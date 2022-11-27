ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fontana Herald News

PREP FOOTBALL: Etiwanda wins CIF championship with spectacular 45-42 victory

The Etiwanda High School football team captured the CIF championship on Nov. 26 in a truly spectacular way. The Eagles rallied from a 26-point deficit and achieved a wild 45-42 victory over St. Francis to obtain the Division 5 title in front of their ecstatic home-town fans. Dermaricus Davis threw...
VC Star | Ventura County Star

Top Prep Performers from Monday and Tuesday in basketball, soccer, water polo, wrestling

Highlights from Monday and Tuesday in high school sports:. Sam Noah and Ashton Brown each scored 14 points to lead Foothill Tech (2-3) to a 58-42 win over Hueneme. Freshman Joe Sterling finished with 36 points as Crespi edged Simi Valley 72-71 on the first day of the Bob Hawking Showcase at Simi Valley High. Ryder Mjoen scored 23 points, Justin Rener hit five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Caleb Peters scored 13 points, and Brady MacLean had four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Pioneers (3-3).
SIMI VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy