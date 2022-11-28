ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsvaonline.com

BC Women’s Basketball team loses to No. 2 CNU, 78-50

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater women’s basketball team dropped their first game of the season to No. 2/5 Christopher Newport on Wednesday. Final Score: No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 78, Bridgewater 50. Records: Bridgewater 5-1, No. 2/5 Christopher Newport 7-0 How It Happened. • The opening seven minutes featured...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Eastern Mennonite Women’s Basketball loses at Shenandoah

WINCHESTER, Va. – The EMU women’s basketball team made the trek to Winchester Wednesday night, taking on the reigning ODAC Champions, Shenandoah University. The Royals kept it close in the second half, but it was a big first half by the Hornets that led -them to a 75-53 win.
WINCHESTER, VA
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More

As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU’s Bowl Projections Ahead of Selection Sunday

BYU will know their bowl destination next Sunday, December 4, following this weekend’s run of conference championship games. The projections are all over the place. For the final season of independence, BYU is essentially a bowl “free agent,” to any ESPN-driven bowl game without a conference tie.
PROVO, UT
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater Men’s Basketball falls at Roanoke, 78-60

SALEM, Va. – The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team fell to Roanoke, 78-60, in ODAC action at the Cregger Center on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 2-4, 0-2 ODAC; Roanoke 4-1, 1-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • The Maroons got the first basket of the game nearly 90 seconds...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
wsvaonline.com

Eagles’ Yeboah named Second Team All-Region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Yeboah was named Second Team all-region by the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday. Yeboah was a key piece of the Bridgewater back line. The BC Ironman saw action in all 62 games he was a part of team and started every game over the last three seasons. The Woodbridge, Va. native scored his first career goal this season against Gallaudet and was a part of the five shutouts recorded by the Eagles this season. Yeboah was also named Second Team All-ODAC earlier this month and is the first all-region selection since 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
athleticbusiness.com

Stanford Apologizes for Band's Offensive BYU Halftime Show

The Stanford University athletic department issued a statement to Brigham Young University's student newspaper regarding a halftime show performed during Saturday’s football game between the teams at Stanford Stadium, saying it “did not reflect Stanford University’s values of religious freedom and diversity, inclusion and belonging.”. As reported...
STANFORD, CA
espn960sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy