ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No. 19 UCLA routs Bellarmine 81-60 without Jaylen Clark

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42BUFM_0jPQVozY00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and No. 19 UCLA beat Bellarmine 81-60 on Sunday despite the absence of leading scorer Jaylen Clark.

Clark sat out for the first time this season because of a non-COVID-19 illness. The junior is averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds. Coach Mick Cronin said Clark was feeling “horrendous” with flu-like symptoms.

Freshman Adem Bona had 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in his highest scoring game so far. The Bruins shot 61% from the floor and had 26 assists.

“We got a lot of guys who can score, but we got to understand the more we move the ball, the more easy buckets we’re allowed to get,” said Tyger Campbell, who had 10 points and 10 assists.

Cronin added, “If we would ever pass the ball and continue to get 26 assists, we’ll continue to shoot 61%.”

Bellarmine freshman Ben Johnson led the Knights (2-5) with 20 points. Curt Hopf added 16 points.

Bellarmine made 11 3-pointers on 32 attempts, both season highs. Hopf had four 3-pointers in the team’s fourth consecutive loss.

“All five of their guys run around like Steph Curry, try to get open, try to backcut, try to shoot,” Jaquez said. “That’s very hard to guard. It’s just so much movement.”

The Bruins (5-2) stretched their lead to 20 points in the second half. Jaquez scored six of their first nine points, with freshman Amari Bailey and Jaquez dunking back-to-back. Bailey finished with 12 points.

Led by Hopf, the Knights closed to 60-50. He sank three straight 3-pointers, Johnson scored and Hopf made a layup.

The Bruins answered with seven straight points. Campbell scored five in a row and Bona dunked.

The highlight play of the game came in the first half. After sinking a pair of free throws, Campbell stole the ball and sent an alley-oop pass to a streaking Bona, who dunked.

“It was amazing,” Bona said “I’ve been waiting for that all year.”

Johnson and Garrett Tipton combined to score 18 of Bellarmine’s 27 points in the first half.

Singleton, who started in Clark’s place, hit a 3-pointer that sent the Bruins into halftime leading 43-27.

Juston Betz didn’t start for Bellarmine for the first time this season. He had two points and four fouls in a 21-point loss at Loyola Marymount on Friday.

WESTBROOK IN THE HOUSE

Former Bruin and current Laker Russell Westbrook sat courtside with his 4-year-old son, Noah. Westbrook took part in the T-shirt toss during a timeout and then unraveled one of the shirts and playfully draped it over his son’s head.

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: The Knights are close to wrapping up a nine-day, 5,633-mile stretch of road games against No. 8 Duke, Loyola Marymount, No. 19 UCLA and No. 15 Kentucky. A year ago, they tested themselves in similar fashion with games at Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA, all of which were ranked No. 1 in that month. “As a friend, he needs to evaluate his scheduling,” Cronin joked about coach Scott Davenport. “But look how hard his kids played.”

UCLA: The Bruins lost to ranked Illinois and Baylor last week in Las Vegas, their first time playing ranked opponents in consecutive games since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. They potentially will have another back-to-back against ranked opponents next month, playing at Maryland and against Kentucky in New York within a four-day span. Last season, the Bruins lost in back-to-back games just once and never dropped three in a row.

Bellarmine: At No. 15 Kentucky on Tuesday. The Knights beat Louisville by one point in their season opener.

UCLA: Opens Pac-12 play Thursday at Stanford.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Whittier College cuts sports programs including football, golf, and men's lacrosse

WHITTIER, Calif. - Whittier College recently announced the discontinuation of its NCAA Division III football program along with several other athletic programs. In a statement released before the Thanksgiving break by the Whittier College Board of Trustees Chair Miguel Santana, the programs to be cut at the end of their seasons are men's lacrosse and men's and women's golf programs. The football program was discontinued effective immediately.
WHITTIER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Prep hoops have tipped off

High school football season is over – except for a few lucky teams that will advance to regional playoffs – and attention now turns to boys’ and girls’ basketball. This is the time for non-league games and tournaments. Usually this part of the season is to underline fundamentals, try different lineup combinations and integrate newcomers into the varsity systems.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages

After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
HEMET, CA
Daily Trojan

USC’S second-in-command announces resignation

Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
LOS ANGELES, CA
High School Soccer PRO

Cerritos, November 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Artesia High School soccer team will have a game with Gahr High School on November 29, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Associated Press

Kentucky to open female-only juvenile detention center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will open its first female-only juvenile detention center as part of efforts to defuse the risks of violence that escalated into a riot at a youth facility, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. A 35-bed detention center in northern Kentucky will be transformed into the center, the governor said. Starting this month, female juveniles who are placed in detention by the courts will be housed at the Newport facility, with some limited exceptions, state justice and public safety officials said in a news release. The action comes in response to last month’s riot at a juvenile detention center in Adair County. In the wake of the riot, Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the females-only wing of the facility, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. “What we’ve also seen are crimes against our female juveniles that have occurred during some of these riots or violent encounters,” Beshear said Thursday. “While our female juveniles are in separate parts — and we attempt to make them secure parts — of these facilities, that is not enough.”
FRANKFORT, KY
knock-la.com

Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer

It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Abell Auction Co. Presents the Estate of Larry Flynt (1942-2021) on December 13

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Abell Auction Co. is proud to present the estate of Larry Flynt (1942–2021), the iconic public figure who helmed the HUSTLER empire and worked tirelessly to expand the parameters of free speech in America. Featuring a collection of American slag glass lamps, art deco lighting, Empire furniture, appointments and much more. The online auction will be held on Tuesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. PST. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005344/en/ This Christmas photo of Larry Flynt and his wife Elizabeth Berrios was taken at the Los Angeles headquarters of Larry Flynt Publications in 2008. Abell Auction Co. will offer treasured items from the Flynt estate at its December 13 online sale. www.abell.com. (Photo: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The 34th Huading Awards announced the Jury List with Wang Haige as Jury Chairman

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- On November 28th, the organizing committee of the 34th Huading Awards held a press conference in Los Angeles, US to announce the Jury List of the 34th Huading Awards. Wang Haige, an internationally renowned curator, producer and social activist, will serve as the president of the jury, joining forces with American director Robert Minkoff, Lalabella founder and seven-time Grammy Awards winner Gordon Willis, former BBC CEO Nill Hillary, Beverly Hills Film Festival President Frederick Lapenda and Chinese director Xue Xiaolu, to form a powerful International Jury, enhancing the global authority and influence of Huading Awards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005894/en/ The 34th Huading Awards Jury (Graphic: Business Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy