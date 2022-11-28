Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Star Says Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Believe in Her Speaking Abilities
WWE superstar Zelina Vega spoke on the That’s Dope podcast about what it’s like to work at a television taping. “Usually you know going into it who’s gonna win. When you get into the building, you’re gonna have a match with so and so. You’re gonna win. And if it plays into a certain story, there’s always like little things that they’ll tell you like, ‘Oh you have to make sure you do this’ or, ‘You have to make sure you hit this mark.’”
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
ComicBook
Vince McMahon Allowed AEW Star to Use His WWE Name
While All Elite Wrestling has a number of homegrown stars at the forefront of the company in 2022, the roster remains populated by talent who made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment. Locker room leaders like Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley spent decades in WWE as Daniel Bryan and Dean Ambrose, respectively, before leaping to Tony Khan's promotion. Being under a new roof usually means the talent need new names, but in Danielson and Moxley's case, it simply meant reverting back to the monickers they used during their independent days. Others opted to keep a version of their WWE ring names with slight alterations, like Malakai Black changing just his first name or Andrade El Idolo adding a last name.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
itrwrestling.com
“That Was Pure Entertainment” – Mandy Rose Reflects On Beloved Storyline With Otis
Towards the end of 2019, a romance storyline between Otis and Mandy Rose was featured on WWE television. The story continued to Wrestlemania 36, where Mandy Rose helped Otis score a victory over veteran Dolph Ziggler. The romantic angle was adored by WWE fans thanks to the undeniable on-screen chemistry...
womenfitness.net
Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets
Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
wrestlingrumors.net
Ouch: Damage Ctrl Member’s Neck Issues May Be More Serious Than They Seem
That could be bad. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know what one could mean. Some of them are a lot worse than others too, as someone could be hurt without knowing what is going on. There might be some hints behind the scenes though and that seems to be taking place again with a certain Monday Night Raw star.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
Paige Spiranac Shares Six ‘Golf Girl’ Outfits for Different Occasions
The influencer posted a reel featuring cute looks for the country club, a public course and an IG photo shoot.
itrwrestling.com
“All Signs” Point To William Regal Joining WWE
With every passing day it appears that William Regal gets closer to the AEW exit. Speculation has been building regarding the star in recent weeks, and has reached fever pitch following the November 30th edition of Dynamite. On the episode Regal was attacked by MJF after presenting him with a...
tjrwrestling.net
The Usos Set To Defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles On Next Week’s Raw
On the December 5, 2022 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias. During the November 28, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Matt Riddle and Elias spoke about their new tag team during an interview backstage. Riddle noted how the duo won their first bout together on the November 21, 2022 episode of Raw, where they took out Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). Elias mentioned that he’s more of a solo artist, but that him and Riddle manage well together. Riddle then brought up the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and that’s when The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn) showed up.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On NXT Star At WWE Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA and it will focus on the fallout from the Survivor Series premium live event. For months now fans have been seeing WWE returns and NXT call ups on...
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return
Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
411mania.com
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
411mania.com
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include The Bump, WWE NXT, More
WWE has announced the schedule of new content for the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of The Bump and more. You can see the full announcement below:. What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network. A cataclysmic lineup of new and original...
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored Girlfriend Allison Hsu
It's a sad day for Simu Liu stans!
PWMania
Update on Roman Reigns Being Upset with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was reportedly annoyed by a slap delivered by Kevin Owens during Saturday’s War Games main event at WWE Survivor Series. As previously stated, Reigns was said to be visibly upset backstage at the TD Garden in Boston on Saturday, specifically over a spot that occurred during the War Games bout. It was rumored that Reigns objected to what he saw as an unplanned spot between himself and Owens, and that he wanted everything to go as planned. When Reigns returned backstage, he reportedly exclaimed “expletive filled,” and it was clear that he was upset. The original report can be found by clicking here.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy def. QT Marshall. The House of Black stood tall in a post-match brawl. * Athena...
411mania.com
Fuego Del Sol Says Fuego 2 ‘Went Missing,’ Hopes To See ROH TV Show Happen
Fuego Del Sol misses his “son” Fuego 2, and recently gave an update on the persona as well as his hopes for a ROH TV show. The AEW star spoke with AJ Awesome and talked about the disappearance of Fuego 2 (the persona played by Cody Rhodes) and more. You can check out some highlights below:
411mania.com
Bullet Club & More Set For NJPW Strong Nemesis
NJPW has announced matches for its upcoming NJPW Strong Nemesis taping. The company announced the following matches for the December 11th taping in Los Angeles, which will be the final Strong taping of the year:. * Bullet Club (Jay Whte & El Phantasmo) vs. Hikuleo & Alan Angels. * KENTA...
