023. Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the renovations will apply to the Beehive House, Lion House, and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. The Beehive House, located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Man pleads guilty in DUI death of 13-year-old boy riding bike in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Mason Andrew Ohms of Saratoga Springs agreed to a plea deal on Monday in the death of 13-year-old West Jordan boy Eli Mitchell. Ohms, 50, is accused of spending an afternoon drinking at a West Jordan bar, and, moments after leaving the parking lot, hitting and killing the West Jordan Middle School student.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Call of shots fired in West Valley elementary made after teacher heard science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police late Monday morning responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired inside an elementary school, authorities said. According to Granite School District spokesperson Ben Horsley, district officials began "investigating this aggressively" after police reported receiving a 911 call that someone had fired a gun inside Granger Elementary School near 3700 South and 1900 West.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Check Your Health- Joy and Wellness Cancer Program

Treatment for cancer is often physically and emotionally draining, but a creative program at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City is easing the emotional challenges for bone marrow transplant patients. The treatment for these cancer patients often requires prolonged isolation for weeks at the hospital, away from everyday life,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
SANDY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy