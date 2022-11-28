ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM

Gonzaga vs Baylor: How to watch Friday night’s basketball game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teams facing big expectations this season will meet on Friday in the inaugural Peacock Classic. No. 14 Gonzaga faces No. 6 Baylor in the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gonzaga (5-2) entered the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Gonzaga women's basketball team ranked No. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga women's basketball team is getting some national attention. The Zags (5-1) entered the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season at No. 23. The ranking follows the Gonzaga women's basketball team's impressive performance at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Gonzaga beat Louisville and Tennessee in the tournament, both teams ranked in the top 25.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Zags fall out of top 10, ranked No. 14 in AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men’s basketball team fell out of the top-10 rankings in the AP Poll for the first time in five years. Following losses against then No. 24 Purdue and a win in a tight game against unranked Xavier, the Zags (previously No. 6) fell eight spots in the poll, ranking No. 14. This is the lowest...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane airport cancels, delays flights due to winter storm

SPOKANE, Wash. — Due to eastern Washington's winter storm Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon, several Spokane International Airport flights have been delayed or canceled. The Greater Spokane area is expected to see between six to 10 inches of snow resulting in a change in travel plans for Wednesday travelers.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Snowstorm drops more than 12 inches in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Silas Ballou went about 20 feet down the hill on his sled and crashed face-first into the snow Wednesday afternoon, reports our Coeur d'Alene Press. For a few seconds, the youth didn’t move. Then, he peeked out from under his oversized stocking cap, stood up with a big grin and started back up the hill next to the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to do it again.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST – With a winter storm rolling in this week, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. Medical Lake School District: 2 hour delayDeer Park School District: 2 hour delay. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Major winter storm to hit Tuesday night into Thursday

Scattered snow showers that have been falling off and on throughout the day on Monday, and made for icy roadways for drivers, are finally moving out late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. But as they depart, and skies clear overnight, temperatures are going to plummet, causing any moisture to freeze. That means, we are likely in for another icy commute Tuesday morning. So plan some extra time!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Major Winter Storm Warning

There will be a major winter storm starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday. Affected areas include Genesee, Plummer, Rosalia, Potlatch, Pullman, Oakesdale, Uniontown, Tekoa, Moscow, La Crosse, and Colfax. Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches along and east of SR-195…3 to 6 inches...
PULLMAN, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy