Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has...
No. 6 Baylor, No. 14 Gonzaga clash in rematch of 2021 title game
The two teams that played in the 2021 national championship game will be on the same floor Friday night when
KREM
Gonzaga women's basketball team ranked No. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is getting some national attention. The Zags (5-1) entered the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season at No. 23. The ranking follows the Gonzaga women's basketball team's impressive performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga beat Louisville and Tennessee in the tournament, both teams ranked in the top 25.
Zags fall out of top 10, ranked No. 14 in AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the top-10 rankings in the AP Poll for the first time in five years. Following losses against then No. 24 Purdue and a win in a tight game against unranked Xavier, the Zags (previously No. 6) fell eight spots in the poll, ranking No. 14. This is the lowest...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
KREM
Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
This Dutch Baby is the Reason So Many are Visiting Spokane, Washington
One of the fun things about visiting other towns is trying their local restaurants. We found ourselves in Spokane, Washington, over the weekend and heard great things about this breakfast place that we kept driving by. We decided to stop by one morning and we're all glad we did. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday
Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
KREM
Spokane snowstorm: Updated forecast brings more snow to Spokane this afternoon
SPOKANE, Wash. — Several more inches of snow are expected in Spokane this afternoon, as forecasters expect a heavy band of snow to develop in the area. The National Weather Service revised its forecast late Wednesday morning, calling for "increased additional snowfall totals from Spokane to the Palouse." NWS...
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
pullmanradio.com
Major Winter Storm Warning
There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
spokanepublicradio.org
National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week
The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
Comments / 0