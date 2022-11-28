Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Cruise ship passengers report multiple UFOs off California coastRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
50 Cent to Host The Drew Barrymore Show While Barrymore Recovers from Covid-19
The Drew Barrymore Show will not be hosted by Drew Barrymore... at least for a few days. The host announced today on Instagram that she had received a Covid-19 diagnosis and would "be back soon" following her recovery. Barrymore also revealed that iconic rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and co-host Ross Matthews would take over hosting duties while she recovers and quarantines.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Has the Ultimate Reaction to Dating Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish is proud of her relationship. In a video for Vanity Fair, the 20-year-old singer has the best reaction while discussing her romance with her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. "It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before quipping, "I managed to get......
Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds hold hands after date night
Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds seemingly confirmed their romance while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 42, was photographed letting Reynolds, 35, take her hand and hold it close to his chest as they went for a stroll together. Kelly looked happy as could be, smiling from ear to ear and laughing with the “Believer” singer, who also looked content as he stayed close to her. The “Euphoria” star looked comfortable in a loose black Wild Card Boxing Club tank top, matching leggings, gray tennis shoes and a straw cowboy hat to...
ETOnline.com
Jake Flint, Country Singer, Dead at 37 Just Hours After Marrying Wife Brenda
Country singer Jake Flint has died. Jake's unexpected passing comes just hours after his wedding to his new wife, Brenda Flint. He was 37 years old. Jake's publicist, Clif Doyal, confirmed the sad news to The Oklahoman on Monday. According to Doyal, the "What’s Your Name?" singer died in his sleep after he and Brenda exchanged vows on Saturday. The singer’s cause of death has yet to be announced.
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal
Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on...
AOL Corp
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Make Red Carpet Debut After 3 Years
Finally! Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks have made their red carpet debut as a couple, nearly three years after they began dating. The Hunger Games star, 32, held the 26-year-old model as they posed for photos at the Sydney premiere of his new film, Poker Face, on Tuesday, November 15. Hemsworth, in a classic black suit, was all smiles as he and Brooks — who opted for a gold, high-necked dress — made their way into the theater. The Most Dangerous Game star also stopped to take photos with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky, who also appears in the drama.
John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"
John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
toofab.com
Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Channing Tatum Romance, Divorce From Karl Glusman
"I was sweating and he was like, 'Get on the bike, I'll ride you over and you can relax'" Zoe Kravitz is opening up about her relationship with Channing Tatum. In a wide-ranging interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the actress gushed over her the "Magic Mike" star, whom she started dating last year.
wonderwall.com
'Spider-Man' star sparks romance rumors with 'Bridgerton' beauty, plus more celeb romance news
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2022, starting with this pair… According to The Sun, Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are now an item after connecting at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16. "[They] clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they've since met up and are acting like a proper couple," a source told the British tabloid. It's the "Bridgerton" actress's first public romance following her mid-2021 split from Pete Davidson. The "Spider-Man" star, meanwhile, split from his last girlfriend, model Alyssa Miller, in the spring of 2022.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Robyn and Kody Fear She's Going to Die Amid COVID Hospitalization (Exclusive)
Kody Brown's greatest fear comes true on this Sunday's episode of Sister Wives. After spending years adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, both test positive for the virus along with several of their children. Robyn's case appears to be the most severe as she starts to have trouble breathing.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
ETOnline.com
Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy
While Kylie Jenner may not have an official new name for her infant son, she has shared a few fresh glimpses at her and Travis Scott's baby boy. More than nine months after giving birth, the makeup mogul shared a photo dump on Instagram, including snaps of herself with her son. In one photo, the 25-year-old mom of two holds the curly-haired youngster while sitting outside on the grass, her hand covering his face. In another picture, she holds him in her arms while she walks alongside her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi. In a third, he holds onto his famous mom's shoulder.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Bodie Might Have the Best Performance in Show History
Bodie continues to blow coach Blake Shelton away on season 22 of The Voice!. The 29-year-old California native took the stage during Monday's Top 10 live show to perform "golden hour" by JVKE and left the coaches nearly speechless, including his own -- who made a major declaration after coaching all 22 seasons of the NBC singing competition.
ETOnline.com
'The Masked Singer' Crowns Season 8 Champion -- See What Musical Superstar Won the Golden Mask Trophy! (Recap)
The Masked Singer season 8 crowned an all-new champion on Wednesday! After some truly breathtaking performances from the final two contestants -- The Harp and The Lambs -- only one of them was able to walk away with the Golden Mask Trophy!. First, we're going to look at how the...
Ralph Fiennes Admits He Was Jennifer Lopez's Decoy When She Started Dating Ben Affleck
Actor Ralph Fiennes is, of course, best known for playing “Voldemort” in the “Harry Potter” films, but his best performance may have been the one he didn’t realize he was giving: as Jennifer Lopez’s relationship decoy. Fiennes played opposite J. Lo in the 2002...
ETOnline.com
Heather Rae El Moussa Talks 'Ups and Downs' of Co-Parenting With Tarek's Ex-Wife Christina Hall
Heather Rae El Moussa is opening up about her journey as a stepmother. In an upcoming interview on Today’s The New Rules series, the Selling Sunset star discusses her initial feelings of co-parenting with her husband Tarek El Moussa’s ex-wife, Christina Hall. "I felt like I was always...
digitalspy.com
Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt and Booksmart's Noah Galvin announce engagement
Congratulations are in order for Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt!. The actor took to Instagram today (November 25) to announce that he's got engaged to his partner, Booksmart star Noah Galvin. The post, captioned "He agreed to hang out forever" with two heart emojis, sees the couple embracing, then...
ETOnline.com
Paul Walker Remembered by Daughter Meadow and Vin Diesel on 9-Year Anniversary of His Death
Paul Walker's family and friends are remembering him on the nine-year anniversary of his death. The late actor's daughter, Meadow Walker, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her father, calling him her "angel." "9 years without you. I love you so much my angel," Meadow wrote alongside...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Kique Delivers a 'Flawless' Performance Despite Missing Top 10 Live Show
Kique was the winner of last week's Instant Save on season 22 of The Voice -- but he had to miss Monday's Top 10 live show!. The pre-taped package showed the 19-year-old Miami native and coach Gwen Stefani rehearsing for his big live show moment, but when it came time for his performance of The Weeknd's "Call Out My Name," host Carson Daly told the crowd that, "Unfortunately, Kique could not be with us in person tonight."
