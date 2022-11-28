Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Related
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman found dead in west Phoenix home, homicide investigation underway
PHOENIX - A woman's death is being investigated as a homicide after her body was found at a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell with "signs of trauma." Phoenix firefighters had found her body on the evening of Nov. 30, and her name has not been released. Police say she...
BMW crash was aftermath of 100 mph trooper pursuit, DPS says
A one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night near a fast-food restaurant on North John Wayne Parkway was the culmination of a DPS trooper pursuit that began 2 miles north on southbound […] This post BMW crash was aftermath of 100 mph trooper pursuit, DPS says appeared first on InMaricopa.
AZFamily
Deadly officer-involved shooting after pursuit in south Phoenix
If the lava does cut through the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, it would have a major impact on the island’s infrastructure. Everything from wall art, to children's apparel & upcycled pieces, can be found at this Buckeye shop. Ticketmaster troubles lead lawmakers to press for answers. Updated: 4 hours...
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle
PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of stabbing Mesa grocery store employee because he felt 'disrespected'
MESA, Ariz. - A man who allegedly told police he stabbed an employee at a Mesa grocery store because he felt "disrespected" has been arrested. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on Nov. 23 to a Fry's Food Store, located near Broadway and Ellsworth Roads, for reports of an employee who had been stabbed.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized, multiple people detained after shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is in the hospital after a shooting in west Phoenix on Monday night. It happened near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived at a Speedy Cash loans building and found one man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man shot near 59th Ave and Camelback Road, multiple people detained
At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
Man shot, multiple people detained in Phoenix
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
AZFamily
Cell phone company says Chandler woman owes over $900
Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. Giving Tuesday safety: What to know before making a donation. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM MST. |. Giving Tuesday...
Man indicted in fatal shooting of girl in Phoenix road rage
PHOENIX — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a young girl during in a road rage incident in north Phoenix last month, authorities said Tuesday. Prosecutors said court documents show 48-year-old Sidney Garfield Garrand is facing one count of second-degree murder and...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix taken off FBI's most wanted list
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed inside car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 1:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 and found 25-year-old John Martinez inside a car. Martinez had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man in wheelchair killed after hit-and-run incident in Phoenix
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phoenix on Saturday night, authorities said. Jeremy Ortiz, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, KNXV-TV reported. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the incident occurred at about 6:48 p.m. MST, according to the television station....
Comments / 0