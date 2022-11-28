ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight

Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December

Willard Public library in Evansville, Indiana, will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday

City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville

Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
BOONVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign

Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need. The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project

The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. EFD says firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:15 a.m. when neighbors called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story home, with fire extending out the side windows...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

White County Sheriff retires after 31 years of service

An important chapter in an Illinois Sheriff's life has come to a close. White County Sheriff Randy Graves retired Wednesday, November 30th after a 31-year career in law enforcement. The Sheriff's Department thanks Sheriff Graves for his dedication to the citizens of White County.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Autopsy results released for body found in Spencer County ditch

We're learning new information after a body was found on the side of the road in Rockport over a week ago. The Spencer County coroner says 56-year-old Bret Fulks died from natural causes. We're told toxicology results are still pending. Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office got...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident

According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages

Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages. The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy