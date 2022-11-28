ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Arrest Webster Man With Loaded Firearm

At approximately 1030 a.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police arrested Robert Cephas, 30, of Webster, Massachusetts. Cephas is charged with Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Second Offense; Possession of a Firearm with Prior Violent/Drug Crime; Carrying a Loaded Firearm; Possession of Firearm Silencer; Possession of Ammunition without FID Card; Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License, Subsequent Offense; and Following Too Close to Motor Vehicle.
WEBSTER, MA
NECN

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Providence, RI Man With Loaded Firearm

Monday night, Boston Police arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. After Boston Police officers with the Youth Violence Strike Force observed a vehicle with excessively dark tinted windows traveling on Washington Street, they conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants in the vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Feds: Police officer used baton to strike detainee

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities on Wednesday arrested a Massachusetts police officer they allege used a baton to strike a man in custody and then failed to mention the incident in two reports. Following an FBI investigation, Fall River Officer Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on charges of...
FALL RIVER, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Marshfield double murder suspect’s criminal history uncovered

MARSHFIELD, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained a copy of 27-year-old Christopher Keeley’s criminal court record in Massachusetts. A warrant has been issued for Keeley for the murder of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a Marshfield couple in their 70′s. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said both were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” when police conducted a wellness check at their home Tuesday evening.
MARSHFIELD, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:06 PM, on Monday, November 28, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Mekhi Roderique, 18, of Providence, RI, on firearm charges after a traffic stop in the area of 508 Park Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
BOSTON, MA
YAHOO!

Exeter police issue arrest warrant in Shell gas station armed robbery

EXETER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for one of the five suspects allegedly involved in last month’s armed robbery at the EZ Mart Shell station. Kendry Rosa Ortega, 21, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, faces a felony-level robbery charge in connection with the hold-up that occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at the store located at 72 Main St.
EXETER, NH

