After three games under the command of Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday, the Colts' offense is officially still broken after a no-show in the first half against Pittsburgh's 30th-ranked pass defense. From the Matt Ryan interception early to the crucial fumble on the one-yard line between Ryan and Jonathan Taylor in the second half, once again the Colts' offense failed to find any rhythm on consecutive drives. All Indiana Bets Petar Hood rejoins Charlie to explain why the offensive line doesn't shoulder the majority of the blame this week. Plus: A concerning trend is emerging on the Colts' top-ten defense, and there is a clear answer as to why this is happening. Will Hood's bleak Colts' prediction down the stretch this season come true? And how lopsided does this matchup with the Cowboys' pass rush appear on paper? Brace yourselves for these numbers Colts fans.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO