What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
Leave These Things Behind Before Moving To Montana
Sure, you could watch a couple episodes of "Yellowstone" and decide to whimsically move to Montana. That's totally your decision and I'm not going to stop you. Carpe diem baby, just don't carpe my DMs. One had better think twice before moving to the Treasure State. There's plenty of room...
Montana Ski Areas: Latest Reports, News, and Conditions
All of Montana's ski hills, all in one place. Bookmark this list for easy reference all season long. Get current conditions and reports for any Montana resort with one click. Bridger Bowl located at 15795 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman. Big Sky Resort located at 50 Big Sky Resort Road, Big...
Is Montana Starting To Lose Part Of Its Greatness Over Politics?
There is no place like Montana. The unique charm of this great state makes it, in my opinion, the best place to live in the United States. When I first moved here years ago, I was taken aback by the kindness of the people, no matter our differences. I'm a...
discoveringmontana.com
Montana Serial Killers – The Most Infamous
Montana has a national reputation as one of the safest states to visit. Typically, tourists have to worry more about bear, wolf, and bison safety than they have to worry about violent crime. That said, the state has, on occasion, been plagued by another kind of monster: the serial killer.
Yes, Montana Has Rules of Road Kill Salvage With Permit Needed
Do I lead a sheltered life because I know absolutely no one who has done this?. That's not to imply it doesn't serve a purpose, or that it couldn't benefit a person or persons in need. And if you are someone who does or you know someone, we ain't judging. It's all good from here. Just make sure you follow the Montana Rules of Salvage.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
agupdate.com
Lieberts run Angus operation in north central Montana
EDEN, Mont. – On Richard Liebert’s ranch in Eden, just south of Great Falls, Mont., the onset of winter weather means many producers are turning to their haystacks a bit early this year, feeding out what Liebert said is “very precious” hay. “Right now, everyone is...
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare. Roads covered in snow and ice can cause significant problems for travelers in the state. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. In addition to all of the snow, high winds and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
Who Doesn’t Love a Fantastic Brewpub? Here Are Montana’s Top Ten
After a long day of work, some hearty food and cold craft beer are all you need to end the day right. Montana has some stellar breweries throughout the state. From small-town fun to huge production facilities, there are breweries that everyone can enjoy. What's better than having a craft beer? Having some delicious food to accompany your beverage.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
NBCMontana
Widespread travel impacts as a winter storm brings heavy snow to western Montana
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Clearwater Mountains through 5AM Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region through midnight Thursday night. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches....
Snow and Frustration; Thursday Commute Looks Tough for Western Montana
If Wednesday's drive home is any indication, Thursday's commute could be a rough one across Western Montana, with more snow expected in the forecast. It's all due to a strong surge of warm moisture pushing into the Northern Rockies from the west, delivering what the National Weather Service forecasters are calling "significant snow". And because of the remaining Arctic air lingering from Wednesday morning, that's creating the perfect scenario for snow to fall deep into the valleys.
Montana IRS Special Agent on Scams Aimed at Senior Citizens
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Every year thousands of senior citizens, including many in Montana, become victims of what are called ‘boiler room’ scams that are responsible for the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars. KGVO News spoke with Jeffrey Obie, Supervisory Special Agent for IRS Criminal...
Big game hunting season ends with mixed results in Northwest Montana
The general deer and elk hunting season concluded with game check stations in northwest Montana reporting mixed results.
Committee stumped on how to manage Blackfoot River recreation
Data show the Blackfoot River is being loved to death, but that knowledge doesn’t make finding solutions any easier.
Does Montana Rank Near The Top When It Comes To Life Expectancy?
Life is funny; when you're young, you can't wait to be older. When you're older, you wish you were young again. I once heard someone say that the grass is always greener on the other side until you mow it. It makes a lot of sense when you think about it. However, now we hear things like 60 is the new 50 and 30 is the new 20. Through medicine, exercise, and better nutrition, folks live longer now than ever.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
