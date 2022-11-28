ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ Bender's 33 points leads Lake Mills boys past Deerfield

Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

BEAVER DAM—Sophomore guard AJ Bender poured in a career-high 33 points, propelling Lake Mills’ boys basketball team past Deerfield 66-56 at the Slam at the Dam tournament hosted by Beaver Dam High School on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Bender scored 21 points after halftime as the L-Cats (1-0) extended their five-point lead at the break. Sophomore guard Ty Schaefer added nine points for Lake Mills, which withstood 30 points by Deerfield senior guard Cal Fisher.

“We defended pretty well and AJ was very good for us, which is our identity here,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We want to defend well and play around AJ.

“Deerfield was pressuring pretty hard. AJ got into the teeth of their defense and scored or got to the free throw line. He shot 14 free throws (and made 12), which was a big factor.

“We’re playing a lot of new guys. I thought we did a great job passing the ball and moving it. We’re going to have a lot more offensive threats than last year.”

The L-Cats did not have the services of junior forward Matthew Stenbroten, who is slated to return from injury in late December. Lake Mills’ roster is extremely youthful, featuring two seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and a pair of freshmen. Versus Deerfield, 57 of the team’s points came from underclassmen.

Lake Mills hosts Marshall on Tuesday night.

LAKE MILLS 66, DEERFIELD 56

Deerfield 25 31—56

Lake Mills 30 36—66

Deerfield (fg fta-ftm pts)—Lees 6 2-4 16, Betthauser 1 0-1 2, Fisher 10 6-6 30, Kimmel 1 0-0 3, Hahn 1 0-0 2, Bohn 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 8-11 56.

Lake Mills—Horkan 2 0-0 5, Bender 9 12-14 33, Carrigan 2 2-4 6, Schaefer 3 2-2 9, Wendorf 1 3-4 5, Benish 1 0-0 3, Park 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 19-24 66.

3-point goals—D (Lees 2, Fisher 2, Kimmel 1) 5; LM (Bender 3, Horkan 1, Schaefer 1, Benish 1, Park 1) 7.

Total fouls—D 17, LM 12.

ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

