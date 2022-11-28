Since its launch, the Ford Maverick has outpaced its competition in terms of sales and attracted owners of Honda and Toyota sedans/crossovers at a high rate as the affordable, economical compact pickup remains a red hot entity in the new vehicle market. The Maverick Hybrid, in particular, has been a highly sought-after vehicle for some time, landing on Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch report as one of the most considered electrified vehicles on the market for multiple consecutive quarters, including Q4 of 2021 and Q1 of 2022. Now that the Q3 version of the study has been released, the Ford Maverick has once again maintained its spot on that particular list, too, joining the Ford F-150 (the most considered non-luxury vehicle overall) and Ford Super Duty (the fifth most considered pickup) in that regard.

3 HOURS AGO