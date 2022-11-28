ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

United Way awarded $111k grant for emergency food, shelter programs in Rutherford County

By Sponsored
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
United Way announced Rutherford County has been awarded $111,002 to help emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

According to United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The Local Board will determine how the funds awarded to Rutherford County are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs in the area.

Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, must not charge a fee for service, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, may not require religious/counseling services and they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funding should contact Kristen Swann at the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties at 615-893-7303 or Kristen.Swann@yourlocaluw.org for an application. The deadline to submit an application is 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

