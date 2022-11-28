Read full article on original website
Man guilty of ‘senseless and violent’ armed robberies in Mass. to be sentenced
A man who pleaded guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury at gunpoint in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning in a federal courtroom in Boston. Michael Vangpa, 33, hit three stores within an hour of...
Massachusetts State Police Arrest Webster Man With Loaded Firearm
At approximately 1030 a.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police arrested Robert Cephas, 30, of Webster, Massachusetts. Cephas is charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense; Possession of a Firearm with Prior Violent/Drug Crime; Carrying a Loaded Firearm; Possession of Firearm Silencer; Possession of Ammunition without FID Card; Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Subsequent Offense; and Following Too Close to Motor Vehicle.
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm
Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
Feds: Police officer used baton to strike detainee
BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a Massachusetts police officer they allege used a baton to strike a man in custody and then failed to mention the incident in two reports. Following an FBI investigation, Fall River Officer Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on charges of...
NH Attorney General: Deadly force by police, neighbor justified in April shooting
DERRY, N.H. — Three police officers and a neighbor were legally justified in using deadly force against a man who had fired his gun at them, and he ultimately died of a single gunshot wound from one of the officers, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said in a report.
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
Man charged in Brookline shooting released from jail days before incident
NASHUA, N.H. — A man charged in connection with a shooting in Brookline last week was released from jail a couple days before that incident. Robert Gagnon, 45, is being held on an attempted murder charge, the latest charge in a criminal history that dates back more than 30 years.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Zontre Mack, charged in shooting death of Dorchester teen Curtis Ashford, pleads not guilty
A 19-year-old Canton man pled not guilty in a Suffolk County courtroom Wednesday morning to murder charges he faces in connection to the July shooting death of Curtis Ashford, a 15-year-old from Dorchester. Boston police arrested Zontre Mack last month, who is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without...
Merrimack man faces felony charge for alleged meddling in 2021 special election
A Merrimack man is facing a felony charge for allegedly interfering with the communications of Republican state Rep. Bill Boyd during a special election in April 2021. Michael Drouin, 30, is accused of knowingly blocking access to Boyd’s communication equipment “with the intent of interfering with campaign activity.”
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:06 PM, on Monday, November 28, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI, on firearm charges after a traffic stop in the area of 508 Park Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
Officers Arrest Two Juveniles after Responding to a Call for Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:14 PM, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for shots fired in the area of 31 Gay Head Street in Jamaica Plain. While searching the area, officers observed two juvenile teens that matched the description given by...
Winthrop man arrested during search of vehicle revealed multiple drugs and illegal firearm
An alleged drug dealer from Winthrop was arrested and is facing firearm and drug charges.
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery
EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
Kyle Fitta, accused of beating Auburn gas station clerks, attacking motorist, held without bail
A North Dighton man accused of attacking two clerks at a gas station in Auburn and then leaving and crashing into a motorist who he then also attacked was ordered held without bail Tuesday in Worcester Superior Court. Kyle J. Fitta, 30, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of assault...
Police: Nashua woman arrested for threatening woman with gun after an argument at Motel 6
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening a fellow motel guest with a gun after an argument Sunday night. Michelle M. Lagasse, 53, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with criminal threatening. Nashua Police say they responded to the Motel 6 on Spit...
