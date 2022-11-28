Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
The 'Find A Way' event hosted by Mattingly Charities gets underway tonight at the Victory Theater
Mattingly Charities and their 2022 Find A Way event gets underway this evening. The charity had to slim down presentations in the past, but will return tonight with a full compliment of guests. The list of attendees includes singer/songwriters Mitchell Tenpenny, Ryan Hurd, and Jeffrey Steel, with host and XM...
Families are invited to a free night of family fun with C-Moe tonight
Family Free Night is returning to the Children's Museum of Evansville starting tonight. Tonight starting from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. families can explore the museum for free. The First 100 children will receive a treat bag. There will be different holiday activities the whole family can enjoy, with the last...
Edge Ice Center inviting the Grinch and Santa to an upcoming skating event
Owensboro's Edge Ice Center is inviting residents for a Christmas Whoville Skate this month. On Sunday, December 11 the Grinch and Santa Claus will be skating with patrons at the west side rink. The Whoville Skate event will take place from 4:30 to 7:00 P.M. The cost is $6.00 per...
Owensboro residents with elaborate holiday displays vying for this year's Golden Santa award
The City of Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance Program and Owensboro Municipal Utilities will host the Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The winner will receive a $250 OMU gift certificate to an Owensboro restaurant and a lighted yard sign proclaiming the top prize. Entries will be judged on originality, use of light, colors,...
Willard Public Library to host Christmas programs in December
Willard Public library in Evansville, Indiana, will hold holiday-themed programs at the start of December. One of the most anticipated programs, Victorian Christmas, which has been canceled for two years due to the pandemic. Victorian Christmas will be held on December 6th at 5pm in Browning Gallery. All who attend...
Henderson's 'Christmas in the Park' event starts Friday
City officials in Henderson, Kentucky, are preparing to kick off an annual holiday-time light display. The city's 37th-annual "Christmas in the Park" event will officially get underway on Friday in Central Park. Events will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, starting with the traditional lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree...
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest. Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021. Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community...
A fun and unique new business is opening its doors in Boonville
Handley's House of Fun will host a grand opening event this week. The event takes place this Friday and 10:30 A.M. on West Sycamore Street in Boonville. Handley's House of Fun features and arcade and a skating rink. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 Friday afternoon, followed by...
Evansville Salvation Army matching 'Tip Tap' Red Kettle donations up to $5,000
There's a new push to encourage donors to give through the Evansville Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign. The Salvation Army said Tuesday that any donation made through the organization's new "Tip Tap" digital platform at sites in Vanderburgh County and Warrick County will be matched, up to $5,000. The nonprofit...
Black lung outreach event happening in Evansville for coal miners and their survivors
There's a black lung outreach event planned to happen in Evansville, Indiana. The US Department of Labor is hosting the program, aimed at current and former coal miners and their survivors. The Labor Department says the two-day outreach event is happening on Monday, Dec. 5, and Tuesday, Dec. 6, to...
Aurora Evansville looking for donors to participate in 'Adopt-A-Client' campaign
Local nonprofit organization Aurora Evansville is looking for individuals and families to participate in its "Adopt-A-Client" campaign, which aims to help homeless individuals in need. The campaign provides a "wish list" to donors for their adopted client, providing homeless individuals with essentials like clothes, hygiene products, or other items they...
Progress being made on downtown Evansville stormwater park project
The launch of the next phase of Evansville Water and Sewer Utility's "Toyota Trinity Stormwater Park Project" has been announced. Work is currently underway on the project at the site of the former Trinity church at 3rd and Court Street in downtown Evansville. This next phase of the project involves...
Evansville firefighters called to home on East Oregon Street
Evansville Fire Department crews were called to a house fire on East Oregon Street early Thursday morning. EFD says firefighters were dispatched to the home around 5:15 a.m. when neighbors called 911. When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from a two-story home, with fire extending out the side windows...
Dawson Springs Schools to be used as storm shelter in case of severe weather
Severe weather is expected to hit the Tri-State Tuesday, and parts of Western Kentucky are preparing their residents. According to a post on social media, the Dawson Springs Independent School System says they will open the lower level of their high school as a storm shelter. Officials say this is...
An Evansville family is displaced but safe after a Monday afternoon house fire
The Evansville Fire Department says, three people and their pets have been displaced after a plumbing accident sparks a fire. Crews arrived around noon Monday to a house fire on Harding Avenue. The primary investigation shows a plumber was working in a crawl space in the home installing a new...
White County Sheriff retires after 31 years of service
An important chapter in an Illinois Sheriff's life has come to a close. White County Sheriff Randy Graves retired Wednesday, November 30th after a 31-year career in law enforcement. The Sheriff's Department thanks Sheriff Graves for his dedication to the citizens of White County.
Family recounts terrifying moment their house was shot at by neighbor
It was a moment 8-year-old Pasleigh Vanover will never forget. It was just like any other morning watching cartoons in the living room and eating breakfast, except this morning was riddled with a flying bullet. "I was like scared," said Pasleigh. "It like sounded like glass shattering but like it...
Autopsy results released for body found in Spencer County ditch
We're learning new information after a body was found on the side of the road in Rockport over a week ago. The Spencer County coroner says 56-year-old Bret Fulks died from natural causes. We're told toxicology results are still pending. Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff's Office got...
DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County...
Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages
Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages. The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
