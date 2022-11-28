ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Arizona Basketball Notebook: Wildcats enter Pac-12 play

* Kerr Kriisa has looked improved to start the season and consistency is one of the major reasons why. “That could be day-to-day, game-to-game, media timeout-to-media timeout,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He probably was pretty tired, pretty fatigued so maybe his celebrations weren't as good but I caught him a few times maybe not celebrating his own stuff as much as when a teammate did something, really celebrating or pumping his fist.
TEMPE, AZ
sports360az.com

Sun Devils staff gets to work, looking at Big Sky All-Conference WR

With the transfer portal now open, the new football staff at Arizona State isn’t wasting any time. Idaho State wide receiver Xavier Guillory, is on the Sun Devils’ radar. Guillory played for Charlie Ragle, the former head coach at ISU. Ragle accepted the assistant head coaching position with Kenny Dillingham on Sunday night and is already working out of the football offices in Tempe. Guillory was considered the best player for the Bengals. He caught 52 balls for 785 yards and four touchdowns and was named to the All-Big Sky second-team.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

What steps Kenny Dillingham needs to take for resurgence of Arizona State football

For the second time in three months, the Arizona State Sun Devils have a new head football coach. Only this time, there is no interim tag. The hiring of former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is step No. 1 on the road to rebuilding ASU into the premier football program in the state and a Pac-12 Championship contender year in and year out. Now comes the hard part.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
gotodestinations.com

8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Phoenix, Arizona – (With Photos)

The breakfast scene is fantastic in Phoenix, as you will see, dear reader. So if you are needing to find that breakfast spot that can scratch your hankering, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for the best breakfast spots in Phoenix!. Vovomeena. Vovomeena is the perfect place...
PHOENIX, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Scottsdale, Arizona

Thinking of heading to the Grand Canyon State? Arizona may conjure images of scrubby deserts and scorching heat, but Scottsdale is a lovely oasis in the heart of the state. Just east of Arizona’s capital, Scottsdale is a great base for adventurers wanting to explore the surrounding areas. From beautiful reserves to luxe spa resorts and world-class golf courses, the best day trips from Scottsdale offer up some gems.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Madie Hamilton on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are great choices for both a casual meal with friends or family as well as for a special occasion.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a 'revote' in Arizona

On Monday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously certified the 2022 election after a more than four-hour long meeting full of conspiratorial rantings, stirred on by out-of-state actors who have been driving forces behind other Arizona — and national — election conspiracies for the past two years.  In total, 41 people appeared before the […] The post The out-of-state conspiracy theorists pushing for a ‘revote’ in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to Town

A popular Texas restaurant is opening in Scottsdale.Photo byTim Toomey/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants from out of state make the move to Arizona, it’s typically in the form of a pizza joint, or a taco restaurant because both are easily set up and instantly have a built-in following. Of course, there are times when unique restaurants make the trek to Arizona while bringing with them a unique menu and eating experience. Restaurant owners that see the growth taking place throughout metro Phoenix recognize the potential and the expanding client base. That is exactly why a popular Houston restaurant has decided to cross out of the Lone Star State and set up roots right in the heart of the Copper State.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Reassures Her Supporters That Fight in Arizona Is Not Over Yet

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released an update Monday telling her followers that she is not backing away from her fight for the governor’s office and election reform in the state. “While we come together on this unifying issue of restoring honesty to our elections, rest assured,...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizona officials warn of high COVID levels in 8 counties

PHOENIX — Public health officials are advising residents in eight Arizona counties to wear masks inside public spaces due to high community levels of the coronavirus. The Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday that residents living in more than half of the state's counties should consider wearing masks for public indoor settings.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Forest officials warn visitors about shipping container wall at Arizona border

PHOENIX – Officials are warning Coronado National Forest visitors about potential safety hazards related to shipping container border wall construction in southern Arizona. “We’re really concerned about just making sure that visitors know that there is this border wall activity occurring … and we want people to stay away from that,” Starr Farrell of the National Forest Service told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medicine next to chips, fuzzy growth on garlic among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
247Sports

