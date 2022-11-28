Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
No injuries in house fire Monday
No one was injured in a Monday morning house fire in Davenport, according to a news release. Shortly before 11 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gaines Street with five fire apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first...
Lighting up East Galesburg for the holidays. Corbin’s Light Show returns after fire
Starting tonight, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas in the village of East Galesburg. Corbin’s Light Show — featuring thousands of lights, dozens of holiday displays and even an occasional appearance from Santa Claus — returns Thursday (Dec. 1) and runs through Dec. 31 at the home of Darrell and Sandi Corbin, 104 Indiana Ave. in East Galesburg. The light show can be viewed nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
KWQC
2 men arrested in connection to East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Police have arrested two men in connection to a September 25th shooting. Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis, IL, and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline, IL have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession, and are currently both being held at the Rock Island County Jail, according to police.
977wmoi.com
10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke Alarms Required in Homes Beginning January 1st
Effective January 1 of 2023, single and multi-family homes will be required by law to have 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms installed, says Monmouth Fire Chief Casey Rexroat:. “If you own just a house, instead of having the smoke alarms with removable batteries in them, homeowners are required to install...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg parks in 2023: plans for renovations at Custer, Hawthorne
GALESBURG — Lake Storey Pavilion has reservations a year out, boat and campground rentals were high, and Bunker Links saw a record of 5,000 rounds of golf played at the park in August. Elizabeth Varner, who became the new director of the Galesburg Parks and Recreation in April, shared...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened
A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
ourquadcities.com
MEDIC EMS installing new mount system for ambulances
MEDIC EMS is installing a new mount system to secure ventilators and cardiac monitors in all 20 of its ambulances that serve Davenport, Bettendorf, northern Scott County, and surrounding communities. Last year, MEDIC EMS was one of many Iowa ambulance agencies that received an allocation of patient ventilators from the...
KWQC
Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found unfit for trial
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man charged with critically injuring East Moline Sgt. William Lind has been found unfit to stand trial. Adrian Ward Rogers, 52, will be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services where he will undergo treatment. A review hearing...
KWQC
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car during a fight near Adams Elementary School. According to a media release, officers responded to the school around 4:09 p.m. Monday to reports of a disturbance with a child hit by a vehicle.
KEDC chief says things look bright for Kewanee
Gary Bradley, center, addresses the City Council.Photo byMike Berry. Much is happening on Kewanee’s economic scene, and Kathy Albert reported on the developments to the City Council Monday.
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
1 dead after motorcycle-semi crash in Davenport
A 37-year-old man suffered fatal injuries about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in a crash involving two motorcycles and a semi, according to a news release from Davenport Police.
Scott’s Law: Illinois Police report 3 crashes in a single day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police issued citations in three separate crashes involving violations of the state’s Move Over Law (otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”) in a 24-hour period. According to police, the first happened on November 29th on I-70 near Vandalia, Fayette County, involving an Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) vehicle. The second […]
KWQC
Police ask for help locating missing Moline man
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
977wmoi.com
Volunteers Assist with Hope Cemetery Improvement
Hope Cemetery recently received a facelift in the form of new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street in Galesburg. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
iheart.com
One Person Killed, Another Injured in Davenport Motorcycle Crash
(Davenport, IA) -- One person is dead and another is hospitalized after two two motorcyclists hit a semi truck in Davenport. Investigators say the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday evening, as both motorcyclists were driving at a high rate of speed. Both were taken to an area hospital where one, a 37 year-old male, died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist's injuries were serious but not life threatening. The names of the drivers have not been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
Comments / 0