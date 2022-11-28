ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranked: 5 Best Luxury Midsize SUVs for 2023

There are plenty of great luxury midsize SUVs on the market. Here are the best luxury midsize SUVs for 2023 ranked. The post Ranked: 5 Best Luxury Midsize SUVs for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford has made 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs

Ford on Wednesday confirmed that it’s already produced 150,000 Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers. The milestone highlights how much Ford has already accelerated production of the popular electric vehicle. Ford executives originally suggested the Mustang Mach-E was bound for 25,000 to 30,000 U.S. sales annually, with a total achievable volume of 50,000 vehicles annually.
TEXAS STATE
The VW Golf and GTI Will Likely Be Reborn as ID-Badged Electric Cars

Don't expect Volkswagen's most iconic hatchback to disappear just because the electric revolution is upon us. In an interview with Autocar, VW boss Thomas Schafer suggests the Golf and its performance-oriented trim, the GTI, will be reborn as electric cars, albeit with "ID" badges. “There is a connection with VW...
Ford Maverick Among Top 10 Most Considered Electrified Cars

Since its launch, the Ford Maverick has outpaced its competition in terms of sales and attracted owners of Honda and Toyota sedans/crossovers at a high rate as the affordable, economical compact pickup remains a red hot entity in the new vehicle market. The Maverick Hybrid, in particular, has been a highly sought-after vehicle for some time, landing on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report as one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market for multiple consecutive quarters, including Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022. Now that the Q3 version of the study has been released, the Ford Maverick has once again maintained its spot on that particular list, too, joining the Ford F-150 (the most considered non-luxury vehicle overall) and Ford Super Duty (the fifth most considered pickup) in that regard.
What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For?

Here's the surprising history behind the slang term--based on a military acronym--that became one of the world's most recognizable brands. The post What Do the Letters JEEP Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Buick Confirms that the Envista Compact SUV Is U.S.-Bound

This is the Buick Envista, a new SUV model for the Chinese market. Its size puts it in between the subcompact Encore GX and the compact Envision in Buick's lineup. The Envista name is trademarked here, and GM confirmed that it will come to the U.S. eventually. UPDATE 11/29/22: GM...
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring

Which version of the Honda CR-V's final trim level is the better buy? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Have 7 Seats?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB is a small, all-electric SUV that can seat five people comfortably. But can it seat seven? The post Does the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB Have 7 Seats? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
De Tomaso P900, Hamilton drives a GT-R: Today's Car News

De Tomaso has revealed a follow up to its stunning P72 supercar in the form of the equally stunning P900 hypercar. The newcomer packs a V-12 good for 888 hp, and just 18 examples are destined for production, priced at $3 million apiece. Lewis Hamilton recently visited Japan where he...
Is the 2009 Toyota Camry a Good Car?

Exalted by the Japanese automotive giant as a "world car," the Camry has been built to serve consumers as reliable, budget-friendly transportation. But how does the 2009 Toyota Camry stand up today? The post Is the 2009 Toyota Camry a Good Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
