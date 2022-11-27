Highlights from Monday and Tuesday in high school sports:. Sam Noah and Ashton Brown each scored 14 points to lead Foothill Tech (2-3) to a 58-42 win over Hueneme. Freshman Joe Sterling finished with 36 points as Crespi edged Simi Valley 72-71 on the first day of the Bob Hawking Showcase at Simi Valley High. Ryder Mjoen scored 23 points, Justin Rener hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Caleb Peters scored 13 points, and Brady MacLean had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Pioneers (3-3).

SIMI VALLEY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO