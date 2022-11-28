Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.

