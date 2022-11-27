Read full article on original website
View best of the best photos from St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei showdown at historic Rose Bowl
View exclusive images by photographer Heston Quan for SBLive Sports of CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship
Fontana Herald News
PREP FOOTBALL: Etiwanda wins CIF championship with spectacular 45-42 victory
The Etiwanda High School football team captured the CIF championship on Nov. 26 in a truly spectacular way. The Eagles rallied from a 26-point deficit and achieved a wild 45-42 victory over St. Francis to obtain the Division 5 title in front of their ecstatic home-town fans. Dermaricus Davis threw...
California Top 25 high school football rankings: Bowl Championships should clear it all up
Updated Nov. 30, 4 p.m. Trying to explain California's bowl system to outsiders is sorta like explaining algebra to middle schoolers. Eventually it makes sense. Usually. Sometimes. Bottom line is there are two more weeks to the season. When all is done, 15 teams will win state bowl ...
SBLive's California Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings: Anaheim Canyon debuts
The Comanches are 6-0 on the year
Top Prep Performers from Monday and Tuesday in basketball, soccer, water polo, wrestling
Highlights from Monday and Tuesday in high school sports:. Sam Noah and Ashton Brown each scored 14 points to lead Foothill Tech (2-3) to a 58-42 win over Hueneme. Freshman Joe Sterling finished with 36 points as Crespi edged Simi Valley 72-71 on the first day of the Bob Hawking Showcase at Simi Valley High. Ryder Mjoen scored 23 points, Justin Rener hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Caleb Peters scored 13 points, and Brady MacLean had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Pioneers (3-3).
No. 4 Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks takes down No. 5 Modesto Christian in premier game of NorCal Tip-off Classic
As usual, event organizer Gerry Freitas saved the best to last Saturday night at Dublin High School. In this case, it wasn't necessarily the game, but Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks was far and away the class of the 15th annual NorCal Tip-Off Classic. The Knights utilized one of the most potent trios in ...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s California High School Football Coach of the Week (Nov. 24-26)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s California High School Coach of the Week for Nov. 24-26 as nominated by our SBLive staff.
