Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebs who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-November 2022, starting with this pair… According to The Sun, Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor are now an item after connecting at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London on Nov. 16. "[They] clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common. But this is certainly no one-off encounter. After leaving together, they've since met up and are acting like a proper couple," a source told the British tabloid. It's the "Bridgerton" actress's first public romance following her mid-2021 split from Pete Davidson. The "Spider-Man" star, meanwhile, split from his last girlfriend, model Alyssa Miller, in the spring of 2022.

7 DAYS AGO